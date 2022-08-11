ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

PG&E to host mobile help center Aug. 17 in Greenville

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a mobile customer help center in Greenville where customers can get in-person answers to questions about obtaining power while rebuilding structures after the Dixie Fire. The mobile help center will be in the parking lot of Evergreen Market, 429 Crescent St., Greenville...
GREENVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 70 reopens after logging truck crash

PULGA, Calif. - UPDATE 11:47 a.m.: Highway 70 has reopened after a logging truck crashed in the Feather River Canyon Monday morning, according to Caltrans. CAL FIRE Butte County tells Action News Now that a small amount of fuel was leaking from the truck, but none of it made it into Feather River. State Park and Fish and Wildlife officials were notified.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

History: What makes Truckee a historic town?

Most of us are familiar with the Donner Party and their struggle for survival at what was then known as Truckee Lake. Named in honor of the Donner Party, the lake was renamed Donner Lake and the snowy pass renamed Donner, after the ill-fated group’s elected leader. Most of...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
State
California State
Plumas County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Grass Valley Big Rig Crash Results in Injuries

A big rig crash with a motor vehicle occurred on August 14 in Grass Valley, resulting in minor injuries. The collision occurred on northbound State Route 49 just south of La Barr Meadows Road around 7:33 a.m. and involved a Toyota sedan and a big rig. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report stated that the Toyota pulled in front of the big rig when the impact occurred and that debris was strewn across all the lanes.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Erosion Control#Urban Construction
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Firefighters stop spread of fire in Bangor

BANGOR, Calif. — According to Cal Fire Butte County, firefighters have stopped forward progress on the fire in Bangor referred to as the 'Gold Fire'. The first unit on scene reports that the fire has a moderate rate of spread and has grown to approximately to 2-3 acres. One structure was threatened.
BANGOR, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Recycling
actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
CHICO, CA
International Business Times

Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend

Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man arrested for impersonating a police officer

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Chico Police Officer arrested a man for impersonating a police officer. According to a news release, while on patrol a Chico Police Officer found a Ford Crown Victoria on the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with […]
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shots fired hitting shopper near Thursday Night Market in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired in downtown Chico during the Thursday Night Market. The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking structure at Fourth and Salem Streets. Chico police say there was an argument between people in two vehicles. A person shopping heard gunshots and felt something hit them in the lower body.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Officials emphasize photo of Kiely Rodni, share new details of search

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — After six days since Kiley Rodni went missing after attending a party near Prosser Family Campground, officials shared a photo that they are emphasizing during the investigation of her disappearance. During a news conference on Thursday, officials shared a photo of Kiely Rodni that had already been widely distributed, but that […]
FOX40

Chico gas station robbed after Florida man falls through roof

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of […]
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"

UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy