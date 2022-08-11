ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

KIVI-TV

Triple-digit highs return Tuesday, Wednesday, threatening records

Triple-digit highs are back in the Treasure Valley Tuesday, propelling Boise closer to meeting the record for most triple-digit highs in a year. Tuesday will be day 19 for 2022. The record was 20, back in 2003. Patchy wildfire smoke will return to the area because of the Four Corners'...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

35th Nampa Festival of the Arts celebrates Nampa's creative culture

If you drove past Lakeview Park this weekend, you might notice Nampa is a bit more jam-packed and artistic than usual. The 35th Annual Nampa Festival of the Arts is a tradition for Idaho's artisan community going back decades. It offers visitors a chance to check out some live performances...
NAMPA, ID
KIVI-TV

More 100-plus-degree heat is on the way for the valleys

Just when you thought it was cooling down, temperatures are headed for the century mark again this summer. If Boise has two more days with 100+ degree heat it will tie a record for most days at or above 100 in a summer!. Sunshine will continue through Wednesday with that...
BOISE, ID

