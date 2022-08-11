Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Merriwether residents start petition to save homes marked for demolition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of neighbors is trying to save several homes from demolition in the Merriwether neighborhood. The houses are on Lawton Court which is between South Preston Street and East Burnett Avenue. Sarah Fisher lives two streets away. She and others in the neighborhood say they...
WLKY.com
Farming groups want to eliminate Shively food desert by creating community food park
SHIVELY, Ky. — There's a push underway right now to convert a portion of a former Shively golf course into a community food park for urban farming. The former Farsnely Golf Center on Crums lane is prime real estate for the city of Shively and two local groups are looking to put some of it to good use. One of those groups is The Food Literacy Project.
WLKY.com
Concrete batch plant coming to Middletown, Lake Forest neighbors concerned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Construction is underway for a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown, and people living in the area have a number of concerns. SI Ready Mix is building the plant in a lot on Aiken Road, across from the Lake Forest neighborhood. Lake Forest neighbors said they...
WLKY.com
Clark County democrats call for leadership changes after jail sued by 28 women
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — There are new calls for changes to leadership at the Clark County, Indiana jail after two separate lawsuits were filed by 28 female inmates. The women claim they were sexually assaulted, physically attacked or threatened last October by male inmates. A corrections officer, David Lowe,...
WLKY.com
Computers donated to Volunteers of America facility aim to address digital divide in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new computer lab with donated computers in west Louisville and it's aimed at addressing the digital divide in the Louisville community. The Volunteers of America facility – at 4303 W Broadway – now has a dedicated space for free computer and internet use. From learning how to use the internet, Word documents, and even social media, the team will be there to assist any resident who needs training.
WLKY.com
Louisville leaders speak on violence, substance abuse in community town hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders held a town hall Saturday speaking out against two issues they say are plaguing the Louisville Metro area: violence and substance abuse. The Central Louisville Coalition organized the event, which was held at the main library downtown. Community activist and former mayoral candidate, Shameka...
WLKY.com
Portion of I-64 renamed in honor of fallen LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer killed in the line of duty was honored on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Cottongim was hit and killed in December while responding to an abandoned car on Interstate 64. "He was a shining example of what a police officer should be," Sen....
WLKY.com
New Baptist Health facility, combining ER and Urgent Care, now open in Jeffersonville
A new hybrid health care facility is now open in southern Indiana. Baptist Health officially opened its new concept, which combines an urgent care center with an emergency room, on Monday. The idea of the new facility is to provide patients with faster care than ever before. The same kind...
WLKY.com
What's in the water? Investigators say chemical spill turned Indiana creek bright blue
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Investigators say a chemical spill into a New Albany Creek is not harmful to fish or wildlife. A spill that resulted in bright blue water in Fall Run Creek was reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Kent Barrow, director of Floyd County Emergency Management. Cleanup...
WLKY.com
Oldham County School's absence policy causing concern for parents
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — An old attendance policy is causing a stir in Oldham County Schools as the superintendent's office has decided to more strictly enforce the policy. The policy in question, OCBE 9010, states as follows;. "A student may receive an excused absence for good cause upon receipt...
WLKY.com
Kentucky AG files motion to permanently dismiss challenge to controversial abortion law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a controversial abortion law. He's asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Louisville abortion clinic against a 2018 law, House Bill 454. The...
WLKY.com
3 bats with rabies found in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three bats have tested positive for rabies in Jefferson County, the Department of Public Health and Wellness said, and they plan to talk about precautions. LMPHW will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss the positive tests they've found this year. They have not yet released where they were found.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating police, cyclist accident in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one of their own officers was involved in a wreck with a bicyclist in the Portland neighborhood. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 31st and Bank streets. Investigators say the woman was riding her...
WLKY.com
Louisville bar to close after two years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A neighborhood bar in Butchertown is closing its doors later this month,according to Louisville Business First. Gold Bar, located at 1601 Story Ave., announced its impending closure in a social media post on Monday. The bar, which opened in the summer of 2020, will open for the final time on Saturday, Aug. 27.
WLKY.com
More than 20 food trucks rolling into Schnitzelburg for Food Truck Invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of Louisville's favorite food trucks are being featured at the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. The event is Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. More than 20 food trucks will be parked along Hickory Street between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street. There will also...
WLKY.com
JCPS students display their artwork at the Speed Art Museum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of Jefferson County Public Schools students had their art displayed Sunday at the Speed Art Museum, for the W.E.B. DuBois Academy Day. For the 'Empowering Through Panels' project, students were tasked with creating their own comics. Educators said this is a great opportunity for their...
WLKY.com
Single parents assistance organization asking for donations during Give For Good Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SPARC Hope is participating in this year'sGive For Good Louisville charitable donation event. SPARC, which stands for Single Parent Resource Center, states that their vision is to be a premier resource for single parents that enables and empowers them to become self-supporting to achieve a better quality of life for themselves and their children.
WLKY.com
Shooting in the California neighborhood sends woman to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the California neighborhood that sent a woman to the hospital. Around 8 p. m. Sunday night, police officers from the 2nd Division received a call to respond to 17th and St. Catherine Street. After their arrival, officers soon...
'Frustrated, violated, shocked': Cherokee Triangle homeowners look for help in car keying incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Highland neighbors living in Cherokee Triangle are looking for a man, captured on security camera video, allegedly keying cars in the area Satuday. Lena Lions, who lives in the area, says her and fellow homeowners are, "frustrated, violated, shocked." According to neighbors, he was going around...
WLKY.com
Attorney claims woman charged in deadly Watterson Expressway crash wasn't driving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The defense attorney for a woman who is charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway argued that she was not driving the vehicle at the time of the wreck. Maria Gibson, 42, was arraigned in court Monday on several charges,...
