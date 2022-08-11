Read full article on original website
MLB
Ashcraft earns 8th quality start after 4th-inning HR
CINCINNATI -- Before the season opened, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo were the highly touted prospects opening the season in the Reds rotation while Graham Ashcraft began 2022 at Triple-A Louisville. Of the three rookies, Ashcraft has enjoyed the most consistent season and seems to be getting better. Although he...
MLB
Tromp romps in Braves debut, guides G1 win
MIAMI -- Chadwick Tromp announced his presence in Atlanta’s lineup with authority on Saturday afternoon, with three hits and three RBIs in the Braves’ 5-2 Game 1 win at loanDepot park. Not only did Tromp show off at the plate, but he and southpaw Kyle Muller utilized consistent...
MLB
Acuña exits after strong day, but won't see IL time
MIAMI -- There’s no panic button in sight for the Braves just yet. Despite Ronald Acuña Jr. exiting Game 2 of Atlanta’s doubleheader at loanDepot park in the seventh inning on Saturday night, neither manager Brian Snitker nor Acuña are worried that the star right fielder will be out of action for an extended period of time.
MLB
Keller finds lack of consistency 'frustrating'
KANSAS CITY -- Brad Keller needed 34 pitches to get just the first out on Saturday night, and by then, he had allowed five runs against the Dodgers in a game that got out of hand for the Royals before they got a chance to bat. By the end of...
MLB
Which prospect will the O's call up next?
This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver’s Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. DL Hall arrived, the Orioles’ top (healthy) pitching prospect making his long-awaited debut on Saturday against the Rays at Tropicana Field, although his next contributions to the club will come after he resets as a reliever with Triple-A Norfolk. His landing was yet another watershed moment in a season full of them.
MLB
Servais emotional after 500th win as manager
ARLINGTON -- Scott Servais emerged from the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field on Friday drenched in ice water, his hair haggard and his smile wide. His players had just given him a Gatorade bath after a 6-2 win over the Rangers, a celebratory recognition of the Mariners manager earning his 500th career win.
MLB
Worth the wait: McCullers returns with 2-hit gem to lead shutout
HOUSTON -- Things couldn’t have gone much better for Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. in his return to the mound Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. McCullers, pitching for the first time since he injured his right forearm in last year’s American League Division Series, threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out five batters to send the Astros past the A’s, 8-0, in what he described as a “big day for me.”
MLB
In tough stretch, Marlins giving young players chances
MIAMI -- Philadelphia. Atlanta. San Diego. Los Angeles. Tampa Bay. New York. No competitor likes to lose, but the Marlins knew this tough 31-game stretch was coming. Every opponent they face except the A’s during this juncture of the season is a contending club. Tanner Scott blew the save...
MLB
Dodgers' stellar run ends at 12, one shy of franchise mark
KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers’ longest winning streak since 1976 ended at the hands of the Royals in a 4-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Los Angeles (79-34) fell one win shy of tying the franchise record of 13, which had previously been done twice (1962 and ‘65). It’s been a remarkable stretch for the Dodgers, who suffered just their sixth loss since June 29.
MLB
McClanahan's adjustments pay off in win over Orioles
ST. PETERSBURG -- After one start in which he didn’t have his All-Star arsenal and another where better stuff didn’t lead to better results, Rays ace Shane McClanahan put nearly everything back in order Saturday afternoon at Tropicana Field. McClanahan allowed only two runs over six innings, generated...
MLB
Wheeler hit as Phils drop 5th series of '22 to Mets
NEW YORK -- The hot streaks the Phillies and Mets have been on have rekindled a rivalry, and these late-summer games are intense because of the stakes between two contenders. But even as the Phillies have played like one of baseball's best teams over the last 2 1/2 months, a Mets problem is still nagging at them. They haven't been able to get over the hump against New York.
MLB
Dodgers slug 6 HRs, win 12 straight for 1st time since '76
KANSAS CITY -- If there was any question about the power and discipline of the Dodgers’ lineup, Saturday night was a great example of what they can do when everyone is clicking. Los Angeles flexed its offensive muscle by powering six home runs in a 13-3 win over the...
MLB
Estrada's first career walk-off homer seals sweep
SAN FRANCISCO – The Giants remain on the fringes of the playoff picture, but they’re intent on showing that they have plenty of fight left. Thairo Estrada launched a two-run, walk-off home run off of Wil Crowe in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel the Giants to a wild 8-7 comeback victory that completed a three-game sweep of the Pirates on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park.
MLB
Lamet shows Rox something: 'Poise, confidence'
DENVER -- The biggest surprise to the Rockies was that right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet was available to be claimed off waivers last week. Now, the team can appreciate everything they knew of Lamet when he pitched against them. Lamet’s eighth and ninth innings in the Rockies’ 7-4 loss to the...
MLB
Reyes' power makes seamless transition to new lineup
CINCINNATI -- It seemed like only a matter of time before Franmil Reyes left the yard as a member of the Cubs. After getting waived by the Guardians Aug. 6 and claimed just two days later by the Cubs, the 27-year-old slugger has found a way to impact each of the first three games he’s appeared in.
MLB
'Quite a roll': Snell continues dominant run
WASHINGTON -- On another gorgeous Sunday in the nation’s capital, left-hander Blake Snell continued his lights-out pitching and Wil Myers added three timely hits as the Padres rolled to a 6-0 victory over last-place Washington at Nationals Park. • Box score. San Diego extended its...
MLB
Reunion gets Giants pumped about possibilities
SAN FRANCISCO -- Oracle Park was awash with nostalgia as the Giants commemorated the team's improbable run to the 2012 World Series title. And perhaps some of the positive energy from that magical campaign was around on Saturday night, as the ballpark was rocking while the Giants cruised to a series win over the visiting Pirates.
MLB
Votto sets record for most games by Canadian-born player
CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto is already one of the best baseball players to ever come out of Canada. On Sunday as his team played the Cubs, the Reds first baseman set a new benchmark for Canadians in the game. During Cincinnati's 8-5 win, the Etobicoke, Ontatio native played in his...
MLB
Can the Padres weather Tatis' suspension in a tight WC race?
WASHINGTON -- As quickly as they learned of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s season-ending suspension, the Padres vowed to move on without their unavailable superstar, at least in 2022. Their goals remain the same. Their expectations remain the same. And so, of course, does their roster, since Tatis had been sidelined all year by injury.
