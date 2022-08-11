Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in illegal door-to-door sales
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is receiving more calls regarding illegal door-to door activity. The sheriff’s office says it’s happening all over the county. According to Captain George Meadows with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office gets at least one...
wgxa.tv
Perry officials discuss future of the city's animal control
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- City of Perry officials met to discuss issues regarding overcrowding in the animal shelters and to address concerns over euthanasia. City Manager Lee Gilmour says, "It is not the city's policy that an animal comes in and after seven days is euthanized." Instead, city policy states...
wgxa.tv
Bus backlog: Macon-Bibb parents express concern over bus driver shortage
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- For Bibb County mom Christine House, each day brings new challenges when it comes to bus pick up. "The times that they wake up, they have to get up very early in the morning and they're leaving much later sometimes and, then, sometimes they don't know if they're leaving early," House said.
wgxa.tv
Report: Warner Robins PD aims to predict where crime will occur
The City of Warner Robins is looking to reduce crime by using cameras and technology, to predict where crimes are most likely to occur, according to a recent report by Georgia Tech. The city is one of only a handful of winners of the "Georgia Smart Communities Challenge" for 2022.
Central Georgia man arrested on felony fraud charges involving Louisiana hurricane victims
ALLEN PARISH, La. — A Central Georgia man wanted on fraud charges has been arrested in Louisiana. According to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, Jimmy Collins Jr., 55, was arrested Monday morning on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. Back in July, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office told...
wgxa.tv
Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
Bibb deputies responding to mental health call in Lizella
LIZELLA, Ga. — Authorities are responding to a mental health call in Lizella, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A chopper was seen hovering over Hamlin and Holley Roads. Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb Sheriff's Office said there were shots fired in a home around 6 p.m. Then, a man ran into the woods. They later heard another shot.
Man reportedly walked Lizella road with AR-15, broke into home before committing suicide
LIZELLA, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details about how an air search for a suicidal man in Lizella unfolded Sunday. Neighbors say the man roamed the neighborhood with an AR-15 and even broke into a home before taking his own life. This is after...
'We're glad to see you here': Macon businesses near Mercer expect profit increase as students return
MACON, Ga. — Nearly 4,200 students are returning to the Mercer University campus for the start of classes next Tuesday. For businesses near the college, that means a big increase in profits. “We see almost a 60 percent drop when students leave,” says Carl Fambro, owner of Francar’s Buffalo...
Neighbors express mixed feelings over new development proposal along Hartley Bridge Road
MACON, Ga. — A small patch of woods in south Bibb along Hartley Bridge Road is gaining some controversy from people who live nearby. But it's not the woods themselves - it's the plans a development company has for them. It's a proposed 6,000 square foot office building. 13WMAZ's...
wgxa.tv
Perry dental office destroyed by fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry firefighters responded to a blaze at a dentist's office Sunday night. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker states the fire department took the call around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters arrived at the R. Thomas Pierce Dental Office on Keith Drive to observe fire pouring...
wgxa.tv
Man indicted for murder in death of Monroe County mother
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A suspect has been indicted in the March 2022 killing of a young Monroe County mother. According to documents from Monroe County Superior Court, Jadarius Watts has been indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, and obstruction of an officer. Watts is accused of...
wgxa.tv
New technology could reduce crime in Warner Robins
Warner Robins, Ga (WGXA) -- Thanks to a grant, some new technology is now headed to Warner Robins and, today, I talk to the Warner Robins Police Department and the mayor about what it means for the community. Predicting crime is what WarnerRrobins police will now be able to do,...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
'The demand is definitely there': Military families struggle to find and secure affordable housing in Warner Robins
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The housing market nationwide is still competitive and that is creating a shortage of affordable homes for military families who want to live off base. And that's a problem in Warner Robins and many other military towns. Some might say housing is a...
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcycle accident in Bibb County leaves 1 dead, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcycle crash turned fatal in Bibb County, deputies reported. Officials said 26-year-old Quade Raymond died around 7:48 p.m. at the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. "A motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go of the motorcycle and...
CBS 46
Man wanted by police chased into Bibb County swamp that ‘alligator inhabits’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Officers in Bibb County arrested and charged a man with obstruction, interference, and probation violation recently. But, the story of how they apprehended the man is one that they’ll never forget. Upon executing a search warrant at a home on Grover Drive, Bibb County detectives...
Bibb deputies arrest man with machete in a swamp that is home to an eleven-foot alligator
MACON, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man with a machete in an alligator-infested swamp in Macon on August 11 just before 5 p.m., according to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Donald Taylor Angelo had a warrant out for his arrest from the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman arrested for shooting death in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot late Saturday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Woodliff Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, who had been shot and killed.
Consignment sale hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day for central Georgians to enjoy some discounted items at the Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale in Perry, Georgia. It's Central Georgia's largest consignment sale for babies, toddlers, teenagers, and those who are expecting. Parents made their way to the McGill...
