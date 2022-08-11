Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Shimmers On Stage At The Grand Ole Opry In A Sparkling Gold Gown—Simply Stunning!
Carrie Underwood blows us away with her voice and her wardrobe in equal measures. And she wowed us with both when she took to the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30th to honor legendary Grammy-winning singer Barbara Mandrell, who retired in 1997, in celebration of her remarkable 50th anniversary as an Opry member.
Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' Soap Opera Star and Film Actress, Dead at 49
Robyn Griggs, a former Nickelodeon personality turned soap opera star who was known for her roles on Another World and One Life to Live has died. She was 49. On Saturday, Griggs' friend announced her death in a statement posted to her Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am...
PHOTO: Tim McGraw Drops Priceless Throwback Photo From Scorching Hot Day Filming ‘1883’
Tim McGraw is on the road performing country music for the folks. But he’s reflecting on his time spent on the set of 1883. Check out a photo that he shared from a pretty hot day on set. “Flashback to shooting #1883TV. Dang it was HOT that day!” he...
Little Big Town Leave Heartbreak Behind in Hopeful New Song, ‘Better Love’ [Listen]
Little Big Town embrace optimism in the wake of heartbreak in their hopeful new song, "Better Love." Karen Fairchild takes over lead vocals on the group's latest track, which reflects on a relationship that didn't turn out as planned. Instead of dwelling on what went wrong, she reiterates that the rewards still outweigh the risks when it comes to betting on true love.
Faith Hill Posts Hilarious ‘Glimpse Into the World of the McGraw Women’ in Honor of Daughter’s Birthday
Today is Maggie McGraw’s birthday, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s middle daughter, and the couple celebrated her on social media today with heartfelt and fun posts. Faith Hill posted a hilarious video of Maggie singing “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin'” by Journey in slow motion, with everyone joining in to aid in the performance.
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Lucy, 3 Months, Peering at Him with Her Big Blue Eyes
On Monday, Cohen shared a new photo of daughter Lucy Eve, 3 months, looking alert and adorable while lying on an activity mat. Lucy wears a cute yellow onesie printed with various vegetables on it. The Bravo star simply captioned the photo, "I mean…." Lucy's brown hair appears a...
Lainey Wilson Has Us Sipping ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ and Waiting on Her New Album
Lainey Wilson keeps churning out new music. “Heart Like a Truck” is still climbing the country charts, and now she’s giving us “Watermelon Moonshine.” The new single comes along with the news that a new album arrives on October 28. The new album is titled Bell Bottom Country. Check out the new single below.
Watch Merle Haggard Deliver Spot-On Impressions Of Johnny Cash, Buck Owens & More
Everyone knows Merle Haggard is one of the most talented country musicians of all time, but unless you’ve seen this clip, you’d have no clue he could also do perfect impressions of other country artists. During one of his appearances on the Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour, Merle was...
Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpse of Her Time Cooking with Son Crew, 4: 'My Little Sous Chef'
Joanna Gaines has some sweet company joining her in the kitchen. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a heartwarming video Sunday of her enjoying quality time cooking with son Crew, 4. The video shows the little boy reaching into a pot of sauce with a tiny spoon and trying a couple of tastes of the sauce.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Shows Off Incredible Haul From Her Garden
Little House on the Prairie is a fondly remembered classic TV show that fans still love to pour over. The show was filled with memorable characters, but perhaps the most memorable performance in the show came from Melissa Gilbert. She mostly stays out of the acting spotlight these days. She...
Reba McEntire's Boyfriend Rex Linn Will Play Her Onscreen Husband on 'Big Sky' Season 3
Reba McEntire is experiencing some art imitating life. After the Grammy Award winner, 67, was announced as part of the season 3 cast of ABC's Big Sky back in May, Deadline reported that her boyfriend Rex Linn will join her in the show as her onscreen husband, sharing a first-look image of the couple playing Buck and Sunny Barnes.
‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look
EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
Wynonna Judd Speaks on Importance of Carrying Out The Judds Tour in Wake of Naomi’s Death
Wynonna Judd is sharing more about the future of The Judds. Saturday is the premiere of Neon Songbook Radio with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music Country, and Wynonna is sharing more about the legacy of the act. People got a sneak peak, and she’s revealing more about what to expect from the continuing tour.
LOOK: Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Hilarious Birthday Tribute to Son Tate
Just like any other proud mom, Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline loves to boast about her kids on social media. Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the 42-year-old now-mother of five wished her youngest child, Tatum, a very happy birthday with a hilarious post. See her tribute below. “My baby....
Beyoncé Teases Wild 'Renaissance' Visual Album Looks with Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It Montage
Beyoncé is getting subliminal with her Renaissance rollout. The 28-time Grammy Award winner, 40, gave fans a very quick glimpse of several eccentric music video looks for her seventh studio album in a teaser she shared Friday for her upcoming "I'm That Girl" video. In the teaser, she dons...
Tim McGraw Celebrates 24th Birthday of Daughter, Maggie, With Sweet Post
Tim McGraw is always celebrating his three daughters, and this week, he sent a very special birthday shoutout to his middle daughter, Maggie. In a social media post shared on Friday, Aug. 12, McGraw wished his daughter a happy 24th birthday, including a heartfelt note to Maggie in the caption.
Joanna Gaines Announces First Solo Memoir 'The Stories We Tell': 'Messy and Winding and Beautiful'
Joanna Gaines' latest project is deeply personal to the Magnolia Network star. The designer and mom of five, 44, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the release of her first solo memoir: The Stories We Tell, out Nov. 8. "Earlier this year I started jotting down memories and stories...
There’s (Potentially) a New Witch in Town: Maren Morris Gets ‘Wicked’ Broadway Callback
Maren Morris must’ve clicked her ruby slippers together three times because the country singer/songwriter has received a callback for Broadway’s musical Wicked. “I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears,” the singer wrote in a Twitter post on August 11. “What the hell.”. This...
Kim Kardashian Gives SKKN BY KIM Office Tour — Including Glam Rooms, Amphitheater and Photo Studio
Kim Kardashian is giving fans an inside look at a space crafted for her latest brand, SKKN BY KIM. In a YouTube video shared Friday and titled "Welcome to my Office! Official SKKN BY KIM Office Tour," The Kardashians star, 41, gives a full tour of the skincare brand's office, which includes two glam rooms, two kitchens, two magazine walls, an amphitheater and a photo studio.
Lady A’s Charles Kelley Speaks Out About His Sobriety Journey, Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ To Get Back on the Road
Lady A’s Charles Kelley is taking some time away to focus on his health. The… The post Lady A’s Charles Kelley Speaks Out About His Sobriety Journey, Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ To Get Back on the Road appeared first on Outsider.
