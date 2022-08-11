A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.

