Plumas County, CA

Plumas County News

PG&E to host mobile help center Aug. 17 in Greenville

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a mobile customer help center in Greenville where customers can get in-person answers to questions about obtaining power while rebuilding structures after the Dixie Fire. The mobile help center will be in the parking lot of Evergreen Market, 429 Crescent St., Greenville...
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Artist Michael Kerby to host open studio this weekend

Local artist Michael Kerby will be posting at two-day open studio event this weekend, Aug. 20-21, in Meadow Valley. The event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with music provided by Allison & Victor. Kerby’s studio is located at 266 Willow Way in Meadow Valley. (See map and directions in the flier below.)
MEADOW VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
actionnewsnow.com

Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff's office says Kiely Rodni was wearing hoodie with words "odd future" the night before she disappeared

PLACER COUNTY - The Placer County Sheriff's Office has identified yet another piece of clothing that Kiely Rodni was wearing the night before she disappeared. Missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, 16, was seen on video at a party wearing a white hoodie bearing the words "ODD FUTURE" across it in pink lettering, the sheriff's office now says. "We have developed information that Kiely was seen in a video earlier in the evening at the party wearing the white sweatshirt pictured in this photo," Placer County Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook Sunday. The sheriff's office says it's unclear whether Kiely was wearing the sweatshirt...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"

UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
CHICO, CA
International Business Times

Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend

Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
NBC Bay Area

New Surveillance Photo Released Showing Teen Missing From Tahoe Area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released a new surveillance photo of a teen who disappeared from a party at a Lake Tahoe-area campground. The photo shows 16-year-old Kiely Rodni just after 6 p.m. Friday at a local business in Truckee, California, before she disappeared. She is seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green pants, and black Vans sneakers.
TRUCKEE, CA

