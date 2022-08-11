Read full article on original website
Batgirl Cancellation Makes ZERO CENT$, Here’s Why
The Batgirl Cancellation recently took everybody by surprise. The Leslie Grace lead project for HBO Max which would’ve brought Michael Keaton back as Bruce Wayne and Batman was reportedly almost done with an already-spent budget of 90 million dollars. Which of course begs the question, why NOT just finish and release it? With a variety of reasons offered by new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, we decided to dig into the financial implications of the decision. What we found though, really doesn’t make cent$.
Batgirl Actor Blasts WB CEO: 'His Cowardice is Breathtaking'
An unnamed Batgirl actor has hit out at Warner Bros. Discovery. The actor, who worked on the now-canceled Batgirl movie, has some choice words for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “None of these things matter to an imbecile like [WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav],” they told IndieWire. “His cowardice...
HBO Lays Off 70 Employees as Part of Warner Bros. Discovery Cost Cutting
While programming drama has captured most headlines to this point since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, now layoffs are hitting HBO and HBO Max. According to THR, it's estimated that 14%, which amounts to about 70 people, have been let go from HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys' teams. The layoffs are the latest cost-cutting measure for Warner Bros. Discovery, as CEO David Zaslav looks for $3 billion in cost savings.
Event Horizon Director Remembers Studio Backlash: 'They Felt I Was Besmirching Star Trek'
It's a horror classic now, but Paramount wasn’t exactly sold on Event Horizon when it first released back in 1997. Looking back on the film more than 25 years later in a new interview with Variety, director Paul W.S. Anderson revealed exactly what the studio thought of Event Horizon when he first showed it.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
The 24 Best A24 Movies
Over the past decade, A24 has been massively responsible for redefining modern independent film. As both a distribution and production company, the movies it's brought to the public have been game-changing cinema, simultaneously introducing the world to directors like Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, the Daniels, the Safdie brothers, Greta Gerwig, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Saulnier, and Bo Burnham, while also keeping the yesteryear indie film flame lit with old school maestros like Gus Van Sant, Atom Egoyan, Sofia Coppola, and Harmony Korine.
The Essential She-Hulk Comics to Read Before the MCU Series
Another major Marvel heroine is about to make her MCU debut in Phase 4. Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters and her big, green alter ego in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And if you're not sure why this is a big deal, you clearly have some reading to do. She-Hulk may...
How to Watch She-Hulk: Release Date and Episode Streaming Guide
With so many upcoming MCU movies and TV shows on the horizon, there's a lot of Marvel content to look forward to over the next few years. If you're waiting for the the next big MCU series to arrive, though, you won't have to wait much longer. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is coming to Disney Plus this Thursday.
Mark Ruffalo Says He’s up for a World War Hulk Movie
Mark Ruffalo is game for a solo World War Hulk film. For the premiere of the upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the actor was on the red carpet with Tatiana Maslany. At the launch event for the show, Ruffalo was asked if he’d be interested in a solo Hulk movie featuring the World War Hulk storyline. Ruffalo said, “Anytime they want to do it, I’m here.”
Bloody Hell Hotel Is a First-Person Horror Game... That's Also a Stardew Valley-Like Management Sim
IGN can exclusively reveal Bloody Hell Hotel, a game that sees you playing a vampire setting up a hotel business, then feasting on the guests (not to mention farming, dungeon crawling, and more). Led by Wlad Marhulets (creator of indie horror Darq) and backed by talent with experience on the...
'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler get close in first look
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The studio shared a first-look photo for the Hunger Games prequel film Tuesday featuring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. Blyth and Zegler play Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray...
Sword Expert Reacts To The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Watch a sword expert react to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. How realistic are the LOTR fights? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at these Lord of the Rings battles and break down these sword fights as he shares his Fellowship of the Ring reaction! Matt shares his sword-fighting expert opinion on how realistic Aragorn and his fighting style is, Legolas and his love for using arrows to stab, and so much more.
Beast Star Idris Elba on the Survival Thriller's Symbolism
IGN speaks to Idris Elba about what the killer lion in his film Beast truly symbolizes. Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad) stars in this thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator.
Lord of the Rings: Weta Workshop and Private Division to Release New Game Set Outside the Films
A new Lord of the Rings game is on its way from Weta Workshop and Private Division, set as part of the literary universe, rather than that of the films. Announced today via Twitter, the upcoming game takes place in Middle-earth, with Weta, who worked on the original Peter Jackson movies as well as Amazon’s The Rings of Power, teaming up with Take-Two’s Private Division publishing label.
Westworld: Season 4 Finale - Review
Warning: The following contains full spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 episode "Que Será, Será," which aired on Aug. 14 on HBO. With Westworld going so big with its robot apocalypse, and even bigger with the absolute end point for all humanity, there was no story left... than to go back to the park. Shrink it all back down to something smaller. Give us Westworld again. It was almost comical how far reaching the story journeyed beyond the park of the first two seasons (while still keeping it in the title), so much so that this season and the previous one featured new parks, just to make things feel tethered. There were no massive surprises in "Que Será, Será" (since there there was no going back from last week) but it still unfolded nicely as an "aftermath"-style finale leading us into the next -- and presumedly final -- stage of the story.
How to Get Snail Shells
Snail shells are an optional collectible that can be found in Cult of the Lamb in order to unlock the Snail Follower skin. This page will teach you how to get Snail shells, as well as what's required to unlock the Snail Follower skin. How to Get Snail Shells. Snail...
Ezra Miller Apologizes for Recent Behavior, Says They're Suffering 'Complex Mental Health Issues'
The Flash star Ezra Miller has issued an apology for their recent behavior. According to Variety, the 29-year-old actor confirmed that they are suffering “complex mental health issues” following a series of issues, including assault and abuse allegations. “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I...
Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - GLK&H Commercial
Check out the latest trailer for Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to learn all about the GLK&H law firm. The upcoming Disney+ series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also...
The Amusement Park - Official Trailer
Recently discovered and restored 46 years after its completion, George A. Romero's The Amusement Park stars Martin's Lincoln Maazel as an elderly man who finds himself disoriented and increasingly isolated as the pains, tragedies, and humiliations of aging in America are manifested through roller coasters and chaotic crowds. The Amusement...
