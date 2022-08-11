Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Butter, 800 pounds of it, arrives at NY State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. The Great New York State Fair opens next Wednesday. That means it’s time to get the butter sculpture ready. 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the fairgrounds. The butter comes from Oatka Milk Products in Batavia, and Western New York dairy farmers. The butter sculpture will be unveiled next Tuesday.
WHEC TV-10
Bridge over Erie Canal in village of Pittsford will reopen on Monday
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Route 96 over the Erie Canal in Pittsford will reopen to traffic on Monday. The bridge within the village is expected to reopen by 4 pm. However, paving work has not yet begun and is slated to start in the coming weeks.
WHEC TV-10
Planned Parenthood of Central and WNY files lawsuit against Town of Henrietta
HENRIETTA, N.Y. Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York has filed a lawsuit against the town of Henrietta. This comes after the town board shot down a special use permit application in June for a new planned parenthood clinic. Henrietta town supervisor Steve Schultz, voted in favor of the...
WHEC TV-10
Movers packed possessions on June 28 then put them in storage, owner hasn’t seen them since
PITTSFORD, N.Y. Sometimes people call us when they run out of options. That’s what happened to Alex Miller, who moved this summer from Missouri to Pittsford to take care of his mother. The movers picked up everything he owned on June 28th and, prior to today, he hasn’t heard...
WHEC TV-10
Dead man found in Black Creek, near outlet to Genesee River
MCSO is investigating a body found in Black Creek near Scottsville Road on Monday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of the Black Creek Boat Launch, in the Town of Chili, for the report of a possible drowning. A person walking in the area saw a body floating face down in Black Creek near the outlet to the Genesee River. First responders pulled the man from the water, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
WHEC TV-10
Council members ask RPD Chief about violence in city ahead of confirmation vote
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Members of City Council asked Rochester Police Chief David Smith about addressing rising violence in the city and other topics at his Monday night confirmation hearing. City Council will vote on Tuesday on whether to confirm interim Chief Smith as the permanent chief. Smith has...
WHEC TV-10
Napa Wood Fired on South Clinton closes after 12 years
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — After 12 years in business, Napa Wood Fired restaurant has closed its doors. The restaurant on South Clinton Avenue, near Alexander Street, served pizza and wings. We reached out after a viewer contacted us about the closure. The restaurant’s website says: “Napa Wood Fired is...
WHEC TV-10
Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
WHEC TV-10
Family escapes fire on Shelter St., dog does not
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department responded to 235 Shelter St. Monday night to several calls reporting a house fire. The structure was a 2 ½ story, three family home. Two adults, and three children were home, and everyone made it outside safely before the fire crews arrived. The...
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person Alert Canceled for 31-year-old Shane Wolff
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department needs your help to find missing 31-year-old Shane Wolff. Shane was last seen on Genesee street on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. wearing a red shirt, black shorts, dark blue sneakers, and a dark backpack. Police said he has PTSD, bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal.
WHEC TV-10
RPD officer injured while chasing suspect in Emerson Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — RPD said one of its officers sustained multiple injuries while he was running after a suspect in a Monday morning shooting. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. RPD said he had injuries to his lower and upper body, but didn’t say what caused the injuries.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Large Hailstones
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It is time for weather trivia today. And we are looking at the size of a hailstones. What is the largest ever recorded? There are a bunch of answers and we are being a little facetious. But the answers are big enough to run. Big enough to hurt and big enough to do some major damage. All are correct, but of course the real answer is the size of a grapefruit.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Another gun arrest using a tactic that keeps the suspect in custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC Investigates: Another gun arrest using a tactic that keeps the suspect in custody. We have another example of a new tactic by RPD and the ATF that keeps some people arrested with an illegal gun in custody. The practice is so new no one from law enforcement will talk about it on camera.
WHEC TV-10
Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
WHEC TV-10
Foodlink nearing settlement with former employee
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Foodlink is nearing a settlement with a former employee who filed charges of unfair labor practices. Right now, the issue is before the National Labor Relations Board is pending approval. Cory Robinson claims he was fired from Foodlink for engaging in union activities. According to...
WHEC TV-10
RPD said they caught burglary suspect in the act
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police said they caught a man breaking into the store Kicks and Caps in the city on Tuesday morning. Police arrested the suspect, 53-year-old James Winstead. He was charged with burglary and petit larceny. RPD officers said they saw a man carrying a lot...
WHEC TV-10
Genesee Valley Pool reopens following $2.2 million renovation project
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The pool at the Genesee Valley Aquatics Center opened on Monday after a $2.2 million renovation project. We’ve been reporting on the progress of the renovations, which were scheduled to be complete by late June. The pool has been closed since September 2020. The renovations include a new pool surface, deck, fence, lifeguard chairs, starting blocks, slide, lighting, and an upgraded plaza entrance.
WHEC TV-10
Man indicted for July murder outside Lyell Ave bar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The grand jury has indicted a man for the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Derek Taylor on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. Joseph K. Scott, 32 of Rochester, was indicted on second-degree murder and weapons charges. Rochester police said Scott chased Taylor and shot him in the chest on the morning of July 24. Police said Taylor was running away after an altercation outside of a bar with Scott.
WHEC TV-10
U.S. Marshals: Stolen car chase ends with crash into Rochester house
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — U.S. Marshals said they arrested four people after a chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a house on Friday. Police said the task force tried to stop a car and when it wouldn’t stop, they chased the car until it hit a house on Rochester’s Dodge Street.
