Thurston County, WA

Fatal Collision in Grays Harbor County Claims Life of Teen

A 15-year-old child died on Friday in a two-vehicle collision just north of Hoquiam. An adult has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a news release by Washington State Patrol, a vehicle with one adult and three children in it was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 101 and attempted to make a left turn in front of another vehicle traveling southbound. The southbound vehicle struck the car and came to rest in the turn lane.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Twin Transit, RiverCities Transit Create New Routes From Longview to Castle Rock to Centralia and Back

People will be able to take public transportation from Longview to Centralia and back thanks to a partnership between local transit companies. RiverCities Transit is starting a new route from Longview to Castle Rock, which will connect to a Centralia-based transit agency in Castle Rock to go farther north. The route would be in conjunction with the Castle Rock service provided by the Lower Columbia Community Action Program, or CAP.
CENTRALIA, WA
ncwlife.com

Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee

A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
WENATCHEE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies seeking suspects after dwarf goat stolen from fair

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying three people believed to have stolen a dwarf goat from the Grays Harbor County Fair. Deputies said at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday that Penny, a 3-month-old Nigerian dwarf goat, was stolen from the fair. The...
Slow-Moving South Thurston County Pursuit Ends in Arrest

A man was arrested in South Thurston County over the weekend after leading law enforcement officials on a slow-moving chase that ended with a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) being used to end the ordeal. A sheriff’s office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction when the...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
kptv.com

Head-on crash injures 7 in Cowlitz Co.

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol said seven people were injured in a head-on crash in Cowlitz County on Saturday night. WSP said at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to Lewis River Road and Little Kalama River Road. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They said a car was attempting to illegally pass another vehicle on Lewis River Road when it hit the second car.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Photo: View From Skyline Trail at Mount Rainier

Chehalis resident Brian Zylstra captured this photograph from the Skyline Trail above Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park while hiking Sunday. In the background are the Tatoosh Range and Mount Adams.
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
TACOMA, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the Cascade Valleys in the upper 90s and approaching 100 degrees are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s. This will pose a very high risk of heat-related illness for locations below 2000 feet. * WHERE...West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and West Slopes North Cascades and Passes. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
ENVIRONMENT

