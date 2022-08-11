Topeka Zoo gets ready for its winter light display

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Even though it’s the middle of summer, the Topeka Zoo is already thinking about winter.

Organizers are taking advantage of the nice weather by getting started with setting up for their annual zoo lights display. The zoo starts planning in January, taking the whole year to prepare.

They’ve been at work nonstop since July to make sure everything is winter wonderland ready. The zoo hires people specifically for the lights display and counts on numerous volunteers to get the job done.

“We’re getting bigger, adding more to it,” Jared Bednar, Director of Administrative and Creative at the Topeka Zoo. “Of course, we’re going to have Santa Claus, we’ll have our reindeer out here for that event and of course all the different, fun, magical lights and displays. It really does take a village to do this and so we start early to make sure we’re prepared for you guys to visit later this fall.”

Mark your calendars, tickets go on sale Sept. 14. Santa and his reindeer will be stationed at the zoo starting Nov. 18 to the general public.

