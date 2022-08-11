ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wgno.com

Heat returns this week!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible but not as likely across a number of southshore locations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Heat Advisory issued Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies

As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

New Orleans is uninhabitable

I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Westbank Heritage Festival makes return to Segnette Field

The Westbank Heritage Festival will return on Labor Day weekend with music, food and vendors. The free festival will be held at Segnette Field at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., in Westwego. The two-day celebration is Sept. 4-5 from noon to 8 p.m. daily. The musical lineup will feature...
WESTWEGO, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Atlanta to New Orleans

Whether you love fast cars, soulful music, hearty food and the history of the Civil Rights Movement, or instead prefer stunning coastal views and fabulous beaches, there will be plenty of memories made on this laid-back road trip from Atlanta to the ever-buzzing New Orleans. The 680-mile road trip from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yana Bostongirl

One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

