ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

'It's been huge:' Maine drivers relieved as gas prices fall

PORTLAND (WGME) – Gas prices in Maine keep falling. They're still higher than the national average, but prices have dropped about $0.20 a gallon over the last week. Drivers are relieved at the new prices. This has been one of the most rapid drops in gas prices Maine has...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gas prices down more than $0.20 in Maine in last week

PORTLAND (WGME) – Gas prices are down more than $0.20 in Maine in the past week. According to GasBuddy, which surveys more than 1,200 stations in Maine, the average Monday is $4.26 for regular. That's $0.49 lower than a month ago, but still $1.16 higher than a year ago.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Airplane debris crashes down near Maine State Capitol building

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A member of the Capitol Police is lucky to be OK after he narrowly missed being hit by what's believed to be part of a plane. Investigators say it landed a few feet away from him right outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Screener Craig...
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Traffic
WPFO

Ask the I-Team: Can lottery winners protect their identity in Maine?

You may have dreamed about winning the lottery recently when the Mega Millions jackpot swelled to more than $1 billion. “Why does Maine not offer a way for lottery winners to protect their identity, as is available in other states?" The Mega Millions website says public disclosure laws vary from...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy