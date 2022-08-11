ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Jungle#Linus Realestate#Mortgage#The Jeanne C Hicks Trust#Community Standards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds

The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Upworthy

Young man who rescued an abandoned baby from a trash can 5 years ago now hopes to adopt the little one

In 2017, Jimmy Amisial took a trip to his home country, Haiti, to visit his mother. At the time, he was 22 years old and taking a short vacation from Texas State University, where he was studying communication and electronic media. As a teenager, he would volunteer at a local orphanage, so he decided to make a visit during his trip. On his way there, he came across a large group of people huddled around a trash can. He made his way to the front, where he discovered a 4-month-old baby inside the trash can. He proceeded to scoop the baby up and approached the police. Although they launched an investigation to find the baby's parents, they were never traced. In the years that followed, Amisial raised the little boy and was even legally declared his guardian. Now, he is hoping to formally adopt him, Good News Network reports.
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy