ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Stonington inks MOU with Westerly on Water Loop Project

By Erica Moser
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Stonington ― First Selectwoman Danielle Chesebrough on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding between Stonington and Westerly regarding a project that will link two dead-end water lines in Pawcatuck, thus improving fire safety.

The Board of Selectmen on Wednesday night approved the MOU, which the Westerly Town Council approved July 25 and Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey signed. The MOU is necessary because the Westerly Water Department owns and operates the water supply system in Pawcatuck.

The water system that’s part of the Water Loop Project lies between Route 1, Greenhaven and Mary Hall roads, and River Road. Chesebrough said there’s an existing main the town is trying to connect to on Greenhaven Road and the other dead end is on Mary Hall Road. But she said the final scope will depend on design and engineering work, how much ledge is found, and costs.

The MOU states that Stonington is responsible for the design and administration of the construction project. The Westerly Water Department has no say in design or timing, but upon completion of the project, it is responsible for maintenance. The MOU is active for three years and can be renewed for additional two-year terms.

The project is happening thanks to $1,952,130 in federal funding; this allocation is part of the 2022 Omnibus Appropriations bill, which President Joe Biden signed March 15.

Chesebrough said Stonington is working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The town has until the end of the year to get information to HUD, but Chesebrough said they’re trying to send the information by the end of August. HUD must then give the green light before Stonington can get the $1.9 million, so the first selectwoman said she doesn’t have a timeline for project work yet.

The Water Loop Project stems from a 2018 report prepared by C&E Engineers, which determined that the water line system is undersized. That’s when Pawcatuck Fire Chief Kevin Burns “got on the bandwagon” and said that Stonington needs to connect pipe at least to River Crest Drive.

Burns explained that in the 1980s, the state paid for the extension of the water line on South Broad Street, Route 1, to a certain point on Greenhaven Road, because the well water in that area was polluted from the dump.

But Burns said due to a lot of development since then ― such as Spruce Meadows, Stonington Arms, the addition to Davis-Standard, and storage facilities on Extrusion Drive ― there’s a bigger demand for water.

If there was a sizable fire, the fire department would be pumping from the same line. And if a water main break can’t be fixed quickly enough, buildings with sprinkler systems have to be evacuated.

“Evacuating the police station is very difficult because of the 911 center, and evacuating the high school is very difficult because it’s the emergency shelter,” Burns said.

Chesebrough said the project cost “was far too much money for local taxpayers to handle when it impacts such a small part of town.” The town spent a while looking for funding until getting the $1.9 million federal allocation.

e.moser@theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Crash stops traffic on Jamestown bridge

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash stopped traffic on the Jamestown bridge on Monday. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge. All lanes opened just before 11:30 a.m. Emergency personnel are still on scene and...
JAMESTOWN, RI
ecori.org

Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River

Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stonington, CT
Government
City
Westerly, RI
City
Stonington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Pawcatuck, CT
Westerly, RI
Government
fallriverreporter.com

Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
JAMESTOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery

FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Burns
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mary Hall
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island opens first heavy-duty battery storage system

(WJAR) — Gray lithium batteries fenced in the back of an industrial park in Pascoag are meant to give about five thousand Pascoag Utility District customers some relief. The power supplier in Burrillville created the first heavy-duty battery storage facility in Rhode Island, which increases the power grids reliability when it gets close to its max.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings

Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket police seek missing woman

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public's helping finding a woman reported missing on Aug. 13. It was reported that Roxanne Cooke, age 39, has not been heard from since Aug. 4. She was last seen at the Hampton Inn in Pawtucket. Cooke is described as a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blue eyes and sandy blond hair. She may be operating a gray 2022 Nissan Kick with RI registration 1HP409.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Boat catches fire near Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A 38-foot vessel caught fire Friday afternoon near Block Island. The fire happened just before 1 p.m., one nautical mile west of the island. “The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Construction Project#Fire Sprinkler#Urban Construction#Mou#The Board Of Selectmen#The Westerly Town Council#The Water Loop Project
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WTNH

Man killed during head-on crash in Windham

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has died following a crash in Windham on Saturday evening. State police said the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Windham Road. According to state police, a Mercedes with two occupants was traveling southbound on Windham Road when it was struck head-on by a Toyota. The driver […]
WINDHAM, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WPRI 12 News

Scarborough South to end beach amenities on weekdays

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says Scarborough South State Beach will follow off-season operations starting on Monday. Off-season operations include closing beach amenities on weekdays, according to the DEM. Concessions will be available on weekends, but swimming will be restricted to Scarborough North. The weekday closure of Scarborough […]
Uprise RI

North Providence Mayor Lombardi confirms that Holly O’Donnell filed a harassment complaint against Chief Tikoian

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi confirmed that Holly O’Donnell, the partner of former State Police Colonel Steven O’Donnell, filed a complaint against former North Providence Police Chief David Tikoian about one year before Tikoian left his position in 2020. On Tuesday evening Steven O’Donnell testified before the Smithfield...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Part of Tiverton dog park closed down due to bee hive

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Part of the Raymond F Jones Memorial Dog Park in Tiverton is closed due to a bee hive that’s been stinging people and pets. The dog park took to Facebook Sunday to announce the closure of the large dog side because it has to be “professionally removed.”
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Horse trailer involved in three-car crash in Exeter

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a horse trailer was involved in a three-car crash in Exeter on Sunday. State police said there was no injuries and the horse was safely taken from the scene. No further information was immediately released.
EXETER, RI
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
312
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy