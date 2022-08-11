'Dear Evan Hansen' stars Coleen Sexton and Anthony Norman talk about award-winning show ahead of Philadelphia run

Read full article on original website
phillyvoice.com
Overbrook street renamed to celebrate hip-hop radio pioneer Lady B
Musician and radio personality Lady B was honored on Saturday afternoon when city officials renamed the West Philadelphia street she grew up on after her. The 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue in Overbrook is now known as "Lady B Way" to celebrate the artist's contributions to hip-hop culture in the city. Born Wendy Clark, she is credited with introducing the music genre to Philly and being one of the first female rappers.
phillyvoice.com
Demolition of St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown could begin Tuesday
For nearly a century and a half, the St. Laurentius Church’s twin spires have towered over Fishtown and defined the neighborhood’s skyline. But the building on Berks and Memphis streets will soon be demolished due to safety concerns, a process that could start as soon as Tuesday. Philadelphia’s...
phillyvoice.com
Allan Domb resigns from Philadelphia City Council ahead of anticipated run for mayor
Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb resigned from his elected job on Monday, setting up a likely run for mayor in 2023. Domb, a Democrat who was known for real estate business in the city prior to being elected, was serving his second term as an at-large councilmember. His second term would have expired in 2024.
phillyvoice.com
Test your dog's agility and enjoy a 'yappy hour' at Manayunk's pet-friendly festival
There's no better way to ring in the final days of summer than an afternoon full of fun with a four-legged friend by your side. Manayunk's Dog Day of Summer will be held along Main Street on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features pet-friendly vendors, activities and adoption opportunities throughout the day.
phillyvoice.com
Gunfire prompts Bethlehem Musikfest shutdown Saturday night
Musikfest in Bethlehem was shut down by authorities Saturday night when apparent gunfire sent festival goers fleeing. The Lehigh Valley music festival was wrapping up its penultimate night, when at least one gunshot was heard near Main and Lehigh streets causing a "stampede" of concertgoers to run from the scene, NBC10 reported.
phillyvoice.com
Blood donors to receive free Dunkin' products during the month of August
Along with saving lives, donors now have another incentive to give blood: free coffee. Dunkin' of Greater Philadelphia is once again partnering with American Red Cross to offer free food and drink vouchers to blood donors in the region during the month of August. To encourage people to help refuel...
phillyvoice.com
PATCO reduces rush hour service in effort to decrease wear and tear on train equipment
Commuters utilizing PATCO can expect slightly altered train schedules during peak rush hour times starting on Monday, the transit company announced on Thursday. During weekday morning and evening rush hours, trains will now run every eight minutes. The updated schedule aims to increase schedule reliability and streamline departures while maintaining a high frequency of service, PATCO said in a release.
phillyvoice.com
Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course
A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
