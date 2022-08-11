Read full article on original website
'It's been huge:' Maine drivers relieved as gas prices fall
PORTLAND (WGME) – Gas prices in Maine keep falling. They're still higher than the national average, but prices have dropped about $0.20 a gallon over the last week. Drivers are relieved at the new prices. This has been one of the most rapid drops in gas prices Maine has...
Gas prices down more than $0.20 in Maine in last week
PORTLAND (WGME) – Gas prices are down more than $0.20 in Maine in the past week. According to GasBuddy, which surveys more than 1,200 stations in Maine, the average Monday is $4.26 for regular. That's $0.49 lower than a month ago, but still $1.16 higher than a year ago.
Trial for Maine man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot set to begin this week
PORTLAND (WGME) – The trial for a Maine man charged for his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot is set to begin this week. Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon is accused of attacking three officers during the insurrection. He's facing more than 10 charges, including multiple felonies. He's...
Airplane debris crashes down near Maine State Capitol building
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A member of the Capitol Police is lucky to be OK after he narrowly missed being hit by what's believed to be part of a plane. Investigators say it landed a few feet away from him right outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Screener Craig...
Ask the I-Team: Can lottery winners protect their identity in Maine?
You may have dreamed about winning the lottery recently when the Mega Millions jackpot swelled to more than $1 billion. “Why does Maine not offer a way for lottery winners to protect their identity, as is available in other states?" The Mega Millions website says public disclosure laws vary from...
Maine school districts need to fill hundreds of positions before school year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's hard to believe, but the school year is just two to three weeks away for most students, and districts across Maine are struggling to fill hundreds of job openings. "If at the time school starts we have openings, we will have to make adjustments," Portland Schools...
Judge upholds Maine law to protect domestic violence victims from poor credit scores
A new law in Maine to protect domestic violence victims from poor credit scores because of their abusers is upheld by a judge. Fay's Law was passed in 2019. Under the law, survivors of domestic abuse are protected from poor credit reports as a result of financial choices by their estranged partners like racking up debt or paying bills late.
