FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJCL
Authorities confirm 1 person killed in Beaufort County alligator attack
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and other emergency services were on scene of an alligator incident in Sun City. The sheriff's office received a call at about 11:15 a.m. about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a deceased person.
blufftonsun.com
Dogged determination results in life-saving rescue of lost man
The little white terrier mix slipped past owner Wayne Teague and led a merry chase through the woods behind their Sun City home June 18. A few hours later, a rescue began that involved Sun City Securitas, the Bluffton Police Department, Jasper County, and the Beaufort County Aviation Support Unit, ending with a doggone good outcome.
South Carolina church heavily damaged in fire
SHELDON, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews battled a structure fire Friday morning at a church in Sheldon. The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church off Pocotaligo Place. Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the building was heavily damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Woman killed by alligator near South Carolina pond
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in an alligator attack in South Carolina, the second person to die by an alligator in the state this summer. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Sun City Hilton Head development in Bluffton. A person called emergency services say they saw the animal near the edge of the water guarding what appeared to be a body.
wtoc.com
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly alligator attack. The sheriff’s office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person.
blufftonsun.com
Continued Bluffton Pool closure causes inconvenience
Swimmers in the Bluffton area have had a difficult time over the past few years. In 2020, COVID closed all Beaufort County buildings for two months-long periods. In 2021, there was another months-long closure in order to repair the walls and re-surface the bottom of the Bluffton Pool. Then, in...
blufftonsun.com
Certified physician assistant joins Beaufort Memorial Express Care
In a continuing effort to meet community demand for walk-in care for minor injuries and illnesses, Beaufort Memorial has added an experienced board-certified physician assistant to its Express Care & Occupational Health team. Kristen Vestigo, PA-C brings widely ranging experience in urgent care and family medicine to the practice, where...
blufftonsun.com
Pickleball, Parker’s and Paris perhaps part of impending boom
This edition of the Business Update is all about rejuvenation. We’re talking about folks who are taking big swings, breaking new ground and inhabiting spots across the Lowcountry that seemed like they may stay barren and uninhabited. Pickleball coming to 170? It is the fastest growing sport in America...
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
WTGS
Fatal crash in Jasper County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash Monday morning that left one dead and three injured in Jasper County. According to SCHP Trooper Nick Pye, at 5 a.m., two vehicles collided while traveling south on I-95 near the 1-mile marker. Officials said one of the vehicles was a 2010 Nissan SUV and the other was unknown.
88-year-old woman killed in Sun City alligator attack, deputies say
HILTON HEAD, S. C. (WSAV) — One woman has died following an alligator attack in Sun City. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:15 this morning about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person. Upon arrival, […]
abcnews4.com
Car group halts traffic on 1 side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday; no arrests made
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Photos and video on social media show at least a dozen cars halt traffic on one side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., officers From Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments responded to the bridge. Police received several reports of "a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing vehicle burnouts, and driving recklessly," according to a MPPD spokesperson.
WSAV-TV
Check out Aidan Ray Furniture with FWDG
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FWDG located in Beaufort, South Carolina, spans over 48,000 square feet with furniture options to fit every space, including Aidan Ray Furniture!. FWDG Marketing Coordinator, Angela Coxe, sat down with The Bridge to talk about this fantastic line of furniture they offer. Aidan Ray is an American made brand with neutral colors and functional designs to match any room in your home! These sofas are also made with performance fabrics so spills and stains are no issue. And if you purchase an Aidan Ray set through FWDG you’ll receive a free set of pillows to finish off your perfect living space!
blufftontoday.com
Police investigating fatal wreck on Interstate 95 Monday in Jasper County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday morning in Jasper County, according to officials. Michael Johnson, 72, of Port St. Lucie, Fla, died at the scene due to injuries he sustained in the accident, Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken said Monday afternoon. The...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Board of Commissioners denied permit for proposed apartment complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners denied a permit for a proposed apartment complex that some caused controversy in the area. Those apartments would have added more than 200 units near Harris Trail Road and Sterling Links Way in Richmond Hill. Commissioners denied the permit in...
Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
WJCL
Highway Patrol: 1 dead, 3 injured in I-95 crash near Georgia-South Carolina state line
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Update 1:13 p.m.: The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and three others injured following the crash. According to SCHP, the crash happened at 5 a.m. Monday when a 2010 Nissan SUV collided with...
WJCL
Wood chip fire causes heavy smoke along Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Fire officials have put out a wood chip fire at an industrial facility along the Savannah River. The fire, which officials say started at 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive, caused large plumes of black smoke to be seen for miles. It started around 7:00...
WJCL
Hilton Head therapy dog spreading smiles and joy after being abandoned, tangled in barb wire
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A new lease on life. In this week's Lowcountry Living, I’m introducing you to a special therapy dog who’s working to save others after once being saved herself. Big smiles, laughter and even singing. "Do your ears hang low?. Do they wobble...
WJCL
Investigation underway after vacant Savannah home catches fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a vacant home in Savannah caught fire on Sunday. It happened at Skidaway Road and 37th Street. No one was physically hurt. This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.
