YG Raises Eyebrows With Brittany Renner Baby Bump on New ‘Toxic’ Cover Art

By Kyle Denis
 4 days ago

Is YG expanding his family? Well, he’s at least expanding his catalog.

On Thursday (Aug. 11), the “Big Bank” rapper took to Instagram to share a variation of the artwork for his new single “Toxic,” which is due out overnight. The new single cover features YG kneeling and kissing the pregnant stomach of social media influencer Brittany Renner . In the caption for the revamped artwork, YG tagged Renner’s Instagram account and wrote “aye, you toxic!”

Renner responded with a picture of her baby bump on her Instagram Story with the comment “you’re the father @YG,” which the rapper shared to his own IG. Renner also replied with a comment under YG’s post writing, “ 2 Pisces so you know it’s toxic.”

While YG and Renner sparked dating rumors in the spring when they were spotted out together, neither has confirmed the whispers. YG — who previously dated fellow artist Kehlani — has two daughters from a previous relationship, and Renner has a son.

Billboard has reached out to reps for YG for comment.

YG’s original version of the “Toxic” single cover showed the rapper flanked on either side by scores of women scantily clad in various red ensembles.

“Toxic” is slated for release first thing Friday (Aug. 12). The song follows YG’s other 2022 releases such as “Scared Money” (with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo ) and “Run” (with Tyga , BIA and 21 Savage ). The former hit No. 5 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart and No. 25 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. The singles are expected to lead into YG’s forthcoming sixth studio album, Pray for Me.

YG has earned 21 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 , including the Drake -featuring “Who Do You Love” (No. 54) and “Toot It and Boot It” (No. 67). In 2014, the Compton rapper climbed as high as No. 6 as a featured artist on Jeremih’s “Don’t Tell ‘Em.” Over on the Billboard 200 , YG has notched five top 10 titles, including 2014’s My Krazy Life (No. 2), 2018’s Stay Dangerous (No. 5), and 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid (No. 4).

