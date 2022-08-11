Read full article on original website
Peoria Police investigating armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a late-Sunday morning armed robbery. Police say officers were called to a building near Dries Lane and West Margaret Avenue 11:35 a.m., in the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane. There, investigators believe a male suspect walked into a building, implied he...
PPD investigating Monday morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. — Shooting in Peoria Monday morning has left a man seriously injured. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth said officers were called to W. John Gwynn Avenue, near W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on a ShotSpotter alert of 5 shots fired about 9:13 a.m. On-scene, PPD was...
UPDATE: New details on fatal Hanna City plane crash
HANNA CITY, Ill. – We’re learning more about the time leading up to Saturday’s deadly single-engine plane crash in Hanna City. The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of the Mooney M20 plane reported engine trouble prior to crashing on Illinois 116 in Hanna City. The administration...
Peoria County mailing out permanent vote by mail applications
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois voters can now apply to vote by mail permanently. But, Peoria County Election officials are concerned that a recent mailer from the Voter Participation Center, a non-profit organization, may be misleading. “We just didn’t feel that it met the requirements of a permanent vote by...
Peoria business damaged by fire Sunday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a commercial fire near the intersection of N. Knoxville and McClure. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first crews on-scene found fire in the basement of the King Zone grocery store’s utility area. Due to an...
Council member announces run for Pekin Mayor
PEKIN, Ill. – The woman who currently ends up filling the mayor’s shoes in Pekin when the mayor isn’t available now wants the job for good. Becky Cloyd — Pekin Mayor Pro Tempore — announced on social media Monday she’s running for Pekin Mayor in next year’s election.
PPS Board: Recent dress code survey not officially sanctioned
PEORIA, Ill. — Some school leaders in Peoria are going out of their way both to question and, perhaps to defend PPS District 150’s current dress code. Peoria Public Schools Board member Anni Reinking is effectively at the center of it all so far. 25 News reports she...
Landmark Recreation Center to be auctioned off
PEORIA, Ill. – A popular recreation facility is apparently going to be on the auction block. The Peoria Forest Hill Development Company says the Landmark Recreation Center is now listed for a “direct auction” — meaning, the property is now being marketed to targeted buyers on a national level.
Local gas prices declining — but maybe not for long
AURORA, Ill. – Depending on which entity you ask, gas prices are now either under four dollars a gallon in Peoria, or just at that level. AAA says the current average price for a gallon of unleaded in the Peoria-Pekin metro area is $4.006, more than 20 cents lower than the week before.
