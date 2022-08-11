Nearly every region of Upstate has seen the invasive Spotted Lanternfly putting crops and Finger Lakes wineries at risk. Uncontrolled, the lanternfly could cost the state millions of dollars if not contained. That is why over the weekend, Senator Charles Schumer urged the USDA to tap federal funds from an account he has supported with over 200-MILLION dollars to contain the Spotted Lanternfly. Not only can the current funds be used for eradication and education, but Schumer said he has also made the case for an additional 22-MILLION dollars in the upcoming federal budget to deal with invasive species.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO