MLGW lineman dies in the line of duty, company says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lineman for Memphis, Lights, Gas and Water (MLGW) died while on the job Thursday, according to MLGW.

The utility company said that Michael Nowlin was fatally injured Thursday, August 11, on a job site at a new subdivision in the Millington area.

WATCH: Witness describes moments MLGW worker died on the job WATCH: Witness describes moments MLGW worker died on the job

MLGW said that Nowlin had been with the company since 2004.

His death is under investigation, MLGW said.

According to the company, Nowlin is their 37th employee to die in the line of duty since 1941.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.