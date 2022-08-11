Read full article on original website
The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY
We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility
They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
Hudson Valley Beer Lovers May Want to Grab This Yard Sale Find
Every once in a while a deal comes along that's just too good to pass up. I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with the local yard sale groups on Facebook. Full disclosure: I've never purchased anything through these groups. But that hasn't stopped me from endlessly scrolling through these crazy items that are being sold by people right here in the Hudson Valley.
Caution: Major Paving Job Will Be Happening in Kingston, NY
You might want to plan ahead if you commute into the area. First, let's take a moment and thank all of the hard workers who keep the Hudson Valley roadways up. I'm sure it's a very tough job and everyone acts frustrated when they see work being done....it's pretty thankless.
Corn season in the mid-Hudson Valley, don’t miss it
Folks may flock to the mid-Hudson in September to pick apples and October for pumpkins, but sweet corn reigns supreme as summer reaches its peak and draws to an end. The earliest varieties begin to come in the second week in July, and the latest ones are brought in by the first of October. But peak harvest happens in August.
The Best Meatball Parm in Beacon According to Locals
There are few things Hudson Valley residents hold more sacred than their favorite restaurants, so it was no surprise when an innocent question on Facebook about the best meatball parm in Beacon turned into one of the most detailed food discussions in recent memory. If you're looking for some old-fashioned comfort food in Dutchess County, the good news is that you'll be spoiled for choice.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Golf Cart Hits Car in Hudson Valley, New York
One person is dead and another person injured after the golf cart they were riding in on Route 9 in the Hudson Valley collided with a car. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police based in Columbia County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a golf cart on State Route 9 in the town of Kinderhook, New York.
Adventure Awaits on the Rails in Phoenicia, New York
It's Monday which means we need a new Wolf Hometown of the Week. Thankfully Glen from Patterson gave us a call this morning and helped with a big spin. The wheel landed on the Ulster County town of Phoenicia, New York!. According to trusty Wikipedia The Village Center in Phoenicia...
‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley
An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival
There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
Dutchess County Fair to feature rides, animals, music
The 2022 Dutchess County Fair is set to return from August 23 through August 28 for its 176th year. The fair has a variety of events, rides, animals, food, vendors, and live entertainment.
Hair-Raising Surprise Found in One Hudson Valley Pond
Yikes.....not something you'd like to run into while swimming. I was looking on Facebook the other day and came across a post that reminded me of something straight out of a scary film. It took me a second to really see what was going on, but some kind of frightening creature was hiding under a rock in one Hudson Valley pond. ICK....
Woodstock Photos: 50 Great Shots From the Original Festival
Woodstock was originally billed as "An Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music" when it took place from Aug. 15-18, 1969, on Max Yasgur's farm in Bethel, N.Y. We've gathered 50 photos of the event below. You'll see many of the big names who performed at Woodstock, including Jimi Hendrix, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, the Who, Sly & the Family Stone and the newly created supergroup called Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
What’s A Friendship Center? Dutchess County, NY Has 8 Of Them
Dutchess County Office for the Aging really looks out for Seniors in the county. Have you ever needed to call them, ask a question, or need their services?. Even if I had a question, I called them and the person answering the phone has either known the answer or was able to quickly get it. Did you know that they are also a wealth of information and programs for our seniors?
Cool Cars, Scrumptious BBQ, and Live Music this Weekend in Goshen
I know there are a lot of car shows this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and one of the best and the biggest will be this weekend in Goshen in Orange County. And this show is open to cars, trucks, buggies, bikes, and anything with wheels and a motor. That’s a lot of vehicles to check out.
5 weekend getaways from New York City
Sometimes even the city that never sleeps is worth escaping for a few days of rest—here's where to go. Whether you’re looking for an antique-filled shopping weekend, a beach trip, or a historic urban stay, there are tons of weekend getaways near New York City. By car or by train, these destinations are easily accessible from the city and are guaranteed to give you a taste of vacation bliss, if only for a few days. Here are five options for your next three-day adventure from New York City.
Gouda News: Historic Cheese Festival Returns to the Hudson Valley
Calling all cheese lovers, are you ready for this?. Imagine a day filled with trying different types of your favorite cheese. From bleu to brie, cheddar, camembert, goat, gorgonzola and more, it would truly be a cheese lovers Heaven. Is cheese good or bad for you?. While some consumers think...
Severe drought conditions take over eastern part of Orange County
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The landscape is awfully brown in Orange County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, the eastern part of the county is now officially in the severe drought stage.A sign says "No swimming," not that you would be able to in the upper pond at Algonquin Park in the town of Newburgh."Where there once was a pond, there's just dryness and muck. Where there once was a stream, there's plain old rocks," resident Danielle Derham told CBS2's Tony Aiello.READ MORE: Residents in parts of Connecticut, Long Island asked to limit water usageBushfield Creek is babbling no more, as severe drought...
