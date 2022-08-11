Read full article on original website
Car catches fire after multiple collisions in Pierce County
Two cars collided, with one resting on its side, and caught fire in Pierce County on Sunday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3:25 p.m. on Aug. 14, deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Spanaway Loop Road South and 138th Street South between Parkland and Spanaway.
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
Chronicle
Fatal Collision in Grays Harbor County Claims Life of Teen
A 15-year-old child died on Friday in a two-vehicle collision just north of Hoquiam. An adult has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a news release by Washington State Patrol, a vehicle with one adult and three children in it was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 101 and attempted to make a left turn in front of another vehicle traveling southbound. The southbound vehicle struck the car and came to rest in the turn lane.
Chronicle
Twin Transit, RiverCities Transit Create New Routes From Longview to Castle Rock to Centralia and Back
People will be able to take public transportation from Longview to Centralia and back thanks to a partnership between local transit companies. RiverCities Transit is starting a new route from Longview to Castle Rock, which will connect to a Centralia-based transit agency in Castle Rock to go farther north. The route would be in conjunction with the Castle Rock service provided by the Lower Columbia Community Action Program, or CAP.
ncwlife.com
Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee
A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
Shooting in Renton Leaves 1 Wounded, Multiple Shell Casings Located at Scene
Renton, WA: Renton Police Department officers responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, for a single gunshot victim at the Fortune Poker Restaurant. Upon… Read more "Shooting in Renton Leaves 1 Wounded, Multiple Shell Casings Located at Scene"
Deputies seeking suspects after dwarf goat stolen from fair
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying three people believed to have stolen a dwarf goat from the Grays Harbor County Fair. Deputies said at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday that Penny, a 3-month-old Nigerian dwarf goat, was stolen from the fair. The...
Chronicle
Slow-Moving South Thurston County Pursuit Ends in Arrest
A man was arrested in South Thurston County over the weekend after leading law enforcement officials on a slow-moving chase that ended with a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) being used to end the ordeal. A sheriff’s office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction when the...
Woman dies after being caught between Light Rail train, platform at Mount Baker station
Woman hit, killed by light rail train at Seattle's Mount Baker station
SEATTLE - A woman was hit and killed by a light rail train at the Mount Baker station in Seattle. Seattle Fire personnel were called to the collision, which happened before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was trapped between a light rail train and the platform. Crews got the woman...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Stealing Truck From Chehalis Driveway, Fighting Owner, Crashing Vehicle
A Napavine man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a Chehalis driveway — with the owner briefly hanging onto the side as the vehicle sped away — before totaling the vehicle in a rollover collision in Centralia on Friday morning. Tad Ray...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
Chronicle
Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503
Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
kptv.com
Head-on crash injures 7 in Cowlitz Co.
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol said seven people were injured in a head-on crash in Cowlitz County on Saturday night. WSP said at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to Lewis River Road and Little Kalama River Road. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They said a car was attempting to illegally pass another vehicle on Lewis River Road when it hit the second car.
Chronicle
Photo: View From Skyline Trail at Mount Rainier
Chehalis resident Brian Zylstra captured this photograph from the Skyline Trail above Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park while hiking Sunday. In the background are the Tatoosh Range and Mount Adams.
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the Cascade Valleys in the upper 90s and approaching 100 degrees are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s. This will pose a very high risk of heat-related illness for locations below 2000 feet. * WHERE...West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and West Slopes North Cascades and Passes. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
Chronicle
Dozens of Rifles, Pounds of Weed Seized From Western Washington Man Arrested in Nevada
State police on Friday seized dozens of assault-style rifles, seven pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash after stopping a Pierce County man for speeding on a Nevada highway. The 24-year-old Edgewood man was later arrested for investigation of 114 charges related to possessing and assembling illegal firearms,...
