Los Angeles developer David Herskowitz is planning to build a short-term rental hotel in Little Havana, the first of its kind in the historic Miami neighborhood. Designed by Miami-based Modis Architects, the proposed 12-story, 140-room building would rise on an assemblage at 930, 940 and 950 Southwest Eighth Street that his company, Icon on 8, acquired, Herskowitz said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO