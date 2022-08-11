ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMJ

Fresno Coroner’s Office Looking for Relatives of Man Found in Canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating the relatives of a 59-year-old man found dead in a Fresno canal. Antonio Aguilar was discovered by canal workers on Tuesday, July 19th while clearing a trash gate near Barstow and Westlawn Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Suspect Wanted After Assaulting 7-Eleven Clerk In Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is currently looking for a man who they say assaulted a 7-Eleven employee on Friday in Merced. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 2255. E. Gerard Avenue for calls of a disturbance. Officers say that the clerk and the suspect got...
MERCED, CA
KMJ

Kingsburg Fire Department Trains For Confined Space Rescuing

(KMJ) — The Kingsburg Fire Department is making sure its team is able to rescue people from all sorts of situations. Three firefighters have now finished up their Confined Space Rescue training. “This California State Fire Training course is one of many technical rescue courses required of our members...
KINGSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMJ

Prayer Vigil Held for Missing 22-Year-Old Woman from Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – It’s been over a week since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma disappeared. “There is people searching and they don’t know the family,” said Leslie Martinez, a relative of Fuente’s who is thankful for all the support they have been getting. Her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy