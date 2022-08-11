ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WISH-TV

Abortion service providers vow legal action as new abortion law looms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A reproductive law expert on Monday said to expect federal and state lawsuits over Indiana’s new abortion law. According to the state health department, the new law voids all abortion clinic licenses when it goes into effect Sept. 15. This means only hospitals and surgical centers affiliated with them will be able to provide abortions under the extremely limited exceptions to the ban. Indiana University law professor, Jody Madeira said, “It’s likely the Department of Justice will sue to block the law, as it already has to block a ban in Idaho.”
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Power Huddle program helps teens get jobs

An Indianapolis Program is helping teens get jobs. “Yes Indy” is launching “Power Huddle,” a two-week job-readiness experience. In the program, teens learn to develop skills that help them get hired. A program administrator and student who recently completed the program joined us Monday on “All Indiana”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
WISH-TV

2 Indiana teens team up to revamp book series they created as kids

Two Indiana teens started writing their first book at as second graders. Within about two years it was published, and now they’re reuniting again as teenagers to expand their “Mystery of the Stolen Pearl Necklace” series. Annie Meade and Bailey Richards, co-authors, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!”...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

INside Story: Indiana's Music Scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– That Hoosier sound. No matter what form it takes, it has become a staple in the world of music. If you want to understand where the music scene is and where it’s going, first you have to understand where its been. For more than 40 years, Geno “DJ Geno”, Shelton, and Sid “Uncle Jamz” Johnson have had the best seats in the house. DJ Geno remembers how Indiana’s music scene first captured his ears.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Shannon Family Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Kelly and Sophia Shannon with Shannon Family Farms. Shannon Family Farms has a variety of family, friendly activities for all. Visit the website here.
WISH-TV

Hagerstown arrives at Little League World Series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SportsLocker Sunday featured an exclusive interview with the Hagerstown Little League team in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ahead of this week’s Little League World Series. WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford spoke with Hagerstown head coach Patrick Vinson and three players as the tiny Indiana community continues to feel the...
HAGERSTOWN, IN
Eric Holcomb
WISH-TV

Millennials increase RV sales in Indiana

MT. COMFORT, Ind (WISH) — The owner of Mt. Comfort RV in Hancock County said people ages 18 to 34 are some of the biggest consumers of recreational vehicles. Many of these lavish vehicles, which come with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, were once considered a luxury for the retired and are now in the mainstream.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Wet start to the month of August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time in 4 months, precipitation is running above average through the first 15 days of a month. Currently, August’s rainfall total stands at 2.04″ in Indianapolis which is over a half inch above what we normally see through the first 15 days.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Teams compete in Plane Pull Challenge for special need Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 21st annual Plane Pull Challenge kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Indianapolis International Airport. Jeff Mohler, CEO of Special Olympics Indiana, said this is their largest single-day fundraiser. “The unique fundraising event offers for teams of up to 15 people the opportunity to compete...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

New Red Line buses are too heavy for some city streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was just three years ago that several downtown Indianapolis streets were closed for the building of the Red Line. IndyGo has now closed several of their stations along the Red Line for reconstruction and “enhancements.”. “It looks like they are wasting taxpayers’ money, that’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police search for 3-year-old toddler missing from Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police released a statement on Facebook that a 3-year-old girl is missing from Bloomington. Bloomington Police Department officers say the toddler is a 3-year-old girl. They say she was last seen in the 400 block of West Driscoll Drive around 3:15 p.m. Police say she...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

FBI finds 9 juveniles, 3 offenders in Indianapolis area, part of national sting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FBI agents from the Indianapolis Division worked with law enforcement partners from the United States Marshals Service and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing persons and vice units. The FBI identified 9 adolescent victims and three sex offenders during local operations on Aug. 12. Operation Cross Country ran from Aug. 4-7, as well as Aug.11-14. According to the FBI, a major law enforcement operation to locate and assist victims of human trafficking and related crimes resulted in the location of more than 200 victims during the first two weeks of August.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

July 2022 real estate report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 spoke with Dan Brown, an F.C. Tucker Realtor. “The market isn’t turning, it isn’t going anywhere. It’s slowing down just a little bit,” Brown said. “An average market, it’s 30-45 days on market, and that’s a pretty good market,” Brown...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: One-year-old baby's death confirmed as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police released a statement Saturday evening confirming the death of a one-year-old baby who died May 6. According to a statement, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the baby unresponsive just after midnight on May 6., at the 2300 block of Post Drive. They say the baby was a female named Erieomairy Dingui. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition an died later that day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

