ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Attorneys of man convicted of murdering Erika Gaytan files motion for new trial

By Stephanie Shields
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIihS_0hE0rzH300

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – According to court records, the attorneys for Ricardo Marquez filed a motion requesting a new trial a month after he was convicted of murder.

Marquez found guilty of murder

As KTSM previously reported, Marquez was convicted for the murder of Erika Gaytan and sentenced to 75 years in prison.

According to court records, attorneys filed a motion for a new trial on July 25, about one month after a jury found him guilty of murder.

In the motion, attorneys allege there was insufficient evidence of “an intentional and knowing killing of Erika Gaytan” to support a guilty verdict.

The motion also states the State encouraged the jury to speculate as to how Marquez “might have killed Gaytan” and said the jury engaged in improper deliberations which violated his right to a fair trial.

Marquez sentenced to 75 years in Gaytan murder case

Marquez was accused of killing Gaytan in 2019 after she disappeared after the two went to a concert together.

Gaytan’s body was never found. Investigators found traces of Gaytan’s blood in Marquez’s brother’s Jeep after he asked to borrow it.

El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales had told KTSM at the time of the sentencing that this type of case, where a body is not found, is very difficult for prosecutors to get a conviction.

The motion hearing is set for August 23 at 2:00 p.m. with Judge Sam Medrano presiding.

Read the full motion below:

RICARDO-MARQUEZ-20220D01247-AMENDED-MOTION-FOR-NEW-TRIAL Download

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Almost 100 cases dismissed at El Paso County Court; more pending dismissal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Public Defender’s office and Jail Magistrate dismissed almost 100 cases in court hearings on Monday. Chief Public Defender Kelly Childress-Diaz confirmed her office has filed motion to dismiss 435 cases, including the 98 that were already dismissed on Monday. The cases in question, or how Childress-Diaz explained, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – John Oliver Hamilton from Las Cruces, New Mexico was charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire. Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Man who threatened to start fire at NMSU detained

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a man threatened to burn a building at New Mexico State University. The US Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old John Hamilton called the schools office of institutional equality several times on July 27, telling staff he would start a fire there. A motive has not been revealed. Hamilton has a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at The post Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Youngest victim of Juarez’s recent violent attacks laid down to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Families are still feeling the pain from last week’s violent gang attack. Today the family of 12-year-old Christian Zuniga held a funeral form him. He was killed when a gunman entered a Circle K store and began opening fire. His parents were injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Wanted fugitives from El Paso Police, Sheriff’s Office for week of Aug. 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.  The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.  El Paso Police […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Socorro representative arrested for DWI according to spokesperson

SOCORRO, Texas -- Socorro representative Ruben Reyes was arrested for DWI Thursday, Socorro's spokesman Victor Reta confirmed. Reta says Reyes has bonded out and that the incident will be brought up at a Socorro City Council meeting on Thursday. On the City of Socorro website, Reyes's profile says he's "brought forth important items such as The post Socorro representative arrested for DWI according to spokesperson appeared first on KVIA.
SOCORRO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salman Rushdie
theprospectordaily.com

Riot in Ciudad Juárez’s prison leaves citizens terrified

At 1 p.m., Aug. 11, according to multiple news sources a riot broke out inside the Centro de Reinserción Social (Cereso) No. 3 in Ciudad Juárez, where prisoners from the rival gangs of “Los Aztecas” and “Mexicles” fought, leaving two people dead and several injured.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Customs officers find meth, fentanyl hidden in basket of laundry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso found and intercepted nearly 5 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly a pound of fentanyl hidden in a basket of laundry. “Money laundering is nothing new; however, finding drugs in a basket of laundry […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorneys#Sentencing#New Trial#Violent Crime#State#Jeep
KTSM

TTUHSC El Paso launches their first tactical fellowship in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences El Paso has recently launched their first Tactical Medicine Fellowship. The program is the first Tactical Medicine Fellowship in Texas, and the fourth on a national level. The fellowship is a one-year program where a new fellow will be chosen every July. TTUHSC El Paso claims to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Northeast El Paso man arrested for Aggravated Assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) gang unit announced Thursday afternoon the arrest of a man for aggravated assault after pointing a shotgun at another person. According to EPPD, on Wednesday, August 10th, police were sent to the 3000 block of Keltner for an aggravated assault call. Their […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
KTSM

Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Judge calls hearing in Walmart case following mysterious e-mails to media

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Judge Sam Medrano scheduled a status hearing in the case against the accused Walmart shooter following a series of mysterious emails to local media late last week. The Judge scheduled the status hearing for Thursday, August 18, at 10;30 a.m., just days after KTSM filed a report about a series […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy