ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie TV reporter faces 9 charges for fake stalking claims

By Matt Mathias
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhYOE_0hE11ETS00

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — An Erie, Pennsylvania TV reporter accused of making false reports of stalking was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Haley Potter with a list of crimes, including two felonies on July 11.

New I-Team video: Police work to ‘STOP’ street takeovers

After an hours-long hearing, a District Judge dismissed the felony charges and one of the 10 misdemeanors filed against Potter.

The other nine misdemeanors — including theft by unlawful taking, identity theft, and false reports — were bound over for trial.

Investigators testified flowers and a hotel reservation, that Potter claims a stalker paid for, were traced back to her bank account and cell phone history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Alleged machete-wielding Erie County man arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man has been arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a machete. According to a Pennsylvania police report, the 62-year-old Wattsburg man allegedly “entered onto private property” (at the 8000 block of Page Road in Venango Township) with a machete at about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 7. He […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Theft of $17K in iPhones from Edinboro Walmart

Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects who stole more than $17,000 worth of iPhones from the Walmart in the Edinboro area. It happened Aug. 6 around 10 p.m. at the store at 108 Washington Towne Blvd. N. The suspects...
EDINBORO, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: DUI, Harassment, PFA Violation, Theft

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Harassment of Two Staff Members at Abraxas 1 Facility. PSP Marienville responded to the Abraxas facility around 3:09 p.m. on Friday, August 12, for a report of harassment. Staff members were attempting to restrain a resident at the Abraxas facility...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Suspect Pulls Box Cutter on Man in Cranberry Township

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Suspect Pulls Box Cutter on Man in Cranberry Township. Police have released information regarding an incident of an assault near U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
erienewsnow.com

Law Enforcement Step Up Security At Chautauqua Institution Following Attack

CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement are helping to step up security at the Chautauqua Institution following an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. New York State Police’s Superintendent announced the news during a visit by Governor Kathy Hochul, who traveled to Chautauqua on Sunday afternoon, meeting with those on hand during the attack.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
YourErie

Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary

One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Three Individuals Found Smoking Meth Inside Vehicle at Two Mile Run Park

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding three individuals who were reportedly found smoking meth inside a vehicle in Two Mile Run Park. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were conducting a patrol check for a 2012 Ford Escape in Two Mile Run Park near Campground Road in Oakland Township, Venango County, just after midnight on Monday, July 4.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Accused of Unauthorized Use of Motorcycle

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly operating a Sandy Lake man’s motorcycle without permission. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Austin Wayne Sanford in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on August 12.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Erie Tv#Pennsylvania State Police#District#Nexstar Media Inc
explore venango

Hearings for Two Oil City Residents Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop Set for Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for two local residents arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Oil City. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 35-year-old Shawn Michael Goodman, and 29-year-old Marisa Ann Rupert, both of Oil City, are scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
OIL CITY, PA
WKYC

Ashtabula County prosecutor responds to family's criticism after charges lessened for man accused of killing toddler

JEFFERSON, Ohio — An Conneaut family is speaking out about dropped charges against a man who killed their 13-month-old little girl five years ago. Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole filed to dismiss several of the original charges Joshua Gurto faced for allegedly killing Serenity Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley. "Sereniti's life mattered,"...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
erienewsnow.com

Raccoon Refuse Employees Speak out

Many residents in both Erie and Crawford county are frustrated as their trash continues to go unattended. The Warren transfer station recently posted signs stating they are closed to the public. They have been operating with a broken loader for over a month. The public transfer station is typically cleared nightly, but has not been cleared out in several weeks.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Broke Into Popular Jamestown Restaurant

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly broke into a popular local restaurant. Detectives with the Jamestown Police Department released a security camera photo of a suspect accused of breaking-into La Cucina Della Nonna on West Third Street in Jamestown overnight on July 27.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

CVCS Alum Joins Jamestown Police Department

The Jamestown Police Department recently announced the addition of a new officer to its force. Tyler Simpson is a graduate of Cassadaga Valley Central School and also attended Jamestown Community College and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. In a Facebook post, the department states that Simpson enjoys basketball, football, baseball, and spending time with family and friends.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Investigation pending following fatal shooting of 16-year-old

Several weeks after a shooting in the City of Erie, authorities are still investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Erie Police arrested a 13-year-old after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that took place in July. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wayne Street in Erie on July 16. The victim was taken […]
ERIE, PA
WDTN

Salman Rushdie stabbed at NY lecture, airlifted to Erie hospital

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. New York State Police reported the 75-year-old author was stabbed at least once in the neck, and at least once […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Mayor Charged with Welfare Fraud

City of Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder has been charged with welfare fraud, according to court records. The Office of the State Inspector General filed the misdemeanor charge Monday. Kinder received $966 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, 2019, after she did not report...
MEADVILLE, PA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy