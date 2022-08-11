WARDEN, Wash. — Detectives believe they have found the body of a 45-year-old man who was reported missing late last week in a rural area near the Adams/Grant County border. According to a social media notice from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, detectives located the body at the Warden Outfall fishing access area near WA-262 at 10:30 a.m. on August 12. This area is located about a mile east of Road M SE and six miles northeast of Warden.

GRANT COUNTY, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO