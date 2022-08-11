ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Make Several Roster Moves Ahead of Fan Fest

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5zJa_0hE0sgmh00

Scott Fitterer was busy making moves Thursday evening.

Prior to the team's annual Fan Fest, the Panthers made a few roster moves Thursday evening.

Defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner has been placed on the reserve/injured list

Tuioti-Mariner played his college ball at UCLA from 2014-17 and recorded 133 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and four fumble recoveries. He went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft but signed with the Atlanta Falcons shortly after. Tuioti-Mariner spent parts of three seasons with the Falcons and served as a solid rotational player tallying 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight QB hits, three sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Waive CB Devin Jones with an injury settlement

The Panthers signed Jones after Keith Taylor Jr. went down with an injury in training camp.

Jones played at UNC Pembroke and is a graduate of Lake Norman High School. During his time at Pembroke, Jones recorded 23 PBUs, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He was also a kick return specialist, totaling 2,742 all-purpose yards for his career.

Signed TEs Ryan Izzo and Nate Becker

With Stephen Sullivan dealing with a family matter and Josh Babicz and Ian Thomas getting injured in camp, the Panthers were extremely thin on tight ends. Izzo is a former 7th round draft pick of the New England Patriots. In two seasons with the Pats, Izzo recorded 19 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown. Becker spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills but only appeared in one game.

