Las Vegas, NV

Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash near Charleston, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision in the central Las Vegas valley Monday night, according to police. The crash was reported around 8:43 p.m. on MLK Boulevard close to Ellis Avenue, just south of Charleston Boulevard, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Henderson Police and Fire help 100-year-old woman celebrate birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson helped a resident celebrate a milestone birthday this week. Police officers and firefighters greeted Bonnie Scheffler as she marked turning 100 years old on Thursday. Bonnie is a resident of Revel Nevada, an independent living community. The Henderson Police Department shared...
Officials: Shooting reported at Las Vegas airport unfounded

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Reports circulated early Sunday morning that there had been a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport. It was reported around 4:34 a.m. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells News 3 that the reports are unfounded. A loud noise in Terminal 1 startled citizens in the area.
Monsoon sends river through east Las Vegas valley home

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An east Las Vegas valley family is piecing their lives back together after a flash flood surged through their property Friday afternoon. Serene Temple left to pick up her 6-year-old from school but when she returned, “I came home to opening my house it was ankle deep,” she said.
Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local started their weekend by hitting a massive jackpot last Thursday. According to a news release from Boyd Gaming, the guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing an IGT Triple Play/Five Play/Ten Play Machine at Aliante Casino and Hotel. The company says...
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
Neighbor warns after suspecting coyotes for missing pets

Las Vegas — Ann Lippert is in her East Las Vegas backyard explaining what it was like to play back her home surveillance video and see her cat Betty, who she’d been searching for being attacked by a coyote last week. “The coyote was walking on that wall...
Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Free lunchtime parking now available in Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning Monday, metered on-street parking in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District will be free Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All on-street meters in the Arts District will be free in an area bounded by Charleston Boulevard to the north, Commerce Street to the west, Third Street on the east and Oakey Boulevard to the south.
New forecast from UNLV shows huge growth in Southern Nevada by 2060

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new forecast from UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) shows substantial growth in Clark County’s population through 2060. “We’re forecasting roughly 700,000 more people living in Southern Nevada in the next 18 years,” said CBER Director Andrew Woods.
City, Life is Beautiful unveil new mural

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas and Life is Beautiful partnered with local artists to unveil a new mural on Monday morning. The mural is at Douglas A. Selby Park and Trailhead near Washington and Lamb. The community-based mural project features designs submitted by eight local...
Clark County to accept short-term rental applications starting Sept. 13

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County will soon begin accepting applications to operate short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas. A county spokesperson says applications will be accepted starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, through March 13. Application forms can be found and submitted online on the Clark County website. They...
