Muskegon extends job offer for police chief role

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Muskegon has made an offer to fill the role of police chief.

Tim Kozal, who used to be the Director of the Ludington Department of Public Safety, has been offered the role as the new chief of the Muskegon Department of Public Safety, Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell told News 8.

Mikesell said Kozal has tentatively accepted the deal but has some remaining questions. The two are expected to have a meeting on Friday.

A little over two weeks ago, city leaders had managed to narrow their search down from 26 candidates to just two — Kozal and Derrick Turner, a chief of police from Alabama. They were invited to an interview with a panel of city leaders and a meet-and-greet with the public.

The police chief search took longer than expected for Muskegon, after Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis announced his retirement in February. The city went through a search process and eventually offered the role to Vincent Acevez, but he turned it down . Lewis officially retired at the end of April.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.