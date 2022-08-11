Read full article on original website
‘The Princess’ Review: The Life and Death of Diana Spencer Is Superficially Explored
The Princess is not the first film to be made about Princess Diana Spencer, nor is it likely to be the last. Before and after her tragic death, she has been the focus of a long list of biopics that have all largely been forgotten. Just last year, there was the evocative Pablo Larraín film Spencer, which emerged as one of the more compassionate yet no less painful portraits of her life to date. One almost wishes it could have ended there and that the memory of the woman could be left to rest for at least a little while. Alas, there always seems to be a perpetual hunger for more and more about her short time on this Earth even as she has less and less to give. With every new revisiting of her life, one wonders what is actually left to explore.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
'Mission: Impossible 3's Maggie Q Says There is No Better Person to Work With Than Tom Cruise
During episode 201 of Drew Taylor and Charles Hood's Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse, the two hosts sat down to chat with actress and model Maggie Q about her time on the set of J.J. Abrams' 2006's Mission: Impossible III. While discussing the strenuous audition process and her action-packed role, Q spoke highly of her time with co-star and franchise lead Tom Cruise, describing him as someone that was immediately warm and welcoming to her on set.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Why Cam Is the Best Boyfriend Choice for Belly
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age series available to stream on Prime Video, which takes viewers on a romantic, beach-filled summer that leaves people either wanting a whirlwind teenage romance or reminisce them. The show follows Belly (Lola Tung), a hopeless romantic 16-year-old who goes on an annual summer trip with her mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) and her older brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) to Cousins, a town perfect for both the quiet and the beach lovers. There, they stay in a house belonging to the Fishers, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), and her sons Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). This time, however, Belly feels she is over the awkward teenage phase and is now hoping to enjoy summer to the best of her abilities by meeting new people, exploring parts of town, and spending quality time with loved ones — all the while figuring out if she still has feelings for Conrad, her childhood crush.
'Outrageous!' Is an Exuberant Celebration of Drag Culture
"If a caterpillar was afraid of wings, it would never become a butterfly." This line from the 1977 film Outrageous!, in which the movie's main character is persuaded to trade in his hair-cutting clippers for a dress and a wig, beautifully encapsulates the film's message of self-acceptance, self-realization, and the thrill of living a life outside the lines. 45 years ago, Richard Benner wrote and directed his first feature about a gay hairdresser, his schizophrenic best girlfriend, and their quest to become the people they were meant to be. It became a cult hit and garnered critical praise at the 1977 Cannes Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival. Looking back at the film over four decades later, it still stands as a joyous exploration of drag culture without judgment.
With Girl in Red, Dagny, Aurora and More, Norway’s Oya Festival Showcases the Country’s Booming Music Scene
Musically speaking, Norway is too often unfairly overshadowed by its neighbors, the overachieving Sweden — which has mastered the art of speaking modestly while flexing outrageously — on the east, and the eccentric Iceland and Scotland to the west. But with a population of just under 5.5 million, the comparatively understated country punches far above its weight in both the world’s music scene and its economy, and its booming talent was on ample display at the latest installment of the long-running Oya Festival in Oslo last week. While there were plenty of Anglo and American acts — ranging from headliners Gorillaz,...
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
TikTok Performer Jax Responds to ‘Victoria’s Secret’ CEO After Viral Song
Embattled lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret has been at the center of several PR scandals of late, but its latest dustup involves a hit viral song made by TikTok singer Jax that calls out the company for body shaming. Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner published a letter praising Jax for her callouts, and insisting the lingerie giant wants to “advocate for all women.” Jax then responded to the open letter, saying in a TikTok video that the intent for the song, “was never to take down a brand. I’m just a songwriter. I sing about my truth and then I hope that people relate.” Lyrics from the song, “Victoria’s Secret,” include lines like “Cashing in on body issues / Selling skin and bones with big boobs / I know Victoria’s secret / She was made up by a dude.”Read it at E! News
'Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank' Clip Highlights Kylie Kiuoka's Performance as Emiko [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to share this exclusive clip from an all-new featurette for the animated comedy Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is now available to purchase or rent on Digital and will be available on Blu-ray & DVD on October 18, 2022. The brand-new featurette clip clocks in...
'Day Shift' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Jamie Foxx Film
Since the advent of silent movies, vampire movies have been a mainstay of international cinema. As a result, the way vampires are portrayed in pop culture is heavily influenced by these movies. For decades, Hollywood has looked to these blood-sucking monsters for filmmaking inspiration. One of the most well-known subgenres...
'Saw 10' Sets Halloween 2023 Release With Kevin Greutert Directing
With a tenth installment of the horror franchise currently on the way, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have set the next Saw film for an October 27, 2023 release date, just in time for Halloween. The film currently has no official title, but more details are expected to be revealed as production begins to gear up.
'Prey' Shows Dan Trachtenberg's Gift For Transforming Franchises
There's no denying that Prey has become one of the biggest films in the Predator franchise. Not only has it received critical acclaim, but it's also the biggest debut for an original film or television series for Hulu. A large part of that success is due to the steady hand of director Dan Trachtenberg, who takes the film back to the basics that shaped the original Predator film. But it's only the latest in a series of films, including 10 Cloverfield Lane and the short film Portal - No Escape, that manage to revamp and reinvigorate their respective franchises.
'End of the Road' Trailer: Queen Latifah Defends Her Family in Netflix Road Trip Thriller
Netflix has released the trailer for End of the Road, a family road trip thriller with Queen Latifah in the protagonist role. The thriller will follow Brenda (Latifah), a widow who has recently lost her job and decides to move her family across the country to start a new and better life. Unfortunately, their journey to a better life turns out to be longer than expected as they come to find themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer.
Why Not Showing the Bank Heist Made 'Reservoir Dogs' a Better Movie
It's been 30 years since Reservoir Dogs introduced the world to Quentin Tarantino and his rag tag band of thieves: Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen), Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), Mr. White (Harvey Keitel), Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi), Mr. Brown (Tarantino himself), and Mr. Blue (Edward Bunker). The 1992 film is about a group of thieves aiming to pull off the perfect diamond heist, but the crime goes haywire when one of the men turns out to be a cop. Now, it's well known why Tarantino doesn't show the actual bank heist in Reservoir Dogs, as it came down to a budgetary reason, though the filmmaker himself has always deemed not showing the heist as beneficial to the overall story. Showing the heist itself isn't a bad idea. In fact, there are plenty of reasons why it could've made the Sundance hit even better, but not including that crucial scene that clouds the plot helped make the film unforgettable. Why?
Amanda Seyfried Wishes She’d Had an Intimacy Coordinator at 19
Intimacy coordinators are the new normal of Hollywood. These intimacy experts help actors to do their job while feeling safe and comfortable while shooting an explicit or intimate scene, however, this was not always the case. Amanda Seyfried recently revealed to Porter magazine that during her initial days as an up-and-coming actor she wished intimacy coordinators had been a norm on set.
‘Squeal’ Review: There’s No Happy Ending for This Animal Farm
Fairy tales hold a special place in storytelling, using fantasy to explore the philosophical conundrums that haunt our everyday life. And while nowadays fairy tales are associated with children for their family-friendly content and endings that are always happy ever after, these extraordinary stories can also be filled with blood and violence. Described as a dark fairy tale, Squeal explores the limits of freedom in a society moved by violence, where the only perspective of success comes from the hope of one day being on the other side of the beating stick. And while the film’s central theme echoes very human concerns, Squeal also leads us to think about another kind of domination, the one imposed on animals.
