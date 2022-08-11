ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

blufftonsun.com

Dogged determination results in life-saving rescue of lost man

The little white terrier mix slipped past owner Wayne Teague and led a merry chase through the woods behind their Sun City home June 18. A few hours later, a rescue began that involved Sun City Securitas, the Bluffton Police Department, Jasper County, and the Beaufort County Aviation Support Unit, ending with a doggone good outcome.
BLUFFTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina church heavily damaged in fire

SHELDON, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews battled a structure fire Friday morning at a church in Sheldon.  The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church off Pocotaligo Place. Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the building was heavily damaged by the fire.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SHELDON, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman killed by alligator near South Carolina pond

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in an alligator attack in South Carolina, the second person to die by an alligator in the state this summer. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Sun City Hilton Head development in Bluffton. A person called emergency services say they saw the animal near the edge of the water guarding what appeared to be a body.
BLUFFTON, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
wtoc.com

blufftonsun.com

Continued Bluffton Pool closure causes inconvenience

Swimmers in the Bluffton area have had a difficult time over the past few years. In 2020, COVID closed all Beaufort County buildings for two months-long periods. In 2021, there was another months-long closure in order to repair the walls and re-surface the bottom of the Bluffton Pool. Then, in...
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Certified physician assistant joins Beaufort Memorial Express Care

In a continuing effort to meet community demand for walk-in care for minor injuries and illnesses, Beaufort Memorial has added an experienced board-certified physician assistant to its Express Care & Occupational Health team. Kristen Vestigo, PA-C brings widely ranging experience in urgent care and family medicine to the practice, where...
BEAUFORT, SC
blufftonsun.com

Pickleball, Parker’s and Paris perhaps part of impending boom

This edition of the Business Update is all about rejuvenation. We’re talking about folks who are taking big swings, breaking new ground and inhabiting spots across the Lowcountry that seemed like they may stay barren and uninhabited. Pickleball coming to 170? It is the fastest growing sport in America...
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

YEMASSEE, SC
WTGS

Fatal crash in Jasper County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash Monday morning that left one dead and three injured in Jasper County. According to SCHP Trooper Nick Pye, at 5 a.m., two vehicles collided while traveling south on I-95 near the 1-mile marker. Officials said one of the vehicles was a 2010 Nissan SUV and the other was unknown.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Car group halts traffic on 1 side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday; no arrests made

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Photos and video on social media show at least a dozen cars halt traffic on one side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., officers From Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments responded to the bridge. Police received several reports of "a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing vehicle burnouts, and driving recklessly," according to a MPPD spokesperson.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Check out Aidan Ray Furniture with FWDG

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FWDG located in Beaufort, South Carolina, spans over 48,000 square feet with furniture options to fit every space, including Aidan Ray Furniture!. FWDG Marketing Coordinator, Angela Coxe, sat down with The Bridge to talk about this fantastic line of furniture they offer. Aidan Ray is an American made brand with neutral colors and functional designs to match any room in your home! These sofas are also made with performance fabrics so spills and stains are no issue. And if you purchase an Aidan Ray set through FWDG you’ll receive a free set of pillows to finish off your perfect living space!
BEAUFORT, SC
blufftontoday.com

Police investigating fatal wreck on Interstate 95 Monday in Jasper County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday morning in Jasper County, according to officials. Michael Johnson, 72, of Port St. Lucie, Fla, died at the scene due to injuries he sustained in the accident, Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken said Monday afternoon. The...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Wood chip fire causes heavy smoke along Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Fire officials have put out a wood chip fire at an industrial facility along the Savannah River. The fire, which officials say started at 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive, caused large plumes of black smoke to be seen for miles. It started around 7:00...
SAVANNAH, GA

