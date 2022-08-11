Authorities in Fayette County are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday morning near I-10, between Schulenburg and Flatonia. A release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office states that around 7:15 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from an individual who had stopped for a break at I-10 and FM 2238, the Engle exit, when she noticed a person was lying in a ditch and appeared to be deceased. Deputies and a Texas Ranger were contacted.

FAYETTE COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO