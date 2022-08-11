Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
PG&E to host mobile help center Aug. 17 in Greenville
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a mobile customer help center in Greenville where customers can get in-person answers to questions about obtaining power while rebuilding structures after the Dixie Fire. The mobile help center will be in the parking lot of Evergreen Market, 429 Crescent St., Greenville...
Concert held for family, friends and community who have helped in the search for Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday a complimentary concert was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Truckee Regional Park in honor of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who now has been missing for more than a week. The concert is called Kountry for Kiely and a Instagram post from @findkielyrodni reads: “In gratitude, we […]
Plumas County News
Artist Michael Kerby to host open studio this weekend
Local artist Michael Kerby will be posting at two-day open studio event this weekend, Aug. 20-21, in Meadow Valley. The event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with music provided by Allison & Victor. Kerby’s studio is located at 266 Willow Way in Meadow Valley. (See map and directions in the flier below.)
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
This Was The Deadliest Fire In California History
An entire town was 'burned off the map' and over 18,000 buildings were destroyed.
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
Sheriff's office says Kiely Rodni was wearing hoodie with words "odd future" the night before she disappeared
PLACER COUNTY - The Placer County Sheriff's Office has identified yet another piece of clothing that Kiely Rodni was wearing the night before she disappeared. Missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, 16, was seen on video at a party wearing a white hoodie bearing the words "ODD FUTURE" across it in pink lettering, the sheriff's office now says. "We have developed information that Kiely was seen in a video earlier in the evening at the party wearing the white sweatshirt pictured in this photo," Placer County Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook Sunday. The sheriff's office says it's unclear whether Kiely was wearing the sweatshirt...
actionnewsnow.com
Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"
UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend
Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
NBC Bay Area
New Surveillance Photo Released Showing Teen Missing From Tahoe Area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released a new surveillance photo of a teen who disappeared from a party at a Lake Tahoe-area campground. The photo shows 16-year-old Kiely Rodni just after 6 p.m. Friday at a local business in Truckee, California, before she disappeared. She is seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green pants, and black Vans sneakers.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville woman charged in crash that sent boy to hospital to go to trial
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The woman suspect in a hit-and-run crash that sent a 5-year-old to the hospital in March was in court again on Tuesday. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Banessa Santana admitted there is sufficient evidence to hold her over for trial. At the end of April, she...
