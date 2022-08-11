ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover Plains, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

OBITUARY, William G. Schwager

William G. Schwager, 90, of Pleasant Valley, passed away at Vassar Brothers Hospital, on August 12, 2022. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 50 years, a son, William G. Schwager II ( Cindy ) and a daughter, Jennifer Schwager, and sisters Audrey Fitzpatrick and Genevieve Stolldorf ( John ), as well as several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Boating accident on Queechy Lake

Canaan, New York – On August 13, 2022, the New York State Police responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. At approximately 2:05 p.m., Troopers were dispatched by Columbia County 911 to Queechy Lake for a report of a woman struck by a boat. Chatham Rescue arrived on scene, began medical treatment, and facilitated the medevac of Catherine Thompson, age 68, of Portland, OR, to Albany Medical Center. Thompson remains at Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Greenwich, NY
City
Greenwich, NY
City
Carmel Hamlet, NY
City
Dover Plains, NY
Dover Plains, NY
Obituaries
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Dover, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill

Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill. Wappinger, New York – On August 12, 2022, the New York State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny M. Smith, age 28, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors, and Jomo J. Cole, age 30, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
FISHKILL, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police announce start of the 2022 “Speed Week-Mover Over Initiative” traffic enforcement campaign

State Police announce start of the 2022 “Speed Week-Mover Over Initiative” traffic enforcement campaign. The New York State Police will target speeding and aggressive drivers during a special weeklong traffic enforcement initiative. This year’s “Speed Week” enforcement campaign starts Monday, August 15, 2022, and runs through Sunday, August 21, 2022. Troopers will also actively patrol highways and will target drivers who violate New York’s “Move Over” Law.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy