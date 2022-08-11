ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FL Radio Group

Assemblyman Palmesano Renews Call to Keep OT Farm Threshold to 60 Hours

Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning) is joining his Republican colleagues, members of the Farm Bureau, farm workers, and farmers in calling on Gov. Hochul to keep the farm overtime threshold at 60 hours. Members of the Farm Laborers Wage Board are expected to deliver a final recommendation on Sept. 6; however, 70% of public testimony delivered in front of the board was in support of keeping the current threshold at 60 hours.
POLITICS
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

Schumer Calls on USDA to Award Funding to Battle Spotted Lanternfly

Nearly every region of Upstate has seen the invasive Spotted Lanternfly putting crops and Finger Lakes wineries at risk. Uncontrolled, the lanternfly could cost the state millions of dollars if not contained. That is why over the weekend, Senator Charles Schumer urged the USDA to tap federal funds from an account he has supported with over 200-MILLION dollars to contain the Spotted Lanternfly. Not only can the current funds be used for eradication and education, but Schumer said he has also made the case for an additional 22-MILLION dollars in the upcoming federal budget to deal with invasive species.
CONGRESS & COURTS
marijuanamoment.net

New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War

New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

State Awarded Money to Grow Its Farm-to-School Program

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has been awarded a $110,000 USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) grant to grow its Farm-to-School program. The grant will support producer readiness training that will help New York’s farmers access the farm-to-school market, and provide the tools, resources, and connections needed to sell their farm products to schools across the State.
AGRICULTURE
FL Radio Group

Sen. Schumer Talks CHIPS at Friday Stop in Corning

A stop in Corning Friday afternoon by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to talk about the local impact the signing of the federal CHIPS and Science bill will have on the region and Corning Incorporated specifically. Schumer said the funding in the bill will help bolster the Southern Tier’s largest employer’s operations in every corner of the state as one of the nation’s leading innovation companies that helps support the semiconductor industry. It also will provide critical funding that can help train the next generation of Corning manufacturing workers.
CORNING, NY
