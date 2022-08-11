ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLGW lineman dies in the line of duty, company says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lineman for Memphis, Lights, Gas and Water (MLGW) died while on the job Thursday, according to MLGW.

The utility company said that Michael Nowlin was fatally injured Thursday, August 11, on a job site at a new subdivision in the Millington area.

MLGW said that Nowlin had been with the company since 2004.

His death is under investigation, MLGW said.

According to the company, Nowlin is their 37th employee to die in the line of duty since 1941.

Comments / 5

Vasheta Ritter
4d ago

Lord have Mercy… such a tragedy! Lord be with his family during this unexpected loss

WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 9-15

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Church’s Fried Chicken #350 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis breaks all-time record in post-pandemic job recovery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce announced that the Memphis job growth outpaced the US national job growth rate in its pandemic recovery. After a small contraction in the job markets in May 2022, the Greater Memphis region set an all-time record high with 661,700 jobs. The Chamber also noted that the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
