'Dear Evan Hansen' stars Coleen Sexton and Anthony Norman talk about award-winning show ahead of Philadelphia run

Musician and radio personality Lady B was honored on Saturday afternoon when city officials renamed the West Philadelphia street she grew up on after her. The 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue in Overbrook is now known as "Lady B Way" to celebrate the artist's contributions to hip-hop culture in the city. Born Wendy Clark, she is credited with introducing the music genre to Philly and being one of the first female rappers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO