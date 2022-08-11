SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FWDG located in Beaufort, South Carolina, spans over 48,000 square feet with furniture options to fit every space, including Aidan Ray Furniture!. FWDG Marketing Coordinator, Angela Coxe, sat down with The Bridge to talk about this fantastic line of furniture they offer. Aidan Ray is an American made brand with neutral colors and functional designs to match any room in your home! These sofas are also made with performance fabrics so spills and stains are no issue. And if you purchase an Aidan Ray set through FWDG you’ll receive a free set of pillows to finish off your perfect living space!

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO