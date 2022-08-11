ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

More dedicated bike lanes coming to Baton Rouge

Several law enforcement officers escorted a fallen Baton Rouge Police Department officer’s children to class on Monday, Aug. 15. The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone stealing mail from outside mailboxes. Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

New bike lanes on Hyacinth Avenue

Several law enforcement officers escorted a fallen Baton Rouge Police Department officer’s children to class on Monday, Aug. 15. The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone stealing mail from outside mailboxes. Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Monday, Aug. 15

Several law enforcement officers escorted a fallen Baton Rouge Police Department officer’s children to class on Monday, Aug. 15. The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone stealing mail from outside mailboxes. Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

BR father accused of shaking 8-week-old, causing injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a possible case of child abuse on Monday, June 13. The investigation started in the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Emergency Room. An 8-week-old was found to have “a subdural hemorrhage, bleeding in the brain, and […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baton Rouge Police
WAFB

Following the attack of a woman, BREC Parks beef up patrol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in broad daylight, at a BREC park here in Baton Rouge. Authorities tell us this happened last Wednesday, at the forest community park on South Harrells Ferry Rd. People like Korrin Jones, who visits the park...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Happy First Day of class, Southern University!

Police identify deadly shooting victim at gas station on Plank Road. Jeremy Williams, 35 was shot multiple times after having an argument with an unidentified male suspect, a spokesman with BRPD confirmed. Lafayette police officer in hospital after being hit and dragged by vehicle. Updated: 2 hours ago. The GoFundMe...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com

It's the first day of school for Southern University Jags!

Police identify deadly shooting victim at gas station on Plank Road. Jeremy Williams, 35 was shot multiple times after having an argument with an unidentified male suspect, a spokesman with BRPD confirmed. Lafayette police officer in hospital after being hit and dragged by vehicle. Updated: 2 hours ago. The GoFundMe...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB.com

Run the Bluff

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, Aug. 19, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter. Companion Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge is thanking the community. LOL! The powerful benefits of laughter. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Investigation underway after reports of stolen mail

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone stealing mail from outside mailboxes. Christine Wilson dropped off some bills at the post office on Government Street in Baton Rouge. They totaled close to $4,000 to pay her car insurance, electricity, and credit card bill.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police make drug bust in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a month-long investigation into a heroin distribution operation has led to the arrest of Cedric Kelly, 41. Officers say they located three locations being used by Kelly and others to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of the drug.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Gun found on GSU campus

Two men were arrested Thursday after a handgun was seen in a Grambling State University dorm room. Campus police officers responded to Tubman Hall Wednesday afternoon after a GSU employee smelled marijuana and found a firearm lying on a dresser in the room. The staffer said a suspect took possession of the firearm and fled the area before responding officers arrived.
GRAMBLING, LA
WAFB.com

What you need to know to apply for Entergy credit

Several law enforcement officers escorted a fallen Baton Rouge Police Department officer’s children to class on Monday, Aug. 15. The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone stealing mail from outside mailboxes. Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Overnight apartment fire displaces 3 kids, 5 adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An apartment fire that happened overnight displaced three kids and five adults, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed. The fire happened around 3 a.m. on Clear Lake Avenue, not far from Staring Lane. According to BRFD, the fire was out once crews...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire

A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man wanted in Gonzales shooting captured in Baton Rouge

A Gonzales man wanted in a Monday evening shooting that injured two was captured Friday morning in Baton Rouge, police officers said. Jerome Bergeron, 20, is accused of speeding toward a four people waking on South Abe Street in Gonzales around 7:25 p.m. Monday, getting out of the sedan he was driving and opening fire, Gonzales police have said.
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy