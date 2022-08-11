ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Perry officials discuss future of the city's animal control

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- City of Perry officials met to discuss issues regarding overcrowding in the animal shelters and to address concerns over euthanasia. City Manager Lee Gilmour says, "It is not the city's policy that an animal comes in and after seven days is euthanized." Instead, city policy states...
PERRY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bus backlog: Macon-Bibb parents express concern over bus driver shortage

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- For Bibb County mom Christine House, each day brings new challenges when it comes to bus pick up. "The times that they wake up, they have to get up very early in the morning and they're leaving much later sometimes and, then, sometimes they don't know if they're leaving early," House said.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies responding to mental health call in Lizella

LIZELLA, Ga. — Authorities are responding to a mental health call in Lizella, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A chopper was seen hovering over Hamlin and Holley Roads. Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb Sheriff's Office said there were shots fired in a home around 6 p.m. Then, a man ran into the woods. They later heard another shot.
LIZELLA, GA
wgxa.tv

Perry dental office destroyed by fire

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry firefighters responded to a blaze at a dentist's office Sunday night. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker states the fire department took the call around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters arrived at the R. Thomas Pierce Dental Office on Keith Drive to observe fire pouring...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man indicted for murder in death of Monroe County mother

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A suspect has been indicted in the March 2022 killing of a young Monroe County mother. According to documents from Monroe County Superior Court, Jadarius Watts has been indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, and obstruction of an officer. Watts is accused of...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

New technology could reduce crime in Warner Robins

Warner Robins, Ga (WGXA) -- Thanks to a grant, some new technology is now headed to Warner Robins and, today, I talk to the Warner Robins Police Department and the mayor about what it means for the community. Predicting crime is what WarnerRrobins police will now be able to do,...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Motorcycle accident in Bibb County leaves 1 dead, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcycle crash turned fatal in Bibb County, deputies reported. Officials said 26-year-old Quade Raymond died around 7:48 p.m. at the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. "A motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go of the motorcycle and...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Woman arrested for shooting death in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot late Saturday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Woodliff Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, who had been shot and killed.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Consignment sale hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day for central Georgians to enjoy some discounted items at the Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale in Perry, Georgia. It's Central Georgia's largest consignment sale for babies, toddlers, teenagers, and those who are expecting. Parents made their way to the McGill...
PERRY, GA

