Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
LVMPD takes man who was hiding underneath semi truck to detention center
Las Vegas police said that a 'suicidal male' was hiding underneath a semi truck with a handgun Sunday morning. Police said they deescalated the situation and was able to take the man to CCDC.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash near Charleston, MLK
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision in the central Las Vegas valley Monday night, according to police. The crash was reported around 8:43 p.m. on MLK Boulevard close to Ellis Avenue, just south of Charleston Boulevard, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Intersection closed after fire truck crash in southeast Las Vegas valley
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command is investigating a crash involving a fire truck that shut down a southeast Las Vegas intersection.
news3lv.com
Henderson Police and Fire help 100-year-old woman celebrate birthday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson helped a resident celebrate a milestone birthday this week. Police officers and firefighters greeted Bonnie Scheffler as she marked turning 100 years old on Thursday. Bonnie is a resident of Revel Nevada, an independent living community. The Henderson Police Department shared...
news3lv.com
Officials: Shooting reported at Las Vegas airport unfounded
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Reports circulated early Sunday morning that there had been a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport. It was reported around 4:34 a.m. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells News 3 that the reports are unfounded. A loud noise in Terminal 1 startled citizens in the area.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Driver in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash was accelerating at 78 mph
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of DUI in a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday was accelerating at 78 miles per hour just before colliding with another car, according to an arrest report. Jamara Williams, 38, is facing several charges in connection with Thursday's collision...
3-year-old dead after collision in Las Vegas
One 3-year-old is dead after succumbing to injuries obtained during a collision with a 2022 Toyota Highlander.
news3lv.com
Monsoon sends river through east Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An east Las Vegas valley family is piecing their lives back together after a flash flood surged through their property Friday afternoon. Serene Temple left to pick up her 6-year-old from school but when she returned, “I came home to opening my house it was ankle deep,” she said.
Police: One person dead after getting caught in flood channel
One person has been declared deceased after being found in a flood channel during Thursday night’s storm.
Driver was going 78 mph down Las Vegas Strip before fatal crash: police
A suspected impaired driver was traveling nearly 80 mph down the Las Vegas Strip when she collided with another car, killing its driver, Las Vegas Metro police said.
news3lv.com
'Unfounded' reports of shooter cause airport panic, third false alarm in Vegas since May
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A loud noise near ticketing in Terminal 1 triggered mass panic and fears of an active shooter at Harry Reid International Airport in the early morning hours on Sunday in Las Vegas. According to police, a call came in for reports of a shooting at...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local started their weekend by hitting a massive jackpot last Thursday. According to a news release from Boyd Gaming, the guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing an IGT Triple Play/Five Play/Ten Play Machine at Aliante Casino and Hotel. The company says...
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
news3lv.com
Neighbor warns after suspecting coyotes for missing pets
Las Vegas — Ann Lippert is in her East Las Vegas backyard explaining what it was like to play back her home surveillance video and see her cat Betty, who she’d been searching for being attacked by a coyote last week. “The coyote was walking on that wall...
news3lv.com
Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Free lunchtime parking now available in Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning Monday, metered on-street parking in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District will be free Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All on-street meters in the Arts District will be free in an area bounded by Charleston Boulevard to the north, Commerce Street to the west, Third Street on the east and Oakey Boulevard to the south.
news3lv.com
New forecast from UNLV shows huge growth in Southern Nevada by 2060
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new forecast from UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) shows substantial growth in Clark County’s population through 2060. “We’re forecasting roughly 700,000 more people living in Southern Nevada in the next 18 years,” said CBER Director Andrew Woods.
2 dead, casino damaged by flooding in Las Vegas: "Wettest monsoon season in ten years"
The most "restless" summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly this week, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man's body was found Friday by public works crews and firefighters...
news3lv.com
City, Life is Beautiful unveil new mural
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas and Life is Beautiful partnered with local artists to unveil a new mural on Monday morning. The mural is at Douglas A. Selby Park and Trailhead near Washington and Lamb. The community-based mural project features designs submitted by eight local...
news3lv.com
Clark County to accept short-term rental applications starting Sept. 13
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County will soon begin accepting applications to operate short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas. A county spokesperson says applications will be accepted starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, through March 13. Application forms can be found and submitted online on the Clark County website. They...
