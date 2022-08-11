Read full article on original website
Related
Assemblyman Palmesano Renews Call to Keep OT Farm Threshold to 60 Hours
Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning) is joining his Republican colleagues, members of the Farm Bureau, farm workers, and farmers in calling on Gov. Hochul to keep the farm overtime threshold at 60 hours. Members of the Farm Laborers Wage Board are expected to deliver a final recommendation on Sept. 6; however, 70% of public testimony delivered in front of the board was in support of keeping the current threshold at 60 hours.
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
mychamplainvalley.com
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
Schumer Calls on USDA to Award Funding to Battle Spotted Lanternfly
Nearly every region of Upstate has seen the invasive Spotted Lanternfly putting crops and Finger Lakes wineries at risk. Uncontrolled, the lanternfly could cost the state millions of dollars if not contained. That is why over the weekend, Senator Charles Schumer urged the USDA to tap federal funds from an account he has supported with over 200-MILLION dollars to contain the Spotted Lanternfly. Not only can the current funds be used for eradication and education, but Schumer said he has also made the case for an additional 22-MILLION dollars in the upcoming federal budget to deal with invasive species.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gov. Hochul announces 93% increase in Red Flag applications
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, that within the past three months, there has been a significant rise in Red Flag, or Extreme Risk Protection Order, applications.
Gov Hochul Signs Green CHIPS Legislation, Thanks FLX for its Support
Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed legislation meant to work in conjunction with the federal CHIPS and Science Act signed by President Biden on Tuesday. New York State’s Green CHIPS legislation seeks to lower emissions by boosting semiconductor manufacturing in the Empire State. Governor Hochul says the bill was...
Steven Holden: Bringing Fracking Back to NYS & FLX Bad Decision
“The juice isn’t worth the squeeze” – that’s what the man who may go up against Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to represent New York’s 24th Congressional District is saying about her plan to bring fracking back to the Empire State. Earlier this month, Tenney proposed withholding...
Gov. Hochul signs new laws to enhance traffic safety in New York State
Gov. Hochul signed two new laws Friday that enhance traffic safety and crack down on hit and run incidents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
marijuanamoment.net
New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War
New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
County Officials to Hochul: Raise the Age Law at “Crisis Level”
A lack of juvenile detention facilities for teenagers charged with violent crimes under New York’s “Raise the Age” (RTA) law has reached a crisis level, often forcing counties to release the accused into the public and placing communities and children at risk. That’s the finding of a...
State Awarded Money to Grow Its Farm-to-School Program
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has been awarded a $110,000 USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) grant to grow its Farm-to-School program. The grant will support producer readiness training that will help New York’s farmers access the farm-to-school market, and provide the tools, resources, and connections needed to sell their farm products to schools across the State.
Sen. Schumer Talks CHIPS at Friday Stop in Corning
A stop in Corning Friday afternoon by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to talk about the local impact the signing of the federal CHIPS and Science bill will have on the region and Corning Incorporated specifically. Schumer said the funding in the bill will help bolster the Southern Tier’s largest employer’s operations in every corner of the state as one of the nation’s leading innovation companies that helps support the semiconductor industry. It also will provide critical funding that can help train the next generation of Corning manufacturing workers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
KTSA
Gov. Abbott will continue busing mission as border arrests continue
EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 07: Illegal immigrants are detained by the Eagle Pass Border Patrol just minutes after crossing the border. Hundreds of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the U.S.- Mexican border daily. (Photo by Shaul Schwarz/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he...
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
New Jersey Globe
One of the biggest, most complicated lawsuits ever in N.J. has a trial set to begin next month, but no judge
One of the biggest civil lawsuits in state history – the New Jersey attorney general’s claim that Credit Suisse was part of a $10 billon mortgage fraud scheme – has been going on for more than eight years, but with just a month to go before the trial starts, the case is without a judge.
LAW・
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
thecentersquare.com
'Make My Day,' Abbott says to Adams in response to threats
(The Center Square) – The war of words between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott escalated this week as buses of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally arrive in Adams' city. The buses arriving at the Port Authority generally carry between 50 and 100 people. Abbott says that's compared to the more than 5,000 apprehended a day in the five Border Patrol sectors in Texas at the southern border.
Off-Duty Law Enforcement Will Be Allowed to Carry Guns at the Fair
Off-Duty Law Enforcement Officers will not be barred from carrying firearms at the The New York State Fair. The fair will not be changing its policy during its run later this month and will allow off-duty police and peace officers to carry their personal and service weapons while at the fairgrounds.
FL Radio Group
NY
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0