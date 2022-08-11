Read full article on original website
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.・
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
insideedition.com
Family Sues Funeral Home for $50 Million, Claiming They Realized Mid-Burial the Wrong Body was in Casket
Just as a New Jersey family was lowering the casket of their loved one into the ground, it was brought back up, shocking members of the family, who say the wrong body was in the casket, according to a lawsuit,. Family members of 93-year-old Kyung Ja Kim, Kummi Kim, Yoonsung...
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
dailyphew.com
Man Decides To Go To Prison Instead Of Giving His Pet Puppy Back To His Old Employer
A pest control specialist named Barry Myrick, 37, is embroiled in a court battle in Queens, New York, with his former company M&M Environmental. Instead of giving up Roxy, the man’s cherished dog, he decided to go to jail. Since the pit bull is highly expert at spotting bed...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police discovered the bodies of an adult couple, their adult son and two children after a wellness check at the family's Orlando home.
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds
The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
She was already in a Florida jail. Then came a ‘horrific’ video and a sheriff’s warning
A woman has been accused of drowning her Chihuahua in her pool and later posting video of the act for her followers to see.
Upworthy
Young man who rescued an abandoned baby from a trash can 5 years ago now hopes to adopt the little one
In 2017, Jimmy Amisial took a trip to his home country, Haiti, to visit his mother. At the time, he was 22 years old and taking a short vacation from Texas State University, where he was studying communication and electronic media. As a teenager, he would volunteer at a local orphanage, so he decided to make a visit during his trip. On his way there, he came across a large group of people huddled around a trash can. He made his way to the front, where he discovered a 4-month-old baby inside the trash can. He proceeded to scoop the baby up and approached the police. Although they launched an investigation to find the baby's parents, they were never traced. In the years that followed, Amisial raised the little boy and was even legally declared his guardian. Now, he is hoping to formally adopt him, Good News Network reports.
Mother of woman allegedly killed in Hawaii by estranged husband in the Marines speaks out
Authorities say Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, an active-duty Marine, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife Dana Alotaibi to death on a Hawaii freeway. Alotaibi’s mother, Natalia Cespedes, said her daughter sent her pictures and messages documenting abuse from Tejeda-Castillo. KHNL’s Annalisa Burgos reports.July 24, 2022.
Man terrorized women by leaving 30 pairs of underwear outside home, Florida cops say
Investigators used the price tags to find their suspect.
The expert cat killer … The man, Sheriff Grady Judd
Instead of fixing the issue with a 100% viable option that saves taxpayers money and time. The policy is to kill them all. And put the bodies in the Polk county dump. Polk County continues to rank #1 in Florida for shelter animals killed. The euthanasia rate for dogs was...
After a Year of Planning, Man Lured His Mother to Apartment to Beat and Stab Her to Death: Police
A man lured his mother to visit his apartment, then he beat her with a hammer and stabbed her with a knife, cops say. Defendant Logan Lopez, 24, was “matter of fact with detectives” about killing Mary Beth Lopez, 53, said a spokeswoman for the Clearwater Police Department in Florida. He allegedly said he planned this murder for about a year.
Men sawed off back porch of house during raging party while homeowners were away
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m happy to report, and my parents would be even happier to tell you, that I was a rather good girl when I was in high school. I never skipped, I got okay grades, and I never got into any sort of trouble.
The 5 Florida homes taken from a Miami doctor convicted of a $38 million fraud
Miami doctor Armando Valdes didn’t just lose his freedom last week when he was sentenced to federal prison after a six-year healthcare fraud run through a West Miami-Dade office — he lost his house, four other houses or condominiums in South Florida and an empty lot adjacent to one of the houses.
Dermatologist arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him with Drano, documents show
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him by pouring Drano into his drinks, according to officials and a filing for a restraining order. Dr. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Irvine Police Department said...
'The only word I know to call it is hell': Turpin sisters share the details of their family's house of horror
Jordan Turpin was 17 years old when she found herself crawling out of a window of her family's home, hoping to save the lives of her 12 siblings.
