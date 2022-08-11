Read full article on original website
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
‘Absolutely incredible’: British divers solve 105-year-old mystery
British divers have finally discovered a US shipwreck from World War I that had been missing under the ocean since 1917.A team of experienced deep divers were able to locate the missing vessel on 11 August, 40 miles off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.The USS Jacob Jones was one of six vessels named Tucker-class destroyers, designed by and built for the US Navy before the nation entered World War One.The impressive vessel was the first of the American destroyers ever to be sunk by enemy action - and was torpedoed off the Isles of Scilly in 1917...
A century-old synagogue mural, long hidden from view, is restored and moved in Vermont
The large, colorful triptych created by a Lithuanian immigrant in 1910 shows the Ten Commandments with a lion on both sides and the sun beaming down.
‘Demolition is an act of violence’: the architects reworking buildings instead of tearing them down
Nestled like a red question mark in the hills of rural Japan, the Kamikatsu Zero Waste Centre is a recycling facility like no other. A chunky frame of unprocessed cedar logs from the nearby forest supports a long snaking canopy, sheltering walls made of a patchwork quilt of 700 old windows and doors, reclaimed from buildings in the village. Inside, rows of shiitake mushroom crates donated by a local farm serve as shelving units, while the floors are covered with cast terrazzo made from broken pottery, waste floor tiles and bits of recycled glass, forming a polished nougat of trash.
New Google Doodle celebrates support during pandemic
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A new Google Doodle was unveiled Tuesday that promoted the comfort and support of others during difficult times. The Doodle was created as part of the 2022 Doodle for Google contest, a national competition that allows school-age entrants to submit artwork to the tech company. A...
