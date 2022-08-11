ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bond for alleged Murdaugh accomplice Curtis Smith revoked by Judge

By Andrew Davis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ux6Zr_0hE0yQFr00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — Curtis Smith may have been Alex Murdaugh’s friend, his co-conspirator, his drug dealer, or all of the above.

No matter who he is, the man known as “Cousin Eddie” to many is on his way back to jail.

A South Carolina Circuit Court judge made that determination after a hearing Thursday afternoon.

Smith was indicted by a Grand Jury in June on 12 charges, including conspiracy, money laundering, and drug trafficking.

A South Carolina Attorney General prosecutor made the case that Smith, who was granted a $250,000 bond after a hearing in June, violated it in two different ways.

The first issue stemmed from a comment Smith himself made during that bond hearing back in June.

“I don’t have any money. All the money Mr. Waters is talking about that was there, Alex Murdaugh that got all of that,” Smith said.

Smith asserted to Judge Clifton Newman then that he was broke. No money from the $3.4 million in checks that were allegedly written to Smith over the years by Murdaugh went into his pockets.

But Thursday, prosecutor Creighton Waters disagreed with that statement.

Waters said Smith’s bank account has consistently had tens of thousands of dollars in it, even since he bonded out.

“Is there a consequence when Mr. Smith stood before your honor just a couple of weeks ago and then he had $80,000 in his checking account?” said Waters.

Smith’s attorneys said the money their client has come from an insurance settlement from a fire at his shop three years ago.

Smith himself told the judge he was not trying to mislead him.

“I by no means and no way trying to hide the money from a fire I had at the shop three years ago,” said Smith said. “I had to take almost all that money and bond myself out. I by no means wanted to thumb my nose at the court, I wouldn’t dream of it.”

The other issue according to prosecutors, was the house arrest that was part of his bond requirements.

Waters says he had a list of places that Smith was traveling to that were “not” work or home.

While some may have been understandable, like Walmart, Waters said many were at all hours of the day and night, flaunting his ability to freely travel in violation of court rules.

“I don’t think he needs to be riding around at 4 a.m.,” said Waters. “If he is working the third shift and the defense wants to provide proof of that, that’s fine.”

Smith responded to prosecutors’ claims with a simple excuse, he didn’t know the rules. But he does now.

“Trust me, I took a butt chewing from these people for a while now,” said Smith. “And I fully understand what it means. I have not even gone across the street to check my mail in two weeks.”

In the end, Judge Clifton Newman listened to both sides and then laid down the law.

“The defense and Mr. Smith misrepresented Mr. Smith’s financial condition to the court,” Newman said. “Mr. Smith is also willfully violating the house arrest conditions of his bond.”

“His bond is revoked. And he is remanded back to jail.”

Smith is already facing more charges in Colleton County after Alex Murdaugh allegedly asked Smith to shoot him in the head so Murdaugh’s son Buster could collect on a $10 million insurance policy.

Alex Murdaugh himself remains behind bars facing a total of 87 criminal charges, including two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul in June of 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Giuliani told he’s a target of Georgia probe

Rudy Giuliani has been told he’s the target of a Georgia special grand jury investigating attempts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, his lawyer confirmed to The Hill Monday.  Giuliani’s testimony is expected before the special grand jury this week. The New York Times first reported on Thursday that Giuliani […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — In the state investigation spurred by then-President Donald Trump’s call to Georgia’s top election official, people who have been called to testify — or who might be — about potential interference in the 2020 presidential contest are turning to high-profile lawyers. Trump has hired Drew Findling, one of Atlanta’s most prominent criminal defense attorneys who is […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WSAV News 3

4 South Carolina education tax credits you may qualify for

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As teachers and parents gear for another school year, South Carolina officials want them to be aware of certain education-related tax credits the state offers. A tax credit is an amount of money that can be used by taxpayers to offset the total amount owed to the state government. In South Carolina, […]
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accomplice#Attorneys#Money Laundering#Columbia
WSAV News 3

Coastal Health District debut’s electronic WIC card, will be available across Georgia by late-October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Women, infants and children, also known as WIC benefits, are getting a timely upgrade in the Coastal Health District. On Monday, Georgia’s Department of Public Health unveiled a new electronic WIC card that will offer quick, easy and discrete checkouts compared to the paper method of old. “The program has to […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
WSAV News 3

SC Democrats sue to keep Labor Party candidates off ballot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Democratic Party is suing to keep Labor Party candidates for governor and U.S. House off this year’s general election ballot because it said the third party missed a deadline for a nominating convention by two months. The lawsuit came after the state Election Commission said earlier this month that it […]
ELECTIONS
WSAV News 3

‘Shocked and disheartened’: How coal country is reacting to Manchin’s climate deal

Coal country is still reeling from Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) decision to back a sweeping climate and energy package that will accelerate the nation’s transition away from coal.   In the Mountain State, the once-burgeoning coal industry says it feels betrayed, displaced coal workers are celebrating the bill’s black lung benefits and Republicans seeking Manchin’s seat […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSAV News 3

Why Trump’s effort to oust Murkowski could hit hurdles

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) will face off against Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate on Tuesday, a long-awaited showdown that comes more than a year after she voted to convict the former president over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.   The primary comes as Trump racks up wins across the country in his quest […]
ALASKA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy