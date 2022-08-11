ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Police union calls for suspension of Bradenton Police chief

By Allyson Henning
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLXQf_0hE0vPpr00

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is facing allegations of misconduct on the job following an incident last month.

One of her own officers filed a complaint, alleging the police chief conducted an unlawful search of an individual and a home. Now, the police union is getting involved calling for the city to suspend the chief pending the outcome of an independent, impartial investigation into the incident.

Mick McHale, who is president of the Southwest Florida Police Benevolent Association, sent a letter to the mayor earlier this week expressing the union’s concerns about the officer’s claims.

“This officer saw something that she thought was immoral, illegal and she said something. Not only did she say something, she put pen to paper and initiated a complaint,” McHale said. “If this was an officer who committed these acts of which we believe are illegal and immoral, that officer would clearly be placed immediately in a administrative leave position until a complete investigation was conducted. I don’t understand why we would not treat the chief of police, the head of the agency the same as we were the officers.”

The incident is currently under investigation by the agency’s Internal Affairs department.

Chief Bevan, in an open letter sent to 8 On Your Side Thursday, said she cannot comment on the incident as the investigation is ongoing. However she called the accusations false and said body camera footage from the incident would exonerate her of any wrongdoing.

See Chief Bevan’s full statement below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NiWQm_0hE0vPpr00

The city’s mayor sent a letter back to the union confirming he received it and wrote, “based on the fact that these investigations are confidential while they are active, I am not at liberty to discuss them at this time. Your August 8, 2022 letter will be brought to the attention of the investigators and will be made part of both investigative files,” wrote Mayor Gene Brown in the letter.

8 On Your Side requested the bodyworn camera footage from the July incident, however we have not yet received it. We’ve also learned the officer who filed the complaint has since resigned from the force.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
snntv.com

One person injured in Sarasota shooting, Sunday

SARASOTA (WSNN) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot last night in North Sarasota, authorities say. Sarasota Police tweeted about the incident a little before 8 p.m. saying it happened near 24th St and Gillespie Ave. SPD says a victim was taken to the hospital with non-life...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Bradenton, FL
Sports
Bradenton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Chief Of Police#Benevolent#Bradenton Police#Internal Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
pasconewsonline.com

Tampa Police Looking for leads in early morning homicide

TAMPA, FLA- Tampa Police are conducting a homicide investigation at Lazy River Dr and East Regnas Av. Officers were dispatched to the report of a suspicious vehicle early Sunday morning. When officers arrived they located a vehicle running in the roadway with the lights off. Due to the dark tint they were unable to see into the vehicle. When they opened the car door, they located a deceased black male with upper body trauma. Detectives are currently working to develop additional leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813.231.6130.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

84K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy