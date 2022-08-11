Read full article on original website
Consignment sale hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day for central Georgians to enjoy some discounted items at the Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale in Perry, Georgia. It's Central Georgia's largest consignment sale for babies, toddlers, teenagers, and those who are expecting. Parents made their way to the McGill...
Macon's Tubman Museum to host 'Tasty Tuesday' event offering food, live music
MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum plans to serve up something special for downtown Macon. The museum will be hosting their first Tasty Tuesday event, where you can find food from vendors and hear live music from a local band. From 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., education coordinator George...
Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
'Highlight of our week' these dogs took center stage at the Georgia National Fairgrounds dog show
PERRY, Ga. — Today at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, dogs of all sorts came to compete for the gold. Competitors and their owners made their way to the fairground for the Dog Agility Show, hosted by Sirius Dog Agility. Furry athletes geared up to take off, and the show...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
Perry dentist hopes to rebuild after longstanding family practice ravaged by fire
Though the building was a loss, no one was hurt in the fire. Pierce says while they work to rebuild, their Warner Robins office will remain open.
Georgia teen becomes 'Toys for Tots' ambassador, hosts 5K for program
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A 15-year-old from Kathleen received a surprise she never believed she would receive from the organization she works hard to support. On Saturday, several people came out to participate in a 5K, running to give toys to the tots. Toys for Tots is a program...
'We're glad to see you here': Macon businesses near Mercer expect profit increase as students return
MACON, Ga. — Nearly 4,200 students are returning to the Mercer University campus for the start of classes next Tuesday. For businesses near the college, that means a big increase in profits. “We see almost a 60 percent drop when students leave,” says Carl Fambro, owner of Francar’s Buffalo...
Report: Warner Robins PD aims to predict where crime will occur
The City of Warner Robins is looking to reduce crime by using cameras and technology, to predict where crimes are most likely to occur, according to a recent report by Georgia Tech. The city is one of only a handful of winners of the "Georgia Smart Communities Challenge" for 2022.
'A great way to advocate for fitness': Central Georgia moms workout together, watch each other's kids
MACON, Ga. — Mamie Simmons saw the need for more ways to stay active, but for parents. She says she saw some parents were not comfortable taking their kids to the day care in the gym or they needed to be around likeminded parents to stay active, so she decided to become an iStroll instructor.
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
Snag your Georgia National Fair tickets for $10 during two-day sale
Mark your calendar for October! The Georgia National Fair is coming, and they’re having a flash sale on gate admission tickets starting on Aug. 15. That’s right — just $10 each! But you better act fast because prices will go up on Aug. 17. This October 6-16,...
Neighbors express mixed feelings over new development proposal along Hartley Bridge Road
MACON, Ga. — A small patch of woods in south Bibb along Hartley Bridge Road is gaining some controversy from people who live nearby. But it's not the woods themselves - it's the plans a development company has for them. It's a proposed 6,000 square foot office building. 13WMAZ's...
Mickey Guyton, The War and Treaty, and More to Perform at Otis Redding Tribute Concert
In celebration of what would have been Otis Redding’s 81st birthday, the Otis Redding Foundation is holding a weekend of events to honor the late soul singer, who died in 1967 at the age of 26, during a two-day event on Sept. 9 and 10 in his hometown of Macon, Georgia.
Bibb deputies arrest man with machete in a swamp that is home to an eleven-foot alligator
MACON, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man with a machete in an alligator-infested swamp in Macon on August 11 just before 5 p.m., according to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Donald Taylor Angelo had a warrant out for his arrest from the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office.
Extensive damage to Perry dental office after overnight fire
PERRY, Ga. — Fire extensively damaged a Perry dental practice overnight. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says they got called to 1021 Keith Drive around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived they found fire shooting through the roof of the original building of R Thomas Pierce Dental Office as well as the addition that was completed late last year.
Warner Robins woman dead after Friday afternoon wreck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins woman is dead after a Friday afternoon wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the wreck, involving two vehicles, happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on Hawkinsville Road near the intersection with Rex Elder Blvd. Investigators...
Sumter County High School Athletic Department presents ticket refund plan
AMERICUS – Last Friday’s varsity football scrimmage between Sumter County and Schley County at Alton Shell Stadium was canceled due to bad weather, but the Sumter County High School Athletic Department has come up with a ticket refund plan for those who purchased tickets to the event. According...
Bus backlog: Macon-Bibb parents express concern over bus driver shortage
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- For Bibb County mom Christine House, each day brings new challenges when it comes to bus pick up. "The times that they wake up, they have to get up very early in the morning and they're leaving much later sometimes and, then, sometimes they don't know if they're leaving early," House said.
39-Year-Old Leigh Anne Hise Died In A Two-Vehicle Wreck On Hawkinsville Road (Macon, GA)
Bibb County Sheriff’s office responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a woman’s life Friday evening. The accident happened on Hawkinsville road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard.
