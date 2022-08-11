Read full article on original website
A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth
The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South of Duluth, Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
WDIO-TV
Structure fire in Carlton County sends firefighters to Skelton Township
On August 13th, 2022 the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire in the 4400 block of County Road 6, Skelton Township. A passerby believed a house was on fire. While emergency personnel were responding they were updated the structure was a pole building. The...
Luxury Resort to Build Dome and Treehouse Cabins Along Lake Superior
I came across a picture of this new resort up along Lake Superior and I was so intrigued! It looks like such a cool place to stay. It's up north in Two Harbors, Minnesota and the plan is to build dome cabins and treehouses on the 23-acre resort. There are...
Best Places To Explore and Hike in Minnesota
Summer may be half over, but the nice weather is not going anywhere anytime soon! One of my favorite things to do outside as well as an activity with friends is hiking, or in my case, just walking around nature and admiring it (not necessarily the traditional hiking). Like always I came across a TikTok from a girl who listed the top ten places to hike in Minnesota, and I have to share some with you.
WDIO-TV
cbs3duluth.com
DFD issues warning for dangerous swimming conditions
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches due to the high risk of rip currents Saturday. That warning is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. DFD said the warning means wind and wave conditions can support...
Superior Schools Sue Over Fire That Delayed Cooper Building Construction
A fire and successive explosions burned and damaged the Cooper School Building during its construction in 2018, resulting in a delayed finish and opening for the elementary school building. Now the Superior School District is suing the general contractor and a sub-contractor for damages. According to details shared in an...
WTIP
Sea lamprey navigate North Shore rivers as reports of the invasive species increase in parts of Lake Superior
Nikolas Rewald has a tendency to feel resentment when a sea lamprey is found in a river along the North Shore. “Yeah, I take it kind of personally,” he said. A biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service based in Marquette, Michigan, Rewald’s primary objective is to kill sea lamprey. He and another researcher with Fish & Wildlife, Michael Woodworth, were on the North Shore of Lake Superior in recent weeks conducting sea lamprey larval research at a collection of rivers from the Duluth area all the way to the Brule River at Judge Magney State Park. The team of researchers were looking for young lamprey in the Brule and other rivers along the North Shore, including the Knife River, to gather evidence of how many lamprey are spawning in these waters. For example, Rewald said they found three different year classes of sea lamprey this year in the Knife River near Two Harbors.
cbs3duluth.com
Wanted fugitive taken into custody
DULUTH, MN -- A wanted Duluth fugitive was taken into custody Monday night after violating his parole. According to the Duluth Police Department, a 29-year-old man who was out on bail for 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for a shooting in St. Louis County.
fox9.com
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses to decide on strike Monday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota nurses - 15,000 of them - are voting Monday to decide whether or not to go on strike.The Minnesota Nurses Association says it's concerned about staff shortages, retention and safety. MNA says it's lost 2,000 members since the beginning of the pandemic.The strike authorization vote will need a two-thirds majority to pass. If it passes, union leaders would be able to set a strike date with at least 10 days' notice to employers, but could keep negotiating and reach a settlement before a strike happens.MNA says these issues have gone unresolved in negotiations with hospital executives over the last five months. Hospitals say they're disappointed that the union has chosen to vote on a strike and that they are increasing wages. The nurses are from the Twin Cities and Twin Ports up in Duluth. WCCO is monitoring the strike vote, so check back for updates.
WDIO-TV
Police: 15-year-old missing from home north of Twin Cities
Police have issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old boy missing from his home in Grasston, Minnesota. The alert was issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which says Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara was last seen leaving his Pine County home Friday at 9 p.m. on his bike. The BCA...
wearegreenbay.com
Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
Late cancellation of music festival leaves bad blood in Two Harbors
Visitors at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 7. Courtesy photo. The sudden cancellation of a summer concert is the latest cause of finger pointing among locals in Two Harbors. County music band Shenandoah was set to perform next Saturday at the Rockin' the Docks...
WDIO-TV
Scanlon business gives back to the community with a gas giveaway
With gas prices still high, there was some relief in Cloquet Saturday morning. Pumps at the Holiday gas station in Cloquet were busy filling up gas tanks of raffle winners of “The Great Gas Giveaway” sponsored by the Rendezvous Sports Bar and Grill. There was no purchase necessary to enter the raffle.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Best Bread holds a Pop-Up at New Location
DULUTH, Minn. — People got a taste of “Duluth’s Best Bread” for the first time at its new location today. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth, and has been in the process of adding a second shop downtown. In just a few short weeks, the...
Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced a vote will be held Monday to authorize a strike for the union's 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and...
