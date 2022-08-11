Read full article on original website
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
OBITUARY, William G. Schwager
William G. Schwager, 90, of Pleasant Valley, passed away at Vassar Brothers Hospital, on August 12, 2022. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 50 years, a son, William G. Schwager II ( Cindy ) and a daughter, Jennifer Schwager, and sisters Audrey Fitzpatrick and Genevieve Stolldorf ( John ), as well as several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of August 15th
SAVE THE DATE – OFA “SENIOR PROM” IS BACK. It’s happening. After a three-year hiatus, the OFA annual Senior Prom is back on the calendar!. Save the date Monday, October 24th, from noon to 4 pm. We’ll announce the prom venue shortly. This will be...
Boating accident on Queechy Lake
Canaan, New York – On August 13, 2022, the New York State Police responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. At approximately 2:05 p.m., Troopers were dispatched by Columbia County 911 to Queechy Lake for a report of a woman struck by a boat. Chatham Rescue arrived on scene, began medical treatment, and facilitated the medevac of Catherine Thompson, age 68, of Portland, OR, to Albany Medical Center. Thompson remains at Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
Shopping for Back-to-School Clothing & Footwear is less taxing in Dutchess County
Poughkeepsie, NY … With students heading back-to-school in the next few weeks, families can make needed clothing and footwear purchases without paying sales tax in Dutchess County. Clothing and footwear items less than $110 are exempt from state and county sales tax in Dutchess County. Dutchess County is one...
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill. Wappinger, New York – On August 12, 2022, the New York State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny M. Smith, age 28, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors, and Jomo J. Cole, age 30, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
State Police announce start of the 2022 “Speed Week-Mover Over Initiative” traffic enforcement campaign
State Police announce start of the 2022 “Speed Week-Mover Over Initiative” traffic enforcement campaign. The New York State Police will target speeding and aggressive drivers during a special weeklong traffic enforcement initiative. This year’s “Speed Week” enforcement campaign starts Monday, August 15, 2022, and runs through Sunday, August 21, 2022. Troopers will also actively patrol highways and will target drivers who violate New York’s “Move Over” Law.
