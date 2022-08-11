Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Abortion service providers vow legal action as new abortion law looms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A reproductive law expert on Monday said to expect federal and state lawsuits over Indiana’s new abortion law. According to the state health department, the new law voids all abortion clinic licenses when it goes into effect Sept. 15. This means only hospitals and surgical centers affiliated with them will be able to provide abortions under the extremely limited exceptions to the ban. Indiana University law professor, Jody Madeira said, “It’s likely the Department of Justice will sue to block the law, as it already has to block a ban in Idaho.”
WISH-TV
Power Huddle program helps teens get jobs
An Indianapolis Program is helping teens get jobs. “Yes Indy” is launching “Power Huddle,” a two-week job-readiness experience. In the program, teens learn to develop skills that help them get hired. A program administrator and student who recently completed the program joined us Monday on “All Indiana”...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair represents local businesses across multiple industries
The Indiana State Fair is an annual opportunity to sample and support a variety of local businesses. We spoke with Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fair Commission, in today’s “This Week in Business” segment. Hoye said everyone seems in good spirits at the fair,...
WISH-TV
How to get your business certified by the Office of Minority & Women Business Development
David Fredricks is the Director of the Office of Minority & Women Business Development, which is the organization that certifies businesses as owned by someone who is a minority, woman, veteran, or disabled person in the city of Indianapolis. He explained what it means to be certified, and why proper certification can mean big opportunities for your company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
2 Indiana teens team up to revamp book series they created as kids
Two Indiana teens started writing their first book at as second graders. Within about two years it was published, and now they’re reuniting again as teenagers to expand their “Mystery of the Stolen Pearl Necklace” series. Annie Meade and Bailey Richards, co-authors, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!”...
WISH-TV
INside Story: Indiana’s Music Scene
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– That Hoosier sound. No matter what form it takes, it has become a staple in the world of music. If you want to understand where the music scene is and where it’s going, first you have to understand where its been. For more than 40 years, Geno “DJ Geno”, Shelton, and Sid “Uncle Jamz” Johnson have had the best seats in the house. DJ Geno remembers how Indiana’s music scene first captured his ears.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Shannon Family Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Kelly and Sophia Shannon with Shannon Family Farms. Shannon Family Farms has a variety of family, friendly activities for all. Visit the website here.
WISH-TV
Hagerstown arrives at Little League World Series
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SportsLocker Sunday featured an exclusive interview with the Hagerstown Little League team in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ahead of this week’s Little League World Series. WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford spoke with Hagerstown head coach Patrick Vinson and three players as the tiny Indiana community continues to feel the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
Millennials increase RV sales in Indiana
MT. COMFORT, Ind (WISH) — The owner of Mt. Comfort RV in Hancock County said people ages 18 to 34 are some of the biggest consumers of recreational vehicles. Many of these lavish vehicles, which come with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, were once considered a luxury for the retired and are now in the mainstream.
WISH-TV
Wet start to the month of August
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time in 4 months, precipitation is running above average through the first 15 days of a month. Currently, August’s rainfall total stands at 2.04″ in Indianapolis which is over a half inch above what we normally see through the first 15 days.
WISH-TV
Former Indy 500 winner Gil de Ferran joins forces with Latinx tech company in Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis 500 winner and a Latinx tech company in Carmel have joined forces to keep drivers safer. DynamoEdge is the first company ever able to predict race car performance in real time. “I wouldn’t say that I have a lot of knowledge of racing. I...
WISH-TV
Teams compete in Plane Pull Challenge for special need Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 21st annual Plane Pull Challenge kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Indianapolis International Airport. Jeff Mohler, CEO of Special Olympics Indiana, said this is their largest single-day fundraiser. “The unique fundraising event offers for teams of up to 15 people the opportunity to compete...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak
(CNN) — About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area remain under a boil water advisory Sunday, a day after a leak was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. That’s...
WISH-TV
New Red Line buses are too heavy for some city streets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was just three years ago that several downtown Indianapolis streets were closed for the building of the Red Line. IndyGo has now closed several of their stations along the Red Line for reconstruction and “enhancements.”. “It looks like they are wasting taxpayers’ money, that’s...
WISH-TV
Police search for 3-year-old toddler missing from Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police released a statement on Facebook that a 3-year-old girl is missing from Bloomington. Bloomington Police Department officers say the toddler is a 3-year-old girl. They say she was last seen in the 400 block of West Driscoll Drive around 3:15 p.m. Police say she...
WISH-TV
Madison County prosecutor to give update on case against man charged with murder of Elwood officer
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a press conference Wednesday on the case against Carl Boards II, the Anderson man charged with the murder of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, chief deputy prosecutor Andrew Hanna, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
FBI finds 9 juveniles, 3 offenders in Indianapolis area, part of national sting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FBI agents from the Indianapolis Division worked with law enforcement partners from the United States Marshals Service and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing persons and vice units. The FBI identified 9 adolescent victims and three sex offenders during local operations on Aug. 12. Operation Cross Country ran from Aug. 4-7, as well as Aug.11-14. According to the FBI, a major law enforcement operation to locate and assist victims of human trafficking and related crimes resulted in the location of more than 200 victims during the first two weeks of August.
WISH-TV
July 2022 real estate report
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 spoke with Dan Brown, an F.C. Tucker Realtor. “The market isn’t turning, it isn’t going anywhere. It’s slowing down just a little bit,” Brown said. “An average market, it’s 30-45 days on market, and that’s a pretty good market,” Brown...
WISH-TV
Actors Theatre of Indiana to begin new season with musical-comedy ‘Nunsense’
Actors Theatre of Indiana is excited to announce the first show for their 2022-2023 season, “NUNSENSE: A musical.” With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggins, this hilarious musical comedy is a delightful way to begin the latest season. Cindy Collins, co-founder and assistant artistic director, joined us...
WISH-TV
IMPD: One-year-old baby’s death confirmed as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police released a statement Saturday evening confirming the death of a one-year-old baby who died May 6. According to a statement, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the baby unresponsive just after midnight on May 6., at the 2300 block of Post Drive. They say the baby was a female named Erieomairy Dingui. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition an died later that day.
Comments / 1