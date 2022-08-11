ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY

We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility

They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Lifestyle
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Pleasant Valley, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Corn season in the mid-Hudson Valley, don’t miss it

Folks may flock to the mid-Hudson in September to pick apples and October for pumpkins, but sweet corn reigns supreme as summer reaches its peak and draws to an end. The earliest varieties begin to come in the second week in July, and the latest ones are brought in by the first of October. But peak harvest happens in August.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Best Meatball Parm in Beacon According to Locals

There are few things Hudson Valley residents hold more sacred than their favorite restaurants, so it was no surprise when an innocent question on Facebook about the best meatball parm in Beacon turned into one of the most detailed food discussions in recent memory. If you're looking for some old-fashioned comfort food in Dutchess County, the good news is that you'll be spoiled for choice.
BEACON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Music#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Parks And Recreation#Summer Music#Freedom Park#Labor Day#Nashville Drive#House#Grille Wagon
Hudson Valley Post

‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley

An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival

There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
POUGHQUAG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Hudson Valley Post

Hair-Raising Surprise Found in One Hudson Valley Pond

Yikes.....not something you'd like to run into while swimming. I was looking on Facebook the other day and came across a post that reminded me of something straight out of a scary film. It took me a second to really see what was going on, but some kind of frightening creature was hiding under a rock in one Hudson Valley pond. ICK....
SCIENCE
B102.7

Woodstock Photos: 50 Great Shots From the Original Festival

Woodstock was originally billed as "An Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music" when it took place from Aug. 15-18, 1969, on Max Yasgur's farm in Bethel, N.Y. We've gathered 50 photos of the event below. You'll see many of the big names who performed at Woodstock, including Jimi Hendrix, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, the Who, Sly & the Family Stone and the newly created supergroup called Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What’s A Friendship Center? Dutchess County, NY Has 8 Of Them

Dutchess County Office for the Aging really looks out for Seniors in the county. Have you ever needed to call them, ask a question, or need their services?. Even if I had a question, I called them and the person answering the phone has either known the answer or was able to quickly get it. Did you know that they are also a wealth of information and programs for our seniors?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
TripAdvisor Blog

5 weekend getaways from New York City

Sometimes even the city that never sleeps is worth escaping for a few days of rest—here's where to go. Whether you’re looking for an antique-filled shopping weekend, a beach trip, or a historic urban stay, there are tons of weekend getaways near New York City. By car or by train, these destinations are easily accessible from the city and are guaranteed to give you a taste of vacation bliss, if only for a few days. Here are five options for your next three-day adventure from New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Severe drought conditions take over eastern part of Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The landscape is awfully brown in Orange County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, the eastern part of the county is now officially in the severe drought stage.A sign says "No swimming," not that you would be able to in the upper pond at Algonquin Park in the town of Newburgh."Where there once was a pond, there's just dryness and muck. Where there once was a stream, there's plain old rocks," resident Danielle Derham told CBS2's Tony Aiello.READ MORE: Residents in parts of Connecticut, Long Island asked to limit water usageBushfield Creek is babbling no more, as severe drought...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy