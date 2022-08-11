Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]

Read full article on original website
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Country Singer Tracy Lawrence Was Shot 4 Times While Saving a Friend
In the spring of 1991, country singer Tracy Lawrence’s life changed forever as three men attacked him and his friend.
Lindsey Buckingham Gave Christine McVie This 1 Warning When She Rejoined Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie once revealed that Lindsey Buckingham gave her one warning when she decided to rejoin the band.
Priscilla Presley says ex-husband Elvis wasn't racist: 'He loved being around Black musicians'
Priscilla Presley disputed the popular narrative that her late ex-husband Elvis was racist, citing his friendship and admiration for Black musicians. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler — depicting the late King of Rock and Roll's harmonious ties with Black musicians like B.B. King and as someone deeply moved by the Civil Rights Movement — has re-shined a light on Elvis' complicated relationships with Black musicians (revered producer Quincy Jones once called him a "racist mother—") and allegations of cultural appropriation and exploitation.
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time
A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Sam Elliott Turns 78: Remembering the Time He Co-Starred in a Western Series With Reba McEntire
Elliott turned 78 today, August 9th. The legendary actor played the role of Shea Brennan in the Yellowstone spinoff 1883. In that series, he starred alongside Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and LaMonica Garrett. Before his role in 1883, the actor held plenty of iconic roles that cemented him as a...
Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed
CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
Keith Urban’s Backstage Antics Are a Lot Like Mario Kart [Watch]
When you're on the road, there's a lot of "hurry up and wait." After arriving in the next town, it's a rush to get things set up and do a soundcheck, but then there's typically some downtime before the show starts. Keith Urban — like many other traveling musicians — has gotten creative with how he fills that time.
Carrie Underwood’s Performance During CMA Fest Performance Has Social Media Going Wild
Whenever eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood steps on a stage and picks up a microphone, people go wild. And she proved that more than ever when this summer’s CMA fest aired earlier this week. The Sunday Night Football singer took the stage on June 11th as a headliner for...
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Fans Are Emotional After Blake Shelton Posts Tribute To Gwen Stefani On Their Wedding Anniversary: 'Forever to Go'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just proved that they are the cutest celebrity couple once again! The country singer, 46, is melting fans hearts with his latest Instagram post— a loving tribute to his ska-punk musician wife, 52, honoring their one-year wedding anniversary. Along with a photo of the...
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
One year after Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was officially finalized, country music icon Reba McEntire is now speaking out about the split between her stepson and the “American Idol” alum. According to Hello! Magazine, Reba McEntire previously spoke about the former couple’s heartbreaking situation by...
Little Big Town Leave Heartbreak Behind in Hopeful New Song, ‘Better Love’ [Listen]
Little Big Town embrace optimism in the wake of heartbreak in their hopeful new song, "Better Love." Karen Fairchild takes over lead vocals on the group's latest track, which reflects on a relationship that didn't turn out as planned. Instead of dwelling on what went wrong, she reiterates that the rewards still outweigh the risks when it comes to betting on true love.
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
Watch A 19-Year-Old Randy Travis Make His TV Debut With A George Jones Cover
Talk about a MAJOR blast from the past. Before Randy Travis was Randy Travis, he was Randy Ray, and before he was Randy Ray, he was Randy Traywick, just a youngin’ from Marshville, North Carolina trying to make a name for himself in the country music industry. I’ve been...
How Waylon Jennings Convinced A Man To Leave His Wife Alone With Him After A Show One Night
Waylon Jennings is an absolute legend. His iconic collection of music speaks for itself, one of my favorites of all time, but more than the music, his independent attitude and the way he lived his life… it’s just downright captivating. He was interviewed years ago on Nashville Public...
