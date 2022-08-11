Erie TV reporter faces 9 charges for fake stalking claims
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — An Erie, Pennsylvania TV reporter accused of making false reports of stalking was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.
After an hours-long hearing, a District Judge dismissed the felony charges and one of the 10 misdemeanors filed against Potter.
The other nine misdemeanors — including theft by unlawful taking, identity theft, and false reports — were bound over for trial.
Investigators testified flowers and a hotel reservation, that Potter claims a stalker paid for, were traced back to her bank account and cell phone history.
