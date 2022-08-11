ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett
‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
Kim Kardashian Gives SKKN BY KIM Office Tour — Including Glam Rooms, Amphitheater and Photo Studio

Kim Kardashian is giving fans an inside look at a space crafted for her latest brand, SKKN BY KIM. In a YouTube video shared Friday and titled "Welcome to my Office! Official SKKN BY KIM Office Tour," The Kardashians star, 41, gives a full tour of the skincare brand's office, which includes two glam rooms, two kitchens, two magazine walls, an amphitheater and a photo studio.
