Hartford, CT

Take a tour of the Soldiers and Sailors Arch in Hartford

By Tom Parent
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bushnell Park Foundation runs a number of spaces in Hartford. Now, they want to take you on a walk through some local history.

News 8 Photojournalist Tom Parent got a look at the “Soldiers and Sailors” Arch tour.

Wat ch the video above for the full segment.

