Atlanta, GA

As ChopShop Nears Atlanta Debut This October, Restaurant Secures Cumberland Festival Space

By Caleb J. Spivak
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 4 days ago

Original ChopShop , an emerging restaurant brand featuring protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, breakfast items, fresh juice and more, is bringing its “Feel Good Food” to Buckhead with the opening of its first Georgia Shop.

Atlantans will soon be able to “Fuel Their Well-Being” with food for “Every/Body” when Original ChopShop opens at 2274 Peachtree Road in the Peachtree Square Shopping Center in October 2022 .

The new Shop will feature the brand’s signature items like its Chicken Teriyaki Protein Bowl, Sweet Soy Sesame Steak Protein Bowl, Kale Caesar Salad, Grinder Sandwich, Cheat Day Breakfast Wrap, Muscle Malt Protein Shake, Acai Bowl and more, all made-to-order with whole ingredients that are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily.

“Our Georgia opening marks a significant milestone for Original ChopShop,” said CEO Jason Morgan in a press release. “We anticipate that Atlanta will further prove the portability of the brand, which has already experienced remarkable success in Phoenix, Dallas and Houston. Our team is excited to inspire this community to ‘Just Feel Good’ by bringing a fast, affordable and better-for-you option to Buckhead South. What’s more? We’re opening a second area-location in Alpharetta in January and a third area-location shortly after that, which will create a total of 90 new jobs in the market in the next nine months.”

This opening will be followed by a second location in Alpharetta in January 2023 and a third in Cumberland by March 2023, a company spokesperson tells What Now Atlanta . “With these openings, Original ChopShop brings a total of 90 jobs to the Atlanta market,” they said.

In Cumberland, Original ChopShop will open in the Cumberland Festival shopping center, at 2980 Cobb Pkwy #208, in space most recently occupied by Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0Q1m_0hE0rEEG00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45U2yY_0hE0rEEG00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMSqG_0hE0rEEG00
Photo: Official


