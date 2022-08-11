ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Zoo gets ready for its winter light display

By Alyssa Storm
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlyLL_0hE0ue5f00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Even though it’s the middle of summer, the Topeka Zoo is already thinking about winter.

Organizers are taking advantage of the nice weather by getting started with setting up for their annual zoo lights display. The zoo starts planning in January, taking the whole year to prepare.

They’ve been at work nonstop since July to make sure everything is winter wonderland ready. The zoo hires people specifically for the lights display and counts on numerous volunteers to get the job done.

Topeka mural honors Oakland neighborhood legacy

“We’re getting bigger, adding more to it,” Jared Bednar, Director of Administrative and Creative at the Topeka Zoo. “Of course, we’re going to have Santa Claus, we’ll have our reindeer out here for that event and of course all the different, fun, magical lights and displays. It really does take a village to do this and so we start early to make sure we’re prepared for you guys to visit later this fall.”

Mark your calendars, tickets go on sale Sept. 14. Santa and his reindeer will be stationed at the zoo starting Nov. 18 to the general public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Discovery center provides children with sensory-friendly play

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Discovery Center is hosting Sensory-Friendly Sundays to give children the opportunity to enjoy sensory-friendly environment. Admission to the space is free to families with children who have autism or have children that would benefit from sensory-friendly playtime. The reoccurring event will take place on the second Sunday of every month […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo shines light on species challenges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo celebrated World Elephant and Lion Day on Saturday. Saturday’s schedule included enrichment for the lions and elephants, meeting the lion keepers and a bath for Cora the Elephant. The event’s goal was to teach people what they can do to help animals around the globe. Since August is Asian […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Annual Tall Corn Fest is back in Rossville

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -This weekend, Rossville hosted its annual Tall Corn Festival. This event has food trucks, vendors, and games. RCDC President, Morgan Hansen says the planning takes months, and this year there are several new addition that were a hit. She says this event is to celebrate the beginning...
ROSSVILLE, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
KVOE

Monkey Island’s captivating history celebrated

Peter Pan Park’s Monkey Island has a captivating history, and it was detailed in the latest installment of Saturdays at the Site at Red Rocks. Local storyteller Roger Heineken went through different key points, including its inception in the early 1930s. Emporia’s Monkey Island was one of numerous similar...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Rogue Events Studio opens in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City has welcomed in a new events center. The official opening of Rogue Events Studio was held in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO) on Aug. 12. The new event space can seat up to 50 guests with room for 100 and accommodates for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Rogue […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Thursday’s Eats & Beats features the ‘Time Express Band’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night’s Eats & Beats features the “Time Express Band.” The Time Express Band covers classic rock, blues, funk & soul from the 70’s through the 90’s, with a few newer songs thrown in. Band members include Brad Renner on keyboards and vocals, Joe Gabel on bass guitar and vocals, […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
KSNT News

Rossville celebrates another Tall Corn Festival

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rossville is celebrating its annual Tall Corn Festival this weekend. Rossville’s Tall Corn Festival takes place annually, on the second weekend of August. The event started almost 100 years ago on a hot summer weekend, as a way for the town to kick off harvest season and because Rossville is a farming […]
ROSSVILLE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library opens new Level 2 Tech Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th. The new Level 2 Tech Center offers free access to cutting-edge equipment and software, and the opportunity to increase technology skills. The facility includes a fully-equipped digital...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Volunteers#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Winter Light#The Topeka Zoo#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

New solar station coming to Shawnee County

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) — Shawnee County is just a few months away from gaining its newest solar energy farm. Evergy and Free State Electric Cooperative have partnered up to bring another energy source to serve part of Shawnee County. Evergy said there will be thousands of panels at the plant once the project is completed. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Topeka group teaches parents car seat safety

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is helping the community with child safety. Safe Kids held a car seat check for parents. It was a chance for people to learn how to properly buckle their kids in. Safe Kids stresses the importance of reading the car seat manual, but their biggest piece of advice is […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Bourbon tasting raises money for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shawnee County held their annual “A Bourbon Affair” Friday evening at the Beacon in downtown Topeka. Guests enjoyed complimentary samples of top-shelf bourbons, whiskey cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. “This is our fourth annual Bourbon Affair,” said Eric Maydew, area director for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters. “It’s a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan organizations celebrate healthcare workers

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan organizations are hosting events and discounts to celebrate the work of healthcare professionals in the area. During the month of August, the Flint Hills Discovery Center will be giving $2 off admission to healthcare workers to celebrate Healthcare and First Responder Appreciation Month. The center wants to thank healthcare workers for […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy