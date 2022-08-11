ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Muskegon extends job offer for police chief role

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRIjw_0hE12pjC00

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Muskegon has made an offer to fill the role of police chief.

Tim Kozal, who used to be the Director of the Ludington Department of Public Safety, has been offered the role as the new chief of the Muskegon Department of Public Safety, Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell told News 8.

Mikesell said Kozal has tentatively accepted the deal but has some remaining questions. The two are expected to have a meeting on Friday.

A little over two weeks ago, city leaders had managed to narrow their search down from 26 candidates to just two — Kozal and Derrick Turner, a chief of police from Alabama. They were invited to an interview with a panel of city leaders and a meet-and-greet with the public.

The police chief search took longer than expected for Muskegon, after Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis announced his retirement in February. The city went through a search process and eventually offered the role to Vincent Acevez, but he turned it down . Lewis officially retired at the end of April.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Nonprofit rebrands, opens second location

A local nonprofit providing mobility equipment to those in need has rebranded and expanded with a new office. Alternatives in Motion last week said it completed a rebranding project and is now Renew Mobility. The organization also is expanding with a new office at 1148 W. Western Ave., Unit 1204, in Muskegon, in addition to its Grand Rapids office, 2215 29th St. SE, Suite A6.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Sports
Muskegon, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Ludington, MI
MLive

Head-on crash in Ottawa County leaves two men injured

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two men were seriously injured in a head-on collision early Sunday morning, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police were called shortly after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 14, to a report of a multi-vehicle injury accident in Ottawa County’s Allendale Township. Police said a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Lewis
WGAU

Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Michigan Auto Supplier Announces $300 Million Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Michigan manufacturer of automotive electronics will...
ZEELAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
97.9 WGRD

A Look Back at the Grand Opening of Eastbrook Mall

If you lived in Grand Rapids back in the 60s and 70s, you remember Eastbrook Mall, located on the northeast corner of the intersection of the East Beltline and 28th Street. It later was transformed into an open air strip mall in 2012 and 2013. Just recently there was news that the Shops at Centerpoint (it's new name after the transformation) was sold for $63.5 million. It was purchased by the Illinois based Pine Tree Commercial Realty LLC.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy