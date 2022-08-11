Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
Louisville community mourning father of 3 who was killed Sunday in fiery crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman who police believe caused a fiery crash that killed a man early Sunday morning on Interstate-264 near the Breckenridge Lane exit, appeared in court Monday for the first time since the incident. Forty-two-year-old Maria Gibson (aka Maria Lara) plead not guilty to operating a...
WLKY.com
Attorney claims woman charged in deadly Watterson Expressway crash wasn't driving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The defense attorney for a woman who is charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway argued that she was not driving the vehicle at the time of the wreck. Maria Gibson, 42, was arraigned in court Monday on several charges,...
WLKY.com
LMPD charge Louisville woman with murder in Watterson Expressway crash, victim identified
Louisville Metro Police have charged a Louisville woman with murder in connection with a deadly fiery crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway for several hours early Sunday morning. Police have arrested 42-year-old Maria Lara. Arrest records say Lara had been drinking prior to rear-ending a second vehicle at a...
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in Bashford Manor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition at the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in the Bashford Manor neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 12:45 a.m., LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 330o block of River Chase Court. That...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Shooting in the California neighborhood sends woman to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the California neighborhood that sent a woman to the hospital. Around 8 p. m. Sunday night, police officers from the 2nd Division received a call to respond to 17th and St. Catherine Street. After their arrival, officers soon...
WLKY.com
Gun found in student's backpack at PRP High School on first day back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pleasure Ridge Park High School sent out an email to families after a gun was found in a student's backpack Monday. According to the email, a student was acting suspiciously, which led the school's officials to launch an investigation. School staff then discovered a gun in the student's backpack, which had been handled by two students.
WLKY.com
Police: 35-year-old man dies in Jennings County motorcycle crash
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A 35-year-old man is dead after authorities say his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Jennings County. According to police, Gerald Andrew Branam, of North Vernon, was riding his motorcycle on Aug. 12 on U.S. 50 near the intersection of N. State Road 3 when it crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
WLKY.com
One person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person died in a firey crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway several hours early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The incident was called in just after 4 a.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson. This content is imported from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating police, cyclist accident in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one of their own officers was involved in a wreck with a bicyclist in the Portland neighborhood. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 31st and Bank streets. Investigators say the woman was riding her...
WLKY.com
Clark County democrats call for leadership changes after jail sued by 28 women
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — There are new calls for changes to leadership at the Clark County, Indiana jail after two separate lawsuits were filed by 28 female inmates. The women claim they were sexually assaulted, physically attacked or threatened last October by male inmates. A corrections officer, David Lowe,...
WLKY.com
Police investigate burned body found in West Buechel
WEST BUECHEL, Ky. — Investigators are looking into the discovery of a burned body found in the West Buechel neighborhood Saturday. It all started when firefighters were called to put out a fire near a fence in the 6400 block of Six Mile Lane around 11 a.m. When crews...
WLKY.com
Missing Louisville mother remembered during candlelight vigil
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a Louisville mother last seen three years ago marks the anniversary of her disappearance with a candlelight vigil. The family of Andrea Knabel is continuing their search for her. Earlier this summer, the family teamed up with the nonprofit group Community United Effort...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Man killed after crashing into tree on Oldham County road
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A man was killed Friday night in a crash in Oldham County, according to the Oldham County police. Oldham County authorities responded at 6:21 p.m. Friday to a report of a car crash on Rose Island Road north of Oldham Acres Road. When they got...
WLKY.com
New nonprofit in Oldham County hopes to help local vets, children in need
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — There's a new nonprofit in Oldham County dedicated to helping veterans and children in need. It's called 'Be like Griff', named after Daniel Griffith, a 39-year-old Crestwood army veteran who was killed in a car accident on I-71 in December 2021. Investigators determined that traffic...
WLKY.com
Portion of I-64 renamed in honor of fallen LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer killed in the line of duty was honored on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Cottongim was hit and killed in December while responding to an abandoned car on Interstate 64. "He was a shining example of what a police officer should be," Sen....
WLKY.com
Louisville leaders speak on violence, substance abuse in community town hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders held a town hall Saturday speaking out against two issues they say are plaguing the Louisville Metro area: violence and substance abuse. The Central Louisville Coalition organized the event, which was held at the main library downtown. Community activist and former mayoral candidate, Shameka...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Louisville toddler finally leaves hospital after getting heart transplant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday marked a celebratory and heartfelt occasion for one Louisville toddler who has defied the odds since birth. After 283 days in the hospital and receiving a heart transplant, Clay Goodwin was able to go home, but not without a parade from the Norton Children's Hospital staff.
WLKY.com
One dead after crash near Ford Truck Plant, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes were closed on Chamberlain lane near Westport Road after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Louisville Metro Police Department Eight Division responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000...
WLKY.com
Single parents assistance organization asking for donations during Give For Good Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SPARC Hope is participating in this year'sGive For Good Louisville charitable donation event. SPARC, which stands for Single Parent Resource Center, states that their vision is to be a premier resource for single parents that enables and empowers them to become self-supporting to achieve a better quality of life for themselves and their children.
WLKY.com
With mother out of surgery, Jones family expected to finally leave Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a month later, the mother and daughter who survived a deadly crash in downtown Louisville in July are on track to return home to Kansas this weekend. A post on the Jones Family Updates Facebook group says mother Amy Jones had surgery Monday to...
Comments / 0