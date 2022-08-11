ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

therealdeal.com

LA developer plans Little Havana short-term rental hotel

Los Angeles developer David Herskowitz is planning to build a short-term rental hotel in Little Havana, the first of its kind in the historic Miami neighborhood. Designed by Miami-based Modis Architects, the proposed 12-story, 140-room building would rise on an assemblage at 930, 940 and 950 Southwest Eighth Street that his company, Icon on 8, acquired, Herskowitz said.
therealdeal.com

Manhattan Beach home away from water lists for $22M

Fund manager J.C. Frey of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors and his wife Kristi put their custom Manhattan Beach home on the market Aug. 12 with a price of $22 million. The 8,400-square-foot property works out to $2,622 per square foot. The house was listed by Kristi Frey, who works as a real estate agent for Strand Hill | Christie’s International Real Estate.
therealdeal.com

Langdon Park Capital buys $49M West Covina apartments

Langdon Park Capital has bought an apartment complex in West Covina, marking its fourth investment since it was founded last year. The L.A.-based investment firm bought the 138-unit complex at 1829 East Workman Avenue for $48.6 million, or roughly $352,000 per unit, the firm announced on Thursday. Property records show...
therealdeal.com

Long Beach poised to enforce coastal short-term rental rules

It’s time for Long Beach homeowners near the coast to register their short-term rentals – or else. Property owners near the beach who want to share their homes as short-term rentals must register with the city by Sept. 6 or face a $1,000 fine, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.
