Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
FOX Carolina
Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
WYFF4.com
WYFF News 4 Today shares Upstate back-to-school memories
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — WYFF News 4 Today anchor Destiny Chance reflects about growing up in Spartanburg and Greenville County schools. She spoke to her 1st grade teacher, who offers some advice for parents, students and educators headed back to school this week.
my40.tv
NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
golaurens.com
Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year
Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg students head back to school as enrollment rises
Monday was the first day of school for several districts across the Upstate. In Spartanburg County, some school leaders said they're welcoming more students back to school, as enrollment goes up.
Greenville County Schools release update on teacher staffing
As school starts Monday for most students, the Upstate’s largest school district has released an update on staffing. Greenville County Schools Media Relations Director Tim Waller released a statement over the weekend.
furman.edu
In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement
In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
counton2.com
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Oconee County Schools addresses incident involving Walhalla Middle students
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County addressed recent reports circulating about an incident involving Walhalla Middle School students over the summer. Multiple people in the community posted on social media about reports that a student posted a song with explicit lyrics. School officials said the...
Mountain Xpress
City, county file class-action lawsuit against HCA/Mission
Asheville and Buncombe County filed a class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Health on July 27 in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit alleges HCA is attempting to monopolize health care in Western North Carolina. “The Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners felt it was necessary...
Greenwood group home celebrates 130 years helping children
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — There are decades of memories on the “hallowed ground” of Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries. Thirteen decades, to be exact. Connie Maxwell hosted staff, alumni and others in the community for its annual picnic on August 4th, made extra special by this year’s 130th anniversary. The gathering involved an acknowledgment of some […]
WYFF4.com
New safety procedures for Greenwood schools after several people injured in fights at jamboree, officials say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — After several people were hurt in fights atGreenwood High School's Football Jamboree on Friday night, the school district announced several new safety procedures and protocols, according to Johnathan Graves, with Greenwood District 50 Schools. During Monday night's Board of Trustees meeting, District 50 Superintendent Dr. Steve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spartanburg.com
Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites
History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
WYFF4.com
Rap song threat sparks concern from Oconee County school district parents, inquiry from FBI
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Some parents in the Oconee County School District are concerned after learning a rap song was posted to a streaming platform threatening school staff and administrators earlier this year. The song, which used expletives, was posted to SoundCloud back in May and was about 3...
The Post and Courier
Greenville County roads need $1B. New fees and taxes are on the table.
Greenville County business leaders peg the area's road needs at more than $1 billion over the next decade. As the county falls further behind on maintenance, and as infrastructure costs soar, it also expects to welcome an estimated 200,000 new residents by 2040. To deal with the swell of drivers, county leaders are discussing how to pay for a growing backlog of congestion problems and crumbling roads.
The Post and Courier
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside
SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
my40.tv
Madison Cawthorn's overdue finances show unprecedented spending, political expert says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — We now know exactly where Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC 11) spent campaign funds over the last few months. His latest quarterly financial report was due in July, but was just submitted on Aug. 14, after a warning from the Federal Election Commission. The report on...
Memorial unveiled for fallen firefighters in Anderson Co.
Sitting in the heart of downtown Anderson is a new memorial dedicated to the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty.
Comments / 7