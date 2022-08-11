ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

WHEC TV-10

Butter, 800 pounds of it, arrives at NY State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. The Great New York State Fair opens next Wednesday. That means it’s time to get the butter sculpture ready. 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the fairgrounds. The butter comes from Oatka Milk Products in Batavia, and Western New York dairy farmers. The butter sculpture will be unveiled next Tuesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dead man found in Black Creek, near outlet to Genesee River

MCSO is investigating a body found in Black Creek near Scottsville Road on Monday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of the Black Creek Boat Launch, in the Town of Chili, for the report of a possible drowning. A person walking in the area saw a body floating face down in Black Creek near the outlet to the Genesee River. First responders pulled the man from the water, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Napa Wood Fired on South Clinton closes after 12 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — After 12 years in business, Napa Wood Fired restaurant has closed its doors. The restaurant on South Clinton Avenue, near Alexander Street, served pizza and wings. We reached out after a viewer contacted us about the closure. The restaurant’s website says: “Napa Wood Fired is...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Family escapes fire on Shelter St., dog does not

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department responded to 235 Shelter St. Monday night to several calls reporting a house fire. The structure was a 2 ½ story, three family home. Two adults, and three children were home, and everyone made it outside safely before the fire crews arrived. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Person Alert Canceled for 31-year-old Shane Wolff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department needs your help to find missing 31-year-old Shane Wolff. Shane was last seen on Genesee street on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. wearing a red shirt, black shorts, dark blue sneakers, and a dark backpack. Police said he has PTSD, bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD officer injured while chasing suspect in Emerson Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — RPD said one of its officers sustained multiple injuries while he was running after a suspect in a Monday morning shooting. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. RPD said he had injuries to his lower and upper body, but didn’t say what caused the injuries.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Large Hailstones

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It is time for weather trivia today. And we are looking at the size of a hailstones. What is the largest ever recorded? There are a bunch of answers and we are being a little facetious. But the answers are big enough to run. Big enough to hurt and big enough to do some major damage. All are correct, but of course the real answer is the size of a grapefruit.
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Foodlink nearing settlement with former employee

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Foodlink is nearing a settlement with a former employee who filed charges of unfair labor practices. Right now, the issue is before the National Labor Relations Board is pending approval. Cory Robinson claims he was fired from Foodlink for engaging in union activities. According to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD said they caught burglary suspect in the act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police said they caught a man breaking into the store Kicks and Caps in the city on Tuesday morning. Police arrested the suspect, 53-year-old James Winstead. He was charged with burglary and petit larceny. RPD officers said they saw a man carrying a lot...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Genesee Valley Pool reopens following $2.2 million renovation project

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The pool at the Genesee Valley Aquatics Center opened on Monday after a $2.2 million renovation project. We’ve been reporting on the progress of the renovations, which were scheduled to be complete by late June. The pool has been closed since September 2020. The renovations include a new pool surface, deck, fence, lifeguard chairs, starting blocks, slide, lighting, and an upgraded plaza entrance.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man indicted for July murder outside Lyell Ave bar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The grand jury has indicted a man for the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Derek Taylor on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. Joseph K. Scott, 32 of Rochester, was indicted on second-degree murder and weapons charges. Rochester police said Scott chased Taylor and shot him in the chest on the morning of July 24. Police said Taylor was running away after an altercation outside of a bar with Scott.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

U.S. Marshals: Stolen car chase ends with crash into Rochester house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — U.S. Marshals said they arrested four people after a chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a house on Friday. Police said the task force tried to stop a car and when it wouldn’t stop, they chased the car until it hit a house on Rochester’s Dodge Street.
ROCHESTER, NY

