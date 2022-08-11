INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A reproductive law expert on Monday said to expect federal and state lawsuits over Indiana’s new abortion law. According to the state health department, the new law voids all abortion clinic licenses when it goes into effect Sept. 15. This means only hospitals and surgical centers affiliated with them will be able to provide abortions under the extremely limited exceptions to the ban. Indiana University law professor, Jody Madeira said, “It’s likely the Department of Justice will sue to block the law, as it already has to block a ban in Idaho.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO