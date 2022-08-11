ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

3 Tri-City teens arrested on murder charges in Spokane

PASCO, Wash.- Three teens from the Tri-Cities are charged with murder in connection with a recent shooting. The three 18 year-olds are suspected of being part of a shooting on August, 6th, in West Pasco, that killed a 20 year old man and left another wounded. According to documents filed...
PASCO, WA
KHQ Right Now

Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
SPOKANE, WA
News Talk KIT

Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California

A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
TOPPENISH, WA
NEWStalk 870

Food Truck Shop Loses Equipment in Destructive Burglary

A business that designs and builds food trucks, trailers, and delivery trucks saw one of its vehicles stolen this weekend as part of a major burglary. (images from Western Food Trucks Facebook page) Western Food Trucks and Trailers broken into, damaged. The company, located on Fowler Street in Richland, shared...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing Warden man

WARDEN, Wash. — Detectives believe they have found the body of a 45-year-old man who was reported missing late last week in a rural area near the Adams/Grant County border. According to a social media notice from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, detectives located the body at the Warden Outfall fishing access area near WA-262 at 10:30 a.m. on August 12. This area is located about a mile east of Road M SE and six miles northeast of Warden.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Scam calls appear as Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about another spark in scam calls. People have received calls claiming there are warrants out for their arrest, asking for money and asking for personal information. While the BCSO office number is 509-735-6555, it is...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

20-year-old drunk driver crashes into Pasco home

PASCO, Wash. — Officials say a 20-year-old drunk driver crashed into the side of a Pasco home early Sunday morning. On Sunday at about 2:40 a.m., Pasco Police responded to reports of collision in Pasco involving a vehicle and a house. Officers said the driver of a truck, a...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It’s being abused:’ Pasco’s Carbody Beach trashed — local and federal law enforcement to fight issue

PASCO, Wash. — Carbody Beach is a sandy slice of heaven along the Columbia River in Pasco — at least that’s what it should be. Instead, the area is filled with beer bottles, empty cups, dirty diapers, wrappers, and more. Not to mention, the shards of glass that are scattered through the grass. Commander Monty Huber with the Franklin County...
PASCO, WA
yaktrinews.com

Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms

TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
TOPPENISH, WA
NEWStalk 870

Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick

KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours. Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras. One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

College Place woman dies in rollover crash

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — An 85-year-old woman from College Place died after a single-car collision on State Route 12, about 12 miles east of Walla Walla around milepost 152. Vernas Denully was not wearing a seatbelt when she lost control of her 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Denully was...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA

