Goodwin paves way to another Massie win
CINCINNATI — For the second straight round, Clinton-Massie’s boys golf team came out on top in SBAAC American Division play. The Falcons had scores of 46 by Evan Davidson and 47 by Cam Morgan. And neither counted. The Falcons had four scores between 41 and 43 in the...
Wilmington’s Murphy tops SBAAC girls golf field
GOSHEN — Wilmington’s Katie Murphy was the medalist Monday in the SBAAC girls golf outing at Deer Track Golf Course. Murphy shot a 49 to top the field and cut two strokes off Julia Allgeyer’s SBAAC lead, 192 to 199. Wilmington was third as a team. Allgeyer...
WHS football coach at Rotary
Jermaine Isaac, fellow Rotarian and Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Wilmington, introduced Wilmington High School football head coach Ryan Evans to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Tuesday at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Meeting Room. Evans was named head coach in January. He...
Golf outing to support Dayton Warriors Softball Fund
The Dayton Warriors Softball Fund, the all-volunteer hosts for the USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team at Wright State University since 2016, will be hosting its fifth annual golf outing Sept. 30 at Beavercreek Golf Club. This is a unique and fun opportunity for golfers who support veteran organizations to support...
Wilmington High School Class of ’82 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1982 celebrated the 40th anniversary of their graduation with a get-together at Roosters in Wilmington on Friday, August 5, 2022. The class composite was displayed along with a black cap and gown, orange and black 1982 numbers, and lighted up ’82 numbers. On the tables were vases with the class senior pictures on them. The vases were made by Shelly Conner Williamson.
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Blanchester community blood drive 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.
School’s cool as new year set to start at Wilmington schools
Wilmington, Clinton-Massie and Blanchester school districts held open houses Monday leading up to the first day of the school year for students on Wednesday. Shown are students at the open house at Holmes Elementary in Wilmington. Check the News Journal’s Facebook page beginning Wednesday morning to post your kids’ first...
Kiwanians support CCYC
The Wilmington Kiwanis Club helped the Clinton County Youth Council with their back-to-school celebration on Thursday, August 11 as the CCYC gave out free school supplies and hygiene products for students in grades 6-12. The Wilmington Kiwanis Club provided the meal of Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, dessert and drinks for the occasion. Shown, Kiwanians Kristin Harris, President Kim Hiatt and David Burton help with serving the meals, as do Kiwanians Craig Edgington and Vermon L. Dillon.
SSCC awards NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship
National Cooperative Bank (NCB) and the Southern State Community College Foundation have announced Josie Hopkins as one of the recipients of the NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. A graduate of Hillsboro High School, Hopkins is part of SSCC’s dual enrollment Occupational Therapy Assisting (OTA) program with...
College faculty, staff recognized for service milestones
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College recognized nearly two-dozen faculty and staff members as part of the institution’s Opening Year Meeting Monday, the institution’s traditional gathering of employees at the advent of a new academic year. President Trevor Bates lauded the team members’ cumulative 280 years of service and...
First National Bank of Blanchester promotes Penquite, Hazelwood
BLANCHESTER — First National Bank of Blanchester is pleased to announce the promotions of Connie Penquite to Vice President and Lana Hazelwood to Assistant Vice President. Penquite has been leading the operations department of the bank for four years and her performance has been exemplary. Hazelwood has been a...
Stop when the school bus stops
Editor’s Note: The News Journal annually publishes this column by Judge Mike Daugherty as a public service. It originally ran in 2020. School starts soon, and once again we will share our streets with those friendly, yellow buses. Many of us have fond memories of riding the school bus. Some of us had to sit every day in that seat right behind the driver—for good reasons.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes 20 beds Saturday in Wilmington
The combined sounds of multiple sanders resembled the sound a swarm of bees makes during a Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Build Day on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. About 30 volunteers showed up to measure, cut, sand, drill and otherwise produce bed components for 20 beds which will be assembled in the recipient kids bedrooms. Work was conducted in assembly line fashion, with various stations performing a piece of the process. The event was sponsored by Doug Little and First Financial Bank which provided its parking lot for space. SHP of Clinton County is an organization that builds and delivers beds to local children who do not have a bed. For more information, visit their Facebook page @SHPClintonCo.
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Local Briefs: Networking/resource event upcoming at senior center; E. Dalton Road closing; board of health to meet
Clinton County Community Action will be sponsoring a Networking/Resource Breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave. The purpose of this event is to bring agencies together who provide needed services for the community or are...
Suspect in Morrow store robbery sought
MORROW— The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a robbery suspect. On Saturday, August 13, the Family Dollar store at 527 W. Pike St., Morrow, was robbed by an unknown suspect. He displayed a handgun in his waistband, took $140 in cash and left the area on foot, according to a news release.
Working to keep all of us safe
On most days I attend daily Mass at 9 a.m. at St. Columbkille, and afterwards, take a ride in the countryside. I often drive to Port William, past the old homeplace, and spend a few moments visiting my brother, Jack, resting peacefully in the cemetery. On Thursday, August 11, 2022,...
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 2:20 p.m. on August 9, a Martinsville/Union Township female reported...
Clinton County commissioners approve new Building & Zoning fees
WILMINGTON — New Clinton County Building & Zoning (B&Z) fees were approved Monday, to go into effect Oct. 1, with larger homes being subject to the biggest cost increases for residential building permits. It is the first increase in the user fees charged by the Clinton County Building &...
