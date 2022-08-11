Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Over 1,500 people without power near Oroville after garage, shed and RV fire
-- UPDATE, AUG. 15, 9 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE says their crews have good knockdown on the garage fire and have mitigated its threat to nearby structures. However, powerlines remain down across Mount Ida Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area until the incident has concluded. PG&E's Outage...
Plumas County News
PG&E to host mobile help center Aug. 17 in Greenville
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a mobile customer help center in Greenville where customers can get in-person answers to questions about obtaining power while rebuilding structures after the Dixie Fire. The mobile help center will be in the parking lot of Evergreen Market, 429 Crescent St., Greenville...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 reopens after logging truck crash
PULGA, Calif. - UPDATE 11:47 a.m.: Highway 70 has reopened after a logging truck crashed in the Feather River Canyon Monday morning, according to Caltrans. CAL FIRE Butte County tells Action News Now that a small amount of fuel was leaking from the truck, but none of it made it into Feather River. State Park and Fish and Wildlife officials were notified.
Sierra Sun
History: What makes Truckee a historic town?
Most of us are familiar with the Donner Party and their struggle for survival at what was then known as Truckee Lake. Named in honor of the Donner Party, the lake was renamed Donner Lake and the snowy pass renamed Donner, after the ill-fated group’s elected leader. Most of...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
krcrtv.com
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Grass Valley Big Rig Crash Results in Injuries
A big rig crash with a motor vehicle occurred on August 14 in Grass Valley, resulting in minor injuries. The collision occurred on northbound State Route 49 just south of La Barr Meadows Road around 7:33 a.m. and involved a Toyota sedan and a big rig. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report stated that the Toyota pulled in front of the big rig when the impact occurred and that debris was strewn across all the lanes.
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
This Was The Deadliest Fire In California History
An entire town was 'burned off the map' and over 18,000 buildings were destroyed.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Firefighters stop spread of fire in Bangor
BANGOR, Calif. — According to Cal Fire Butte County, firefighters have stopped forward progress on the fire in Bangor referred to as the 'Gold Fire'. The first unit on scene reports that the fire has a moderate rate of spread and has grown to approximately to 2-3 acres. One structure was threatened.
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
Grass Valley 7-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injury after dirt bike crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old was hospitalized Sunday after receiving major head injuries in a Nevada County dirt bike crash. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada County. The...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend
Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Chico Police Officer arrested a man for impersonating a police officer. According to a news release, while on patrol a Chico Police Officer found a Ford Crown Victoria on the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with […]
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired hitting shopper near Thursday Night Market in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired in downtown Chico during the Thursday Night Market. The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking structure at Fourth and Salem Streets. Chico police say there was an argument between people in two vehicles. A person shopping heard gunshots and felt something hit them in the lower body.
Officials emphasize photo of Kiely Rodni, share new details of search
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — After six days since Kiley Rodni went missing after attending a party near Prosser Family Campground, officials shared a photo that they are emphasizing during the investigation of her disappearance. During a news conference on Thursday, officials shared a photo of Kiely Rodni that had already been widely distributed, but that […]
Chico gas station robbed after Florida man falls through roof
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of […]
actionnewsnow.com
Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"
UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
