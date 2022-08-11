ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Readers: What questions do you have for the Mass. attorney general candidates?

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Tell us what issues you would like us to ask them about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1ng9_0hE0u90V00
We're giving readers a chance to tell us what questions they'd like to ask Andrea Campbell, Quentin Palfrey, and Shannon Liss-Riordan. Jim Davis /Jonathan Wiggs /John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

With the Sept. 6 primary fast approaching, it’s important that voters get all the information they need to decide who they would like to vote for.

The Massachusetts attorney general’s race has been a skirmish between three candidates with plenty of accolades: former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell, former deputy attorney general Quentin Palfrey, and class action lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan.

While there are meaningful differences between the candidates, in many ways, the three have struggled to strongly distinguish themselves from the other two, especially Palfrey and Liss-Riordan who are trailing behind Campbell in the race.

The candidates have big shoes to fill following Maura Healey’s tenure as attorney general. Her work has been so popular that she is now the favorite to win the governorship.

In recent debates, the candidates have discussed how the role of attorney general can be used to combat issues such as climate change and racism, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, how to fix the MBTA, and the recent rise in neo-Nazi activity in Boston.

We want to know what issues are important to you.

Tell us what questions you have for the candidates for attorney general of Massachusetts by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and we may use your responses in upcoming Boston.com election coverage.

Comments / 12

Related
WCVB

Republican candidates for Massachusetts Lt. Gov. debate ahead of primary election

BOSTON — Former President Donald Trump loomed large during a Monday debate between two Republican candidates for Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts. Former state Rep. Kate Campanale and former state Rep. Leah Cole Allen are competing for the chance to face a Democratic candidate in the general election. Allen is also a nurse and was fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Massachusetts has a significant new clean energy and climate law

Since taking office in 2015, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed four climate bills into law. The most recent was signed last week. The Republican governor said it should help Massachusetts continue its successful efforts to obtain more renewable energy. Climate activists celebrated the new law. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts education board votes to raise MCAS score graduation requirements

MALDEN, Mass. — State education officials voted Monday to require students to achieve higher standardized testing scores in order to graduate high school in Massachusetts. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education's decision means the Class of 2026 will be the first to face the higher Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System score requirements. Those students will be required to earn a scaled score of 486 on the English exam, 486 on the math exam and 470 for science and technology or engineering tests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Live 95.9

MA Residents: Are You Ready To Receive Some “Moolah, Moolah, Moolah”?

Governor Charlie Baker's plans for middle-income residents to receive a $250 check from the state of Massachusetts recently fell apart in Boston, but taxpayers are in for another reprieve thanks to a statute that was implemented back in 1986 which mandates that any money collected in state income tax reaches a pre-determined dollar amount that falls within the state budget parameters.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Palfrey
Person
Andrea Campbell
Person
Maura Healey
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in

BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

A new report names Massachusetts the best state to live in

The quality of Massachusetts’ schools and its low crime rate helped the Commonwealth land the top spot in this year’s WalletHub study of the Best States to Live In, the consumer financial website reported Monday. Massachusetts beat out New Jersey, which bested the Bay State for the top...
WPRI

Massachusetts Criminal Justice database open to the public

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced a new online dashboard aimed at consolidating data from the state’s criminal justice system. It was initially part of 2018’s criminal justice reform law and is designed to increase transparency and public access to this type of data. The dashboard records inmate populations both in individual counties and the state’s department of corrections.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Campbell#Mbta#Neo Nazi#Boston Com
WCVB

Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Live 95.9

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
Ballotpedia News

Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance

The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy