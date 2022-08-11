Read full article on original website
3 Tri-City teens arrested on murder charges in Spokane
PASCO, Wash.- Three teens from the Tri-Cities are charged with murder in connection with a recent shooting. The three 18 year-olds are suspected of being part of a shooting on August, 6th, in West Pasco, that killed a 20 year old man and left another wounded. According to documents filed...
Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
Shocking Case Highlights Needs for Area Mental Health Center
A man wearing nothing but socks and shorts wandering on a Franklin County road is the latest in a series of incidents prompting Sheriff Jim Raymond to continue his call for a drug and mental treatment center. A man wandering on Glade Road North, daring Deputy to shoot him or...
Update | 3 Tri-Cities teens charged with murder after shootout kills 20-year-old at party
They were arrested Friday in the Spokane area.
Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California
A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
Food Truck Shop Loses Equipment in Destructive Burglary
A business that designs and builds food trucks, trailers, and delivery trucks saw one of its vehicles stolen this weekend as part of a major burglary. (images from Western Food Trucks Facebook page) Western Food Trucks and Trailers broken into, damaged. The company, located on Fowler Street in Richland, shared...
Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing Warden man
WARDEN, Wash. — Detectives believe they have found the body of a 45-year-old man who was reported missing late last week in a rural area near the Adams/Grant County border. According to a social media notice from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, detectives located the body at the Warden Outfall fishing access area near WA-262 at 10:30 a.m. on August 12. This area is located about a mile east of Road M SE and six miles northeast of Warden.
Police need help identifying suspects in a Kennewick burglary
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects in the case of a burglary at a local business. The police department has not provided many details about the crime, but provided pictures of the suspects. Officials are asking anyone who recognizes any of...
Scam calls appear as Benton County Sheriff's Office
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about another spark in scam calls. People have received calls claiming there are warrants out for their arrest, asking for money and asking for personal information. While the BCSO office number is 509-735-6555, it is...
20-year-old drunk driver crashes into Pasco home
PASCO, Wash. — Officials say a 20-year-old drunk driver crashed into the side of a Pasco home early Sunday morning. On Sunday at about 2:40 a.m., Pasco Police responded to reports of collision in Pasco involving a vehicle and a house. Officers said the driver of a truck, a...
“It’s being abused:’ Pasco’s Carbody Beach trashed — local and federal law enforcement to fight issue
PASCO, Wash. — Carbody Beach is a sandy slice of heaven along the Columbia River in Pasco — at least that’s what it should be. Instead, the area is filled with beer bottles, empty cups, dirty diapers, wrappers, and more. Not to mention, the shards of glass that are scattered through the grass. Commander Monty Huber with the Franklin County...
“Truly a Regional Effort”: Tri-Cities firefighters, police band together during Queensgate fire
RICHLAND, Wash. — Between 35 and 45 firefighters from across the Tri-Cities helped contain a massive blaze along I-182 in the Queensgate area on Saturday night. Though its cause hasn’t been discovered yet, Richland fire officials believe it was the culmination of three separate starts along the freeway.
Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms
TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick
KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours. Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras. One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we...
Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
Kennewick PD to conduct patrol honoring young woman killed by drunk driver
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In honor of a young woman who was killed by a drunk driver in Richland exactly 16 years ago, officers from the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) will conduct patrols to crack down on DUI suspects. According to a social media notice from the KPD, 22-year-old Sami...
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
College Place woman dies in rollover crash
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — An 85-year-old woman from College Place died after a single-car collision on State Route 12, about 12 miles east of Walla Walla around milepost 152. Vernas Denully was not wearing a seatbelt when she lost control of her 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Denully was...
Pair of Walla Walla suspects in custody for accused gun thefts & vehicle prowl
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — An overnight vehicle prowl gone wrong led to the arrest of two men accused of stealing firearms from community members’ vehicles and hiding out from the police early on Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the Walla Walla Police Department, officers were...
