‘Oregon is struggling’: Behavioral health resources remain low after another violent attack

By Liz Burch
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is recovering after investigators say a man hit her over the head with a rock while she was standing on the side of a street.

The incident reportedly took place near The Unity Center for Behavioral Health in the Lloyd District.

Neighbors distraught after another shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood

The woman allegedly had seen the suspect walking back and forth but didn’t think anything of it. She then turned and felt a sharp impact on her head.

Court documents revealed that Dwayne Anthony Simpson, the man accused of hitting the woman with the rock, had just been released from the Unity Center and didn’t know the victim.

Documents also showed that Simpson had a “violent conviction record including violent felonies” and was a “danger to community and current victim.” Additionally, Simpson has had a history of drug use.

14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring

There have been several recent instances where someone with mental health and addiction issues attacked someone in a public place. Unfortunately, mental health resources in Oregon are lacking right now.

“Oregon is struggling right now … behavior health, like other industries, is experiencing the workforce crisis,” said Heather Jefferis, the executive director of the Oregon Council of Behavioral Health.

Those court documents also say officers recognized Simpson from previous calls. One statement said that “the defendant was homicidal/suicidal and wanted to kill woman or child.” A different call said that after Simpson was released from Emanuel Medical Center, he was “very amped up” and screaming that he was “going to bash a woman’s skull in.”

Comments / 18

LGBFJB
4d ago

Oregon was already full of psychos. Add the legalization of drugs and you get the disaster that is unfolding right in front of you.

Reply
11
Nadda Bootliquor
4d ago

if you're that far gone that you're smashing people's heads with rocks, I think your time is up here. you don't need a padded room where other individuals have to try to dodge you just to get food in your stomach. you need to be put out of your misery. if I were to ever bump my head and become this way, lash out at others uncontrollably, please do the same for me I'd appreciate it. That's not how I would want to be remembered...

Reply
7
Steve Young
4d ago

Apparently this guy voiced his evil plan and then did just that....he needs to be REMOVED from society PERMANENTLY!😾🇺🇲

Reply
10
 

