Readers: What questions do you have for the Mass. attorney general candidates?

We're giving readers a chance to tell us what questions they'd like to ask Andrea Campbell, Quentin Palfrey, and Shannon Liss-Riordan. Jim Davis /Jonathan Wiggs /John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

With the Sept. 6 primary fast approaching, it’s important that voters get all the information they need to decide who they would like to vote for.

The Massachusetts attorney general’s race has been a skirmish between three candidates with plenty of accolades: former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell, former deputy attorney general Quentin Palfrey, and class action lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan.

While there are meaningful differences between the candidates, in many ways, the three have struggled to strongly distinguish themselves from the other two, especially Palfrey and Liss-Riordan who are trailing behind Campbell in the race.

The candidates have big shoes to fill following Maura Healey’s tenure as attorney general. Her work has been so popular that she is now the favorite to win the governorship.

In recent debates, the candidates have discussed how the role of attorney general can be used to combat issues such as climate change and racism, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, how to fix the MBTA, and the recent rise in neo-Nazi activity in Boston.

We want to know what issues are important to you.

Tell us what questions you have for the candidates for attorney general of Massachusetts by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and we may use your responses in upcoming Boston.com election coverage.