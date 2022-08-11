ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Farming groups want to eliminate Shively food desert by creating community food park

SHIVELY, Ky. — There's a push underway right now to convert a portion of a former Shively golf course into a community food park for urban farming. The former Farsnely Golf Center on Crums lane is prime real estate for the city of Shively and two local groups are looking to put some of it to good use. One of those groups is The Food Literacy Project.
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

Computers donated to Volunteers of America facility aim to address digital divide in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new computer lab with donated computers in west Louisville and it's aimed at addressing the digital divide in the Louisville community. The Volunteers of America facility – at 4303 W Broadway – now has a dedicated space for free computer and internet use. From learning how to use the internet, Word documents, and even social media, the team will be there to assist any resident who needs training.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville leaders speak on violence, substance abuse in community town hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders held a town hall Saturday speaking out against two issues they say are plaguing the Louisville Metro area: violence and substance abuse. The Central Louisville Coalition organized the event, which was held at the main library downtown. Community activist and former mayoral candidate, Shameka...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Portion of I-64 renamed in honor of fallen LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer killed in the line of duty was honored on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Cottongim was hit and killed in December while responding to an abandoned car on Interstate 64. "He was a shining example of what a police officer should be," Sen....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Oldham County School's absence policy causing concern for parents

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — An old attendance policy is causing a stir in Oldham County Schools as the superintendent's office has decided to more strictly enforce the policy. The policy in question, OCBE 9010, states as follows;. "A student may receive an excused absence for good cause upon receipt...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

3 bats with rabies found in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three bats have tested positive for rabies in Jefferson County, the Department of Public Health and Wellness said, and they plan to talk about precautions. LMPHW will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss the positive tests they've found this year. They have not yet released where they were found.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating police, cyclist accident in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one of their own officers was involved in a wreck with a bicyclist in the Portland neighborhood. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 31st and Bank streets. Investigators say the woman was riding her...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville bar to close after two years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A neighborhood bar in Butchertown is closing its doors later this month,according to Louisville Business First. Gold Bar, located at 1601 Story Ave., announced its impending closure in a social media post on Monday. The bar, which opened in the summer of 2020, will open for the final time on Saturday, Aug. 27.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS students display their artwork at the Speed Art Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of Jefferson County Public Schools students had their art displayed Sunday at the Speed Art Museum, for the W.E.B. DuBois Academy Day. For the 'Empowering Through Panels' project, students were tasked with creating their own comics. Educators said this is a great opportunity for their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Single parents assistance organization asking for donations during Give For Good Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SPARC Hope is participating in this year'sGive For Good Louisville charitable donation event. SPARC, which stands for Single Parent Resource Center, states that their vision is to be a premier resource for single parents that enables and empowers them to become self-supporting to achieve a better quality of life for themselves and their children.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting in the California neighborhood sends woman to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the California neighborhood that sent a woman to the hospital. Around 8 p. m. Sunday night, police officers from the 2nd Division received a call to respond to 17th and St. Catherine Street. After their arrival, officers soon...
LOUISVILLE, KY

