Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Related
wgno.com
Heat returns this week!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible but not as likely across a number of southshore locations.
wgno.com
Heat Advisory issued Tuesday
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Tuesday, some...
gentillymessenger.com
Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies
As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
WDSU
Flock of birds fly into New Orleans area woman's car on Causeway Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans area woman was terrified when a flock of birds flew into her car on the Causeway Bridge over the weekend. Michelle Poche' said she was driving on the Causeway Saturday night around 8 p.m. when a flock of birds flew from under the bridge.
The Dark History Behind the Huey P Long Bridge in Louisiana
Eerie stories about the Huey P. Long bridge abound in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Described as a modern engineering marvel, this 4.5-mile bridge over the Mississippi River carries 4 lanes of the US 90 highway as well as a 2-track railroad line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigerdroppings.com
New Orleans is uninhabitable
I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
NOLA.com
Westbank Heritage Festival makes return to Segnette Field
The Westbank Heritage Festival will return on Labor Day weekend with music, food and vendors. The free festival will be held at Segnette Field at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., in Westwego. The two-day celebration is Sept. 4-5 from noon to 8 p.m. daily. The musical lineup will feature...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana
Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Travelers walk to N.O. airport after crash closed I-10W for hours
A four-vehicle crash involving a school bus that turned sideways on I-10 near the New Orleans International Airport, had drivers stuck in traffic for a couple of hours. The traffic delay was too much for some travelers heading to MSY
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Atlanta to New Orleans
Whether you love fast cars, soulful music, hearty food and the history of the Civil Rights Movement, or instead prefer stunning coastal views and fabulous beaches, there will be plenty of memories made on this laid-back road trip from Atlanta to the ever-buzzing New Orleans. The 680-mile road trip from...
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway
Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
Skip the Hurricane — frozen Irish Coffee is a New Orleans staple worth sipping
If you ever find yourself in New Orleans' French Quarter, perched on a stool inside Molly's at the Market, a frozen Irish Coffee sloshing in your gut and feeling that kind of inner glow that translates to "Man, I wish I could stay here forever," you would not be the first.
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
Here are some of the oldest restaurants in the state.
wgno.com
Man shot Monday morning in Desire neighborhood, condition unknown
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Desire area left a man wounded Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say they were notified of the shooting just after 9 a.m. The NOPD says officers responded to the scene at the corner of Desire Parkway...
WDSU
Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
myneworleans.com
Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
Comments / 0