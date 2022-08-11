ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevie Scott Signs With Denver Broncos

By Jack Ankony
 4 days ago

Former Indiana running back Stevie Scott III signed with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. Scott was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten player for the Hoosiers, scoring 30 touchdowns across three seasons. He'll now join a Broncos backfield led by Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III.

Stevie Scott III is headed to the Mile High City.

The former Indiana Hoosiers running back signed with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. Scott joins a Broncos backfield consisting of Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III, Mike Boone, Damarea Crockett, JaQuan Hardy, Tyreik McAllister and Max Borghi. Denver enters the 2022 NFL season under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Scott began his professional career in 2021 after signing an undrafted free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints. Scott appeared in zero games for the Saints, and signed with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL where he rushed 99 times for 310 yards and three touchdowns

The 6-foot-2, 231-pound running back competed in the 2021 NFL Draft combine, posting a 4.66 40-yard dash, 18 bench press reps at 225 pounds, a 119-inch broad jump, 4.57-second shuttle time, 7.14-second three cone drill time and a 31-inch vertical leap.

Scott played three seasons of college football at Indiana University, where he joined Anthony Thompson and Antwaan Randle El as the only Hoosiers to score at least 10 rushing touchdowns in three-straight seasons. In total, Scott finished his Indiana career fourth in program history with 30 rushing touchdowns, fifth with 32 total touchdownss, seventh with 562 attempts, ninth with 2,543 rushing yards and tied for 10th with nine 100-yard games.

Scott set Indiana's true-freshman records in 2018, posting 1,137 yards on 228 carries with 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games, leading to Indiana's Newcomer of the Year award. His 31 carries and 204 yards in Indiana's win over Virginia were both career-high totals, leading to Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

As a sophomore, Scott found the end zone three times in Indiana's win over Northwestern en route to winning Big Ten Player of the Week. During his junior season, Scott posted three touchdowns in a victory over Maryland, which also led to Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

Scott was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2019 and 2020, helping the Hoosiers reach the Gator Bowl and Outback Bowl in back-to-back seasons.

