Burglary suspects sought in $10,000 heist

These three men are suspected of burglarizing a rural East County home, making off with $9,000 in cash and a handgun. (Photo: San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities released photos Thursday of three people suspected of swiping nearly $10,000 in money and other property from an East County home last month.

The home burglary happened July 21 around 6:30 p.m. at a house on Saxton Lane, just south of La Cresta Road in unincorporated El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives say three men smashed a glass door to the home’s master bedroom and used two pry bars to force a locked safe open.

The group took off with around $9,000 in cash, plus another small safe containing a handgun.

The burglars escaped south into a nearby canyon, the sheriff’s department said.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers released photos of three suspects in a news release corroborated by law enforcement.

They provided the following descriptions of each man:

A Black man standing around 5-feet-9-inches tall, wearing a black jacket with a green hood/mask, black pants and black shoes

A Black man standing about 6 feet tall, wearing a gray hoodie, black mask, gray pants and dark gray Yeezy shoes

A Black teen standing about 5-feet-8-inches tall, wearing a green hoodie, gray pants and purple-and-white Nike Dunks

Authorities asked anyone who recognizes someone in the group or who might have information about the burglary to report their tip to law enforcement. People can call the Alpine Sheriff’s Station at 619-659-2600 or the department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or visit the organization’s website.

Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

